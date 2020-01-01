Sundry Photography

During economic slowdowns, we believe that it's important to show discipline and optimize for efficiency. We have our hands on the levers of our business and a full-throttle innovation engine that is the envy of the industry. There's no better time to outpace the competition and continue to deliver products on our customers' 'must-have' list." - Matthew Prince, founder and CEO of Cloudflare during the Q4 2022 call

Introduction

On Thursday, February 9, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) released its Q4 2022 earnings results and the stock shot up, to +25%. After hawkish Fed comments, the whole market and growth in particular plummeted in the last two days of last week, but Cloudflare is still up 11% since the earnings.

Why was the market so enthusiastic about these earnings? Let's analyze them.

The Numbers And What They Mean

For Cloudflare, as a richly valued stock, revenue growth is very important. Revenue came in at 274.7M, up 41.9% year-over-year, beating the consensus by $630K or 0.23%.

This beat may look lackluster at best compared to what investors have come to expect from Cloudflare, but many had anticipated that Cloudflare would not meet the consensus. The reason is that the hyperscalers, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) had all shown weakness in their cloud divisions. And these are the strongest companies in the world. Growing revenue by 42% in such an environment is really strong, even though it's a slowdown, as you can see.

But let me be clear, the stock would not have been up so much without the guidance, which was seen as very bullish. The company guided for revenue of $290.0 to $291.0 million in Q1, more or less in line with the consensus of $290.99M. It would mean revenue growth of 37%. Beforehand, this consensus was seen as slightly too optimistic, based on what other cloud players had guided for. But still, that would not explain the stock price surge.

Therefore we have to look at full-year guidance. Cloudflare guided for revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.342 billion, beating the consensus of $1.31B. Analysts couldn't believe this. During the call CFO Tom Seifert had assured them several times that guidance was very conservative.

In our guidance, we have not factored in any improvement in the macroeconomic environment or from our go-to-market initiatives. Specifically, despite a notable improvement in our pipeline exiting 2022 as compared to with the first half of the year, we have assumed the increase in sales cycle, which we observed in the second half of last year, continues in 2023 and have, therefore, incorporated close rates below recent historical lows.

Still, analysts were skeptical. This was the very first question when the lines were opened for the Q&A:

I guess one of the questions I'm getting is around the conservatism in your '23 revenue outlook. Obviously, Tom, you talked about some of the levers of conservatism. But I guess with 37% growth for both Q1 and the full year, obviously, your comps ease as the year progresses. But is there something that perhaps kicks in during Q2 or the second half of the year, maybe like the price increase you announced last year, or maybe a large customer renewal that would drive linearity this year?

This same question came back several times. Management could only repeat what it said before, that it believes the guidance is conservative. Founder and CEO Matthew Prince added this:

We have our hands on the levers of our business and are adjusting them based on the macroeconomic conditions.

The reason why analysts were skeptical is the quarter-over-quarter growth, which came in at 8.2%. If you annualize that, you get to 32.8%, so this implies some form of re-acceleration. From a company with a track record that is just a bit less than that of Cloudflare, I would be very skeptical as well. But Matthew Prince and his team have built a lot of credibility over the years.

There was also a number that gave credibility to this guidance. RPO, the remaining performance obligation, came in at $907 million. That was up 45.5% year-over-year, but also 9% quarter-over-quarter. If you annualize that quarterly number, you are close to the 37% guidance. Remaining performance obligation is for contracts that are already signed but cannot be recognized yet. If a company signs a 2-year contract for $800,000, usually, each quarter, $100,000 will be recognized (depending on the terms). The rest will be put in RPO.

Another reason the stock is up quite a bit is probably its free cash flow. It came in at $33.7 million, or 12% of total revenue, much more than anyone had expected. Management added:

While there will be some variability in our free cash flow quarterly, we expect to be free cash flow positive in 2023 and in the years after that.

Also important, management reaffirmed the goal of $5 billion in annual revenue in the next 5 years. In 2022, revenue came in at $975.2 million. $5 billion in 5 years would mean a compound annual growth rate of 38.65%. That's a very ambitious goal for a company of Cloudflare's size. A part of the stock price surge may have been connected with this too, not just that Cloudflare has this ambitious goal and reiterates it despite firm economic headwinds, but also that it wants to do this profitably.

Cloudflare wants to achieve this through a three-pronged approach.

How Cloudflare will reach $5B in revenue

There are several essential elements for Cloudflare to get to that very ambitious goal. Let me start with a very obvious one.

DBNRR: Cloudflare wants to reach a 130% dollar-based net retention rate. That means it would already grow its revenue by 30% without attracting a single new customer. That would bring Cloudflare already quite close to its goal.

The dollar-based net retention rate for Q4 2022 came in at 122%, lower than in previous quarters. Matthew Prince explained:

while our gross renewal rates remain as high as ever, like others in the industry, we're seeing customers take longer to sign new and expansion deals with us. Procurement departments are definitely in the mode of measure two or three times before cutting one. We still see a clear path to dollar-based net retention over 130% as we ramp seat-based products, like Zero Trust and storage-based products like R2, and we won't be satisfied until we get there.

The other strategy is second nature for Cloudflare: innovation. The company releases hundreds of new products and features every year. Products like Workers and R2 are already generating revenue and Zero Trust is getting traction as well. Matthew Prince announced another Innovation Week in March, which will be about security and several new products and features around Zero Trust will be launched.

The third method will be through a more professional go-to-market strategy. Don't forget that Cloudflare started from the bottom, with many individual users and some tech-advanced SMBs. With growth came products that were ready for bigger companies.

Cloudflare still has its enthusiastic fan base. They get the new products first, often free and provide much-needed feedback. Cloudflare is a ready-fire-aim company. It first releases a good-enough product and constantly refines it through the valuable feedback it gets from its enthusiastic tech fan base. When the product is really good through implementing all that feedback, it goes upmarket. In the meantime, several other products are already being tested by the fans.

But now, Cloudflare is playing at a level it was not at before, with products that have a much broader reach. Big enterprises often work top-down, not bottom-up, as Cloudflare was used to. That means the company needs another go-to-market strategy. Matthew Prince was very enthusiastic about this in his typical straight style.

If we're honest with ourselves, our go-to-market organization hasn't yet been fully optimized. As our product become more complicated and we are selling to larger and larger customers, it's increasingly clear that we need to step up our game in marketing and sales. I introduced Marc Boroditsky who joined last quarter to lead our sales organization. Last week, he briefed me and Michelle on his first 100 days. My initial reaction, if I'm honest, was embarrassment over some of the basic things we should have been doing better. But my second reaction was excitement as there are so many opportunities for us to improve.

I liked that sentence "My initial reaction, if I'm honest, was embarrassment over some of the basic things we should have been doing better." Too many CEOs talk what I call "businessish," a sometimes complicated and unclear mixture of business talk and English. By including that first sentence, Matthew Prince shows he's not the almighty tech god on his throne, but a human being with strengths and flaws. And clearly, the go-to-market strategy of Cloudflare is not optimized so far. But indeed, as Matthew Prince added, that is also a big opportunity.

In a year, you can change a go-to-market considerably, but Cloudflare didn't take any improvement into consideration for its guidance. With still projected growth of 37%, this could set it up to 40%+ growth. Do you think that's too optimistic? Maybe, but Cloudflare has a strong track record of beating guidance considerably.

Look at how the company guided for the next year in Q4 of the previous years:

2020: 37%

2021: 38%2

022: 42%

2023: 37%

And now look at the results.

2020: 50% (+13%)

2021: 52% (+14%)

2022: 49% (+7%)

For 2023, we don't know yet, but I think 3% higher would not be a big stretch.

No Layoffs

There were a few other topics the company touched on during the conference call. One is that they will not lay off people. One of the things I remember from reading 'From Good To Great' by Jim Collins was that successful companies often don't lay off people during bad times. And if they do it, they let fewer people go than similar companies.

Matthew Prince said Cloudflare anticipated what was going to happen and acted accordingly. He also showed again how many tech fans Cloudflare has and that translates into the number of people applying to work for the company.

Based on that, around this time last year, we began slowing our pace of hiring to ensure we didn't get over our skis. That paid off and kept us from having to take more drastic actions like many of our peers. It's also given us the ability to sensibly invest in our team as amazing talent comes on the market. To give you some sense, in 2022, we have over 400,000 people apply for approximately 1,300 positions at Cloudflare. That demand to work at Cloudflare has allowed us to continue to hire incredible talent while remaining disciplined in overall compensation.

Zero Trust: still early

As he has done on the last few quarterly earnings calls, Prince also was enthusiastic again about Cloudflare's Zero Trust, competing with companies like Zscaler (ZS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Prince pointed out what the opportunities and difficulties are.

What I think our challenge is in the Zero Trust space is not winning customers that know about us, but making sure that customers that are in the market for Zero Trust services are aware that that's something we do. The frustration that I still have is when I'll meet with a customer and oftentimes they'll literally say, you should build something that is in the Zero Trust space, competing with Zscaler or Palo Alto Networks. And so when we're in those deals, we find ourselves winning very often.

It's still very early for Cloudflare's Zero Trust solution, but it has great promise, just like many other of the company's products.

Cloudflare's Competitive Advantage

If people look at Cloudflare, they sometimes miss the advantage of using its products for companies, the competitive advantage sometimes prematurely called 'moat.' A real moat, in the way Buffett uses can only come over time. When Matthew Prince talks about a new $1M+ customer, he shows a competitive advantage of Cloudflare.

The customer loves that we have a single pane of glass solution and that our technology is built from the ground up on a single platform rather than a Frankenstein solution bolted together through M&A.

And another example:

A European financial services company signed a five-year $1.8 million deal, replacing a dozen different security and network vendors with Cloudflare. This company settles hundreds of millions of securities transactions annually for the largest banks and governments in the world. As a result, security and regulatory compliance are paramount for them. They wanted to consolidate and simplify their numerous point solutions into a single pane of glass solution.

If stitched-together solutions cannot compete with Cloudflare, what about new companies entering the market? Matthew Prince thinks this will be very difficult.

12.5 years ago when clouds got started that allowed us the conditions and opportunities to build the company. I think it would be very challenging today for somebody to replicate the network that we have, and that network continues to allow us to deliver more and more services

Cloudflare's ticker is not by coincidence NET. The company wants to be a full network of services, and it's becoming that more and more.

FedRAMP And IoT

Cloudflare is now FedRAMP certified. FedRAMP stands for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and it opens up a whole new market for Cloudflare. The public sector space is only 3% of Cloudflare's revenue now, so there's a lot of room for growth. Prince shared an example.

The state of North Carolina signed a three-year, $3 million deal. The state had originally come to us under our Athenian Project for free help with election security. They learned the power of Cloudflare using us to protect their elections infrastructure and signed the deal to expand Cloudflare's protection across 50 state agencies.

Another interesting example Prince shared had to do with IoT or the Internet of Things, which is also expected to keep growing fast over the next few years.

A public utility company in Africa signed a $2.8 million 75-month deal to help support a really cool industrial IoT rollout. They're using Cloudflare's intelligent network to monitor 3,300 sensors, tracking shipments of materials. This is another use case of Cloudflare's network we wouldn't have imagined on our own, but one we're uniquely positioned to deliver for the customer and now opens even more markets and opportunities.

This again shows that Cloudflare is where the innovation is. In that context, we have to talk about AI, of course.

Cloudflare Powering ChatGPT And Other AI

AI has been the buzzword of the last months and Cloudflare's management also used it on the conference call. But unlike many buzzword addicts, Cloudflare is really at the frontlines of this exciting development. ChatGPT is a Cloudflare customer and Matthew Prince talked about it, also showing Azure's Front Door was insufficient for ChatGPT.

A leading generative AI company signed a one-year $1 million deal. The company had been a user of our free tier since 2017. And this deal originally started out as a relatively small gateway DNS opportunity to replace Cisco Umbrella. However, when their browser-based application debuted in late November, demand for the company's AI-generated content absolutely exploded with unprecedented rates of adoption. Their Azure Front Door had quickly proved insufficient at handling the massive load on their services from legitimate users as well as keeping fraudulent users from exhausting their resources. They started off with CVM, DDoS, bot management, gateway DNS and more. We are actively exploring various paths for expansion to support their incredible growth as well as emerging use cases of their AI models and applications with Cloudflare Worker, API Shield, imagery sizing and more.

Prince talked about how AI companies use Cloudflare in a way the company had not anticipated. This could very well be the next growth opportunity for Cloudflare.

They are, by their very nature, multi-cloud, but the data egress policies make it prohibitive to move large training sets between the clouds. Enter Cloudflare Worker. What we're finding with these AI companies is that R2 and other Workers products naturally become the glue at the center of a multi-cloud ecosystem. R2 has become the natural neutral place for these AI companies to store their training data in order to make sure it can be inexpensively and efficiently accessed from anywhere. It's obvious in retrospect. But it's a use case we didn't anticipate.

This is still very early, as everything with AI, but Matthew Prince has said several times Cloudflare wants to keep growing fast by stacking S-curve products over time. He repeated that.

At Cloudflare, we've always thought of ourselves as stacking S curves one behind another. And so I always think of sort of our application services products as sort of our first act. We think of our Zero Trust products as our second act. And we think of our Workers products as our third act.

For the third act, Workers, it's already going fast. There are already more than 1 million developers on Workers, so this could really become a great revenue driver in the future.

Conclusion

Cloudflare chalked a decent quarter when it comes to revenue. The areas where it did better than expected were profitability, measured in free cash flow, and guidance. Guidance was so good that analysts couldn't believe it. With all the extra color management gave on the conference call, I was once more impressed by the vast growth potential Cloudflare still has. It's only scratching the surface of the enterprise market, the most profitable market for companies like Cloudflare.

Of course, Cloudflare's stock is still very expensive but if it continues to grow at around 40% annually, it can grow into that valuation quickly. With a high DBNRR, high gross margins, high growth and now on top of that good profitability, Cloudflare shows it can be a great stock for the next decade. I always aim to invest for a decade and longer, unless the situation drastically deteriorates, which often happens in investing.

Over the short term, there might be a lot of volatility and that means that if you don't invest with a very long investment horizon, you should probably not invest in Cloudflare or have some form of protection. Over the long term, I think the stock will give shareholders satisfactory returns, as long as this management keeps executing in such a great manner.

In the meantime, keep growing!