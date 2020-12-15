Adobe: 45% Net Margins, Robust Growth Amidst Tech Recovery

Feb. 20, 2023 3:19 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Despite brand power and high-profit margins, ADBE stock has fallen 50% from highs.
  • Adobe continues to generate double-digit topline growth and reward shareholders with share repurchases.
  • Growth is expected to continue in the upcoming year in spite of a tough macro backdrop.
  • The stock trades at a market multiple in spite of faster growth rates.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

Over the Shoulder: Creative Young Woman Digital Editor Works in Photo Editing Software on Her Personal Computer with Big Display. In the Background Loft Office with Diverse Team of Young Professionals

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Brand name stocks tend to sustain notable premiums, but does that apply to tech stocks as well? Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a brand that everyone knows and uses every day, but the stock has still been hit

Chart
Data by YCharts

financial snapshot

2022 Q4 Presentation

Document Cloud

2022 Q4 Presentation

guidance

2022 Q4 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Julian Lin
27.51K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

