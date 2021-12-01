mihailomilovanovic

Market volatility is great for buy-and-hold type dividend investors, and more often than not, earnings season offers prime pickings. That's because the market is fickle, and can easily react to the downside despite strong underlying performance.

Such I find the case to be with Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), whose train has come back to the station after reaching a near-term high of $131 as recently as earlier this month. Let's see what makes the recent dip a great time to pick up this quality stock.

Why SPG?

Simon Property Group is an S&P 100 company and is the largest retail-focused REIT in the U.S. It owns over 200 properties, about half of which are primarily Class A U.S. Malls, with the rest comprising of Premium Outlets and International/Mills/Lifestyle Centers. In addition, SPG owns an 80% interest in Taubman, which carries a premier portfolio of malls and outlet centers across the U.S.

I find many headline risks around the death of physical real estate to be largely overblown. For example, in the office segment, many employers are finding the need to have their employees back in the office at least 3 days a week due to inherent inefficiencies around full-remote work, and you can't lease an office building just 3 out of 5 weekdays.

Similarly, reports around the death of retail appear to be overblown, as shoppers have largely returned to in-person shopping. This is supported by strong numbers from SPG's fourth quarter, with revenue landing at $1.4 billion, beating Wall Street estimates by $110 million and rising from $1.33 billion from the prior year period.

Also encouraging, portfolio NOI increased by 6.3% YoY (5.8% growth domestically in the U.S.) and occupancy rose by 150 basis points YoY to a strong 94.9%. Importantly, SPG's tenants are also seeing strong increased sales, with average sales per square foot rising by 5.6% in full year 2022.

Notably, SPG also has a number of redevelopment projects that are expected to add value domestically, including ones in Miami, Seattle, Jacksonville, and Palo Alto. SPG is also expanding internationally, including the opening of its Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets in Tokyo, Japan, with nearly 300,000 square feet of high-quality name-brand stores. SPG's premium outlet model has traction in Japan, as this is its tenth one in Japan. Management highlighted the success of its premium outlets internationally during the recent conference call:

We opened a new development in 2022, our 10th premium outlet in Japan. Construction continues, our new outlet in Normandy, France, west of Paris. This will be our second outlet in France and our 35th international outlet. Our international outlet platform is a hidden jewel for SPG. As a frame of reference, it is bigger and much more profitable with much higher sales per square foot than another public company's portfolio.

Importantly, SPG carries plenty of liquidity, with $7.8 billion in cash and availability on its revolving credit facility. It's also one of just a handful of REITs with an A- credit rating, giving it access to low-cost debt, and has a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.8x.

Management is also rewarding shareholders, having increased the dividend by 9% last year, and has an eye for value, repurchasing 1.8 million shares last year at an average purchase price of $98.57, sitting more than 10% below today's already discounted price. The dividend is also well-protected by a 61% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of management's FFO/share guidance range of $11.70 to $11.95.

Turning to valuation, it appears that the market didn't take too kindly to management's lower-than-expected FFO/share guidance for 2023 with at least 2% domestic property NOI growth. This bakes in an increased interest expense of $0.33 at the midpoint for the full year due to higher rates.

While this guidance implies potential for flat YoY FFO/growth, I believe this is a conservative estimate, considering the robust retail trends that SPG saw in 2022 for its high-quality properties. Moreover, some economists predict that interest rates may even be cut in 2024, which means that the current high rates could be transitory in nature.

Lastly, SPG remains quite cheap at the current price of $123.66 with a forward P/FFO of 10.3, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 14.5. I believe at this valuation, the stock already bakes in potential headwinds from higher interest rates and slower retail growth in the near term. Analysts have a conservative price target of $131, which still implies a potential total return in the low teens over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Simon Property Group remains one of the best names in retail real estate, with a high-quality portfolio of premium outlets and malls both in the U.S. and internationally. The company also has plenty of liquidity to weather any potential downturns, has a strong fixed charge coverage ratio, and pays an attractive dividend yield that's well-covered by FFO. At the current discounted price, SPG stock presents an attractive long-term opportunity for patient dividend investors.