Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 17th, 2023.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) is a pure-play energy fund. They invest only minimal amounts outside of energy investments, including MLPs. They are also leveraged, so they also experienced the big drop that these sorts of closed-end funds saw in 2020.

While I'm not interested in putting capital to work in pure-play energy funds, a reader asked my thoughts. This is also quite an interesting fund overall, based on the distribution bump they put into place last year. They also have changes coming up in their name and investment policy, so that's all worth covering.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.72

Discount: -10.10%

Distribution Yield: 14.90%

Expense Ratio: 2.21%

Leverage: 14.74%

Managed Assets: $103 million

Structure: Perpetual

SRV is an incredibly small fund, and although they have minimal leverage, it is still leveraged. That means greater opportunity for upside but also worse downside when things start going south. The fund's small size also limits trading volume, with average daily trading volume coming in at around 11k shares.

Like most other energy CEFs, they run some of the highest expense ratios for whatever reason. In this case, the fund's total expense ratio, when including leverage, comes in at 2.81%. With MLP CEFs, they have to pay taxes, so that becomes an expense for the fund. However, SRV has qualified as a regulated investment company ("RIC"). Which means they don't have to pay taxes on the fund level.

Fund Changes Coming Soon

After the crash, its sister fund, NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG), switched its investment policy to become a hybrid fund. SRV maintained what they were doing for the most part. However, there are some changes they announced.

On April 3rd, 2023, SRV's name will be changed to NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund. Unlike NXG, there will be no ticker change.

Additionally, the fund's investment policy will change. The primary change will come from removing the specific focus of investing in MLPs. Previously, the fund had a policy to "invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of MLP Investments."

Instead, it will now simply be "investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of midstream energy investments."

However, this was how they were already investing. MLPs were the smallest portion of their fund, and they noted this:

As of January 27th, 2023, 92.42% of the Fund's net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, consists of midstream investments, and therefore the Fund does not anticipate that any change sin the Fund's investment approach or rebalancing of the Fund's portfolio will be required in connection with the name and policy change.

Performance - Energy Exposure Leads To Strong Gains

Unlike its sister fund, NXG, they were leveraged heading into the crash. That saw SRV's underlying portfolio decline to a larger extent.

Ycharts

Since then, these funds have recovered thanks to the strength the energy sector has provided since those lows. In fact, since the COVID low on March 23rd, 2020, SRV has come roaring back as they maintained their focus on energy investments instead of going hybrid as NXG (formerly SZC) had done.

Ycharts

Interestingly, SRV deleveraged into 2022. Their borrowings went from $33.715 million to $7.315 million. Since 2022 was a strong year for energy, it was probably a move due to significant volatility that made the managers nervous.

Distribution - Massive Increase Reduces Discount

SRV also had bumped up their distribution by 200% around 6 months ago. Similar to most energy funds, they cut drastically in 2020. However, they are now one of the only energy funds to have a higher distribution than pre-crash.

SRV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

It's also now one of the highest-yielding energy funds, which helped immensely reduce the fund's discount. However, everything has to go right for the distribution to be covered through the income generated on the portfolio and capital gains to fill the shortfall. The distribution rate on the NAV comes to 13.40%.

While the yield isn't probably sustainable over the longer term, it does bring up an interesting question.

The result of such a large lift in the monthly payout meant the discount dropped materially. That's a huge benefit for shareholders who were seeing a fund trade perpetually at a 20%+ discount.

I don't doubt that it could attract more investor attention if they keep paying the 14.90% distribution rate currently. That could reduce the fund's discount even further just by maintaining the high level.

Ycharts

So investors have a choice to invest in a higher yielding fund, even though it isn't covered over a more moderate distribution from other funds, but that can be covered.

In the end, the total return results could be the same if one is reinvesting. However, SRV is likely to have its discount reduced or trade closer to parity with its NAV. At least historically, investors tend to chase yield buying those with higher payouts rather than asking if it's covered.

Looking now specifically at 2022 coverage, thanks to the year being such a strong year for energy, SRV's distribution could have been considered covered. They also weren't paying the new distribution for the entire period.

SRV Financial Data (SRV Annual Report)

The annualized distribution going forward is going to be $5.4. Against the total outstanding shares, they would pay out $11,790,311. That would take down their DCF coverage to 33.5% if dividends and interest on the fund remained static. In other words, they'd have to find another ~$7.835 million in capital gains, or at this point, it comes out to a 7.6% appreciation on the underlying portfolio.

For tax purposes, the fund has a couple of levers to pull for return of capital distributions. They have capital loss carryforwards, and their underlying portfolio distributes out ROC distributions. They estimate that a large portion of the distribution for the tax year 2022 will be classified as ROC.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022, the Fund's distributions were expected to be 28%, or $1,601,090, ordinary income and 72%, or $4,163,061, return of capital. The final character of distributions paid for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 will be determined in early 2023.

This could better fit a taxable account as ROC distributions reduce an investor's cost basis. With the cost basis reduced, taxes aren't potentially due until the position is sold. Since I'm in the camp that they probably can't sustain such an elevated distribution over the years, there could be a destructive return of capital in the future too.

SRV's Portfolio

When looking at the fund's allocation, the three top categories represent the largest weightings of the fund. This is by a significant degree, too, at an allocation of 69.5%. The large-cap diversified c-corp bucket takes up a material of 31.7% alone.

SRV Asset Allocation (SRV Annual Report)

The short-term investments are put into First American Government Obligations Fund and First American Treasury Obligations Fund at the end of November. That represented nearly $23 million of the fund. Again, this is perhaps a reflection that management was nervous and, instead of being invested, was waiting for a decline in the energy space due to significant volatility. With a recession anticipated heading into 2023, that might not be a terrible idea either.

Overall, the fund is very narrowly focused, with only 33 positions. That's one reason why the fund's portfolio turnover can be so high at 142.52% for fiscal 2022. It wouldn't take much buying and selling to ramp up that rate.

The largest position in the fund at the end of November was Energy Transfer (ET). This represented around 6.3% of the fund's invested capital at that time. ET is an MLP that, while cutting its distribution, has been working on raising it back up. In fact, the latest distribution declared puts it back to the same prior to the cut. The unit price has also followed higher along with it.

Ycharts

Targa Resources (TRGP) was the second largest position in the fund at the end of November. A midstream company with a natural gas and NGL focus. This company also didn't avoid a cut in its dividend, except they aren't anywhere near recovering from the prior payout. That being said, the share price has rocketed higher, bringing it to levels not seen since 2014/15. That has more than made up for any 'missing' dividends.

Ycharts

In the end, it matters very little where SRV generates returns, whether through higher payouts in its portfolio or gains in its portfolio. It can convert either source to cover its distribution to shareholders.

Conclusion

SRV increased its distribution massively, towering most other peers in its payout rate. The distribution isn't likely to be covered over the long term unless everything goes right - which is certainly possible but not probable. It gives investors another choice in the space to collect higher distributions now, with the risk of perhaps a draining pool of assets later.

At the same time, the fund's discount has narrowed materially, which seems directly correlated with the massive increase. Therefore, investors are benefiting from that. If they continue paying out the same distribution rate, it likely will draw in further investor interest to potentially reduce that discount even further. That being said, volatility due to a recession could send the discount wider once again.

