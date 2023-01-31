Gold Market Commentary - January 2023

Summary

  • The US dollar was a significant contributor to gold’s 6.1% January gain, followed by a drop in US Treasury yields.
  • Since the net short low in September 2022, gold has gained 15%.
  • Global gold ETFs have surprisingly stayed on the sidelines during the rally, but North American funds are dipping their toes, and futures have historically led flows in gold ETFs.

January in review: Front foot start for gold

  • The US dollar was a significant contributor to gold’s 6.1% January gain, followed by a drop in US Treasury yields.

  • A second positive ‘unexplained’ factor in our model may be continued central

A weaker dollar was the dominant contributor to gold’s positive return in January

Gold’s rallies from a futures net short low* have historically been strong and durable

Longs in play. Shorts more reluctant to let go

Global ETFs have shunned the rally…so far

North American ETFs are starting to add to holdings

