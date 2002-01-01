Chip Somodevilla

I'm sure you’ve heard the saying “all that glitters isn’t gold” and in that context today I want to discuss monthly paying REITs.

As many of you know, I’m a big fan of “The Monthly Dividend Company®" better known as Realty Income (O), the world’s largest net lease REIT that owns a portfolio of over 11,700 properties in the U.S. and Europe.

I’ve owned shares in this REIT for over a decade and it has become my largest holding.

You know a company is serious about monthly dividends when it spends thousands of dollars to register its trademark, meaning the brand name (“the monthly dividend company”) is protected by (officially registered in) the US Patent and Trademark Office.

I remember discussing the trademark “The Monthly Dividend Company" with Realty Income’s former CEO, Tom Lewis, many years ago and he told me that these four words describe very succinctly what the company does…

…it pays monthly dividends.

So, what’s so special about monthly dividends?

Well, first off, I’m confident that institutional investors care less about receiving monthly dividends, and as Lewis told me, the reason that Realty Income made this slogan part of its corporate identity was to send a signal to its retail investors.

I remember around a decade ago Lewis telling me about a fictional shareholder by the name of Ida May.

He kept referring to her as a retired schoolteacher who was living in Des Moines, Iowa, and at the time, I never drew the connection with the “real Ida May” from Vermont who was the first beneficiary of recurring monthly Social Security payments.

I was baffled because I assumed that Ida May was a real person, however, Lewis convinced me that Ida May was simply a character that Realty Income was using to contrast the average investor with the Wall Street approach to investing.

As I began to research Realty Income, it became clear to me that while Lewis referred to Ida May as a fictional investor (and a retired schoolteacher), she was really symbolic of a real-life investor that depends on monthly mailbox money (just like the real-life Ida May in Vermont who was the first beneficiary of recurring monthly Social Security payments).

A light went off…

Lewis was really speaking to dependability, a concept that resonates with Realty Income investors.

Some of you have heard me refer to Realty Income as a “sleep well at night” REIT, and the tagline is fitting since most of us loyal Ida May fans appreciate conservative management – less debt not more – contrasted by the more aggressive approach of many fund managers.

Mutual funds also have the luxury of owning companies that pay small but growing dividends (often a sound long term strategy in relation to high yield), but the retiring investor however (like Ida May) can't hope to live on just social security alone.

As I said at the outset, all that glitters isn’t gold, and I would like to now show you a few examples of copycats that tried to unsuccessfully disguise themselves as monthly paying SWANs, and instead became an ugly duckling.

Textbook Ugly Ducklings

The first monthly paying “ugly duckling” I would like to point out is a REIT formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties (formerly ARCP). For those that don’t recall, this company was a net lease REIT that was externally-managed by AR Global. In October 2014 I summed up ARCP as follows:

At the time ARCP was trading at $11.94 with a mouthwatering dividend yield of 8.4%. However, as I pointed out in that article.

“…when you consider ARCP's AFFO payout ratio (95%), you can see that I'm not the only one feeling queasy.”

I added,

“I'm not investing another nickel in ARCP until I see more clarity (i.e. when the smoke and mirrors disappear).”

Well, we all know the moral to that story…just days later I followed up with another article:

ARCP was a huge lesson for me, as an investor, writer and Wall Street analyst, and that’s one of the reasons that I’m extremely more risk-averse today.

Now, let me explain Ugly Duckling #2, another REIT that pays monthly, and recently shall we say “cut the cheese”.

Just a few days ago Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) cut its monthly dividend from $.13 per share to $.10 per share, a 20% haircut. However, as I pointed out, my intuition has improved dramatically as a result of some tough lessons learned, like having been ARCP’d (I used the ticker now as a verb).

Back in 2021 I pointed out that

“…one of the disappointments with GOOD (since the IPO) is that the company has maintained a flat growth rate. This is primarily due to the cost of capital handicap.”

I pointed out that

“…while the 7.2% dividend yield may look appealing, keep in mind that GOOD has not grown its dividend in over 13 years (except for the modest increase of $.0002/month). More so, the payout ratio is at high risk and the lack of earnings growth is alarming.”

Now take a look at GOOD’s price underperformance since the dividend cut:

One other “ugly duckling” worth discussing is Broadmark Realty (BRMK), a commercial mREIT that we have been covering since the company listed. Back in July 2022 we downgraded the company and explained that,

That article was in July 2022 and the company announced a 50% dividend cut months later – in November 2022. Here’s a price chart:

To be fair, we had a speculative BUY rating on BRMK (before the downgrade) recognizing the volatility of the sub-sector (fix and flip lending) and also uncertainty regarding management changes.

Nonetheless, the point that I’m making here is that all three of these REITs were yielding 8%+ and the dividends were paid monthly.

In hindsight, all three were sucker yields and investors paid dearly for following these alluring dividends into a trap that had plenty of cheese…

Now that I’ve explained a few ugly ducklings that have already “cut the cheese”, let me provide you with two others to watch out for…

The Ugly Duckling Watch List

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a net lease REIT that owns 300 free-standing properties in 11 countries. The company is externally managed by AR Global, the same external manager of American Realty Capital Properties.

The external management agreement expires on June 1, 2034, and has a 5-year renewal option. In addition, the external manager “faces conflicts of interest” that “may not be resolved in its favor”.

I’m sure you’ve heard the saying “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” The phrase was first noted in a 17th-century book by Anthony Weldon describing the court of King James.

In The Court and Character of King James he included juicy gossip and political secrets, and at one point, he used this phrase for the first time, "He that deceives me once, it's his fault; but if twice, it's my fault."

Many people think about former President George Bush when referring to “fool me once, shame on you” because during a 2002 press conference defending the Iraq War he famously misquoted the phrase and received a lot of teasing for it.

“There’s an old saying in Tennessee—I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee—that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

Fortunately, our team at iREIT on Alpha has been vocal with regard to avoiding Global Net Lease and its sister REIT, Necessity Retail (RTL). Hopefully our articles helped readers away from the underperformance that included dividend cuts for both REITs during Covid -19.

Both REITs (GNL and RTL) were paying monthly dividends prior to Covid-19 and they now pay quarterly; however, investors should steer clear from these two REITs that are dressed like a wolf in sheep’s clothing: GNL is yielding 11.1% and RTL is yielding 12.8%.

Anyway, you get my point, I have no interest in owning shares in a REIT managed by AR Global and keep in mind that both ARCP and Gladstone Commercial cut their dividend with an external management policy in place.

Stay tuned for my upcoming Monthly Mailbox Money article that will include several SWANs (not the “ugly ducklings” that I just highlighted in this article). And I'll give you a hint of 2 SWANs that will be on the list (of monthly paying SWANs) and the chart below illustrates my point that "the cream always rises to the top".

Yahoo Finance

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

Happy SWAN Investing!

