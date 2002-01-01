Fool Me Once, Shame On You, Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me

Feb. 20, 2023 7:00 AM ETBRMK, BRMKW, GNL, GNL.PA, GNL.PB, GOOD, GOODN, GOODO, GSCCP, O, RTL, RTLPO, RTLPP5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • ARCP was a huge lesson for me, as an investor, writer, and Wall Street analyst, and that’s one of the reasons that I’m extremely more risk-averse today.
  • I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “fool me once, shame on you, feel me twice, shame on me”.
  • Many people think about former President George Bush because, during a 2002 press conference defending the Iraq War, he famously misquoted the phrase.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

President Bush Holds News Conference

Chip Somodevilla

I'm sure you’ve heard the saying “all that glitters isn’t gold” and in that context today I want to discuss monthly paying REITs.

As many of you know, I’m a big fan of “The Monthly Dividend Company

Timeline Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Realty Income website

Text Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Seeking Alpha

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

A picture containing letter Description automatically generated

Source 10-K

Text Description automatically generated

Source 10-K

na

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, application Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Seeking Alpha

na

Yahoo Finance

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
107.75K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 10,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 106,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.