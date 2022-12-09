Leonid Ikan

On 9 December 2022, Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) announced it has agreed to acquire additional Kaybob Duvernay assets. This acquisition adds 130 net drilling locations to CPG’s assets, increasing the company’s 1Q 2023 base dividend by 25% to $0.10 and increasing its annual average production by more than 4000 boe/d. Also, with a WTI crude oil price of $80 per barrel and annual production of between 138000 to 142000 boe/d, the company expects its excess cash flow to be $1.25 billion in 2023. “Crescent Point plans to grow its Kaybob Duvernay asset from approximately 35,000 boe/d in 2022 to over 55,000 boe/d within its five-year plan,” the CEO commented. Crude oil prices are not as high as they were six months ago, and they are not expected to experience a significant rise in the following quarters. However, compared with the 5-year, the current oil prices are still relatively high, and I expect them to remain at these levels by the end of 2023. The stock is a buy.

The market outlook

Due to the global recession, high-interest rates and high inflation rates, and hotter-than-normal winter, oil prices decreased in the past few months (see Figure 1). WTI crude oil prices are still higher than the 5-year and 10-year averages; however, they are significantly lower than the 1-year average. For the sake of the sudden reopening of China, oil prices can be supported by the increasing demand for oil from China. According to the EIA’s short-term energy outlook, the reversal of restrictions in China will contribute to an oil demand increase of 0.7 million b/d in 2023 and 0.4 million b/d in 2024.

On the other hand, global oil production is expected to continue to outpace demand in the first half of 2023. Due to inflationary economic pressures that affect negatively their economic growth, oil demand by OECD countries is not expected to increase in the following quarters. As a result, global oil inventory levels are expected to increase and cause oil prices to decrease. According to Figure 2, EIA expects Brent crude oil prices to increase slightly in the second quarter of 2023, then decrease in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023. It shows that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the global inventory level of crude oil experienced an increase that was unique in the previous nine quarters. Also, it shows that the global inventory level of crude oil in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be higher than in 3Q 2022; however lower than in 4Q 2022.

Figure 1 - WTI oil price

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 2 – Brent crude oil prices and global inventory changes

eia

Crescent Point expects its annual average production in 2023 to be between 138000 to 142000 boe/d. Figure 3 shows that in 2023, oil production in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Saskatchewan will account for 58% of CPG’s total production. Also, oil production in North Dakota (Bakken) and Central Alberta will account for 21% and 17% of CPG’s total production, respectively. Figure 4 shows that Saskatchewan's total oil production increased in 2021 and 2022. However, the region’s oil production level is lower than in the pre-pandemic years. The reserves of Saskatchewan are estimated to be almost 1.2 billion barrels. Moreover, according to EIA’s drilling productivity report, crude oil production in the Bakken region is expected to increase from 1178 thousand barrels per day in February 2023 to 1199 thousand barrels in March 2023. Also, crude oil production in the Bakken region in January 2023 was higher than in November and December 2022.

Figure 3 – CPG’s production by area in 2023

January 2023 presentation

Figure 4 – Saskatchewan oil production

dashboard.saskatchewan.ca

CPG performance outlook

In this thorough section, I analyzed Crescent Point Energy’s performance outlook across the board of liquidity and leverage ratios. Liquidity ratios are worthy for indicating a good picture of the company’s capability to keep its balance between the ability to safely cover its obligations and improper capital allocations. In this regard, I investigated CPG’s current and cash ratios to be more accurate compared with previous quarters.

As the liquidity ratios have assets on top and liabilities on the bottom, it is paramount to consider the ratios, whether their amount is above 1.0 to analyze if the company is able to face its obligations. According to Figure 5, it is observable that notwithstanding an encouraging increase in Crescent Point Energy’s current and cash ratios, they are lower than 1.0, which indicates that the company may face liquidity problems. Crescent Point Energy’s current ratio increased slightly to 0.61 in the third quarter of 2022 versus its previous amount of 0.59 in 2Q 2022. Also, it is 48% higher year-over-year compared with its amount of 0.41 in 3Q 2021. Similarly, the company’s cash ratio, which is a stricter and more conservative measure, was 0.18 in 3Q 2022. This record indicates that about 18% of the company’s liabilities can be paid off directly by its cash and cash equivalents. As a result, the liquidity condition of Crescent Point Energy improved during the preceding year. Albeit being less than 1.0, the company’s financial structure indicates an encouraging perspective for its future.

Figure 5 – CPG’s liquidity ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Furthermore, I analyzed how CPG’s assets and business operations are financed by investigating its leverage ratios. As Figure 6 indicates, all mentioned ratios had lower levels compared with their prior quarters. Crescent Point Energy’s debt level decreased by about 15% from $1314.5 million in 3Q 2022 to $1145.9 million in 3Q 2022. Also, EBITDA works as a good proxy for the cash generation capacity of the company, which improved by 15% in the third quarter of 2022. Thus, a combination of a decline in debt and an increase in EBITDA led to a 24% decline in debt-to-EBITDA of 1.82 in the third quarter of 2022. Also, the ratio is far lower year-over-year versus its amount of 5.89 at the same time in 2021. Furthermore, CGP’s debt-to-operating cash flow decreased by 23% in 3Q 2022, while it was 2.45 in its previous quarter. This ratio dropped deeply year-over-year compared with its level of 5.68 in 3Q 2021. Ultimately, the debt-to-equity ratio or risk ratio indicates how the company’s capital structure is titled, whether toward debt or equity financing. CPG’s risk ratio was 0.22 in 3Q 2022, while it was 50% lower than its level of 0.44 in 3Q 2021. It was because the company’s total equity was boosted by 24% to $5222 million in 3Q 2022 compared with the same time in 2021. As a result, Crescent Point Energy’s leverage condition depicts its health position and capability to face upcoming risks in the future.

Figure 6 – CPG’s leverage ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Summary

Oil prices decreased significantly in the past few months. However, even with the current oil prices, CPG can remain profitable and continue improving its leverage ratios. Crescent Point has been able to increase its market share in the oil market, and due to its new acquisitions, the company’s oil production is expected to increase by more than 4000 boe/d in 2023. The stock is a buy.