Do you want to work forever? For most of us, the resounding answer is "no!"

However, once you stop working, your monthly bills keep coming. Even if you plan in advance and own your home and cars free and clear, you still have insurance, electricity, gas, food, medical bills, and a whole host of recurring expenses. You still need an income! Fortunately, there are lots of options available to you.

Some recommend selling off the stocks that you worked so hard to buy. The 4% withdrawal rule was created to slowly dismantle your nest egg at a pace that will "probably" last your whole retirement. Probably. Annuities take all your capital in exchange for a "guaranteed" income stream. Of course, we all know that insurance companies are profiting handsomely from these products.

My favorite option is to retire off of dividend income alone.

Can you retire on dividends? Yes, you can.

In order to do so, you need to achieve a "liveable yield." We frequently hear about workers demanding a liveable wage, yet when it comes to investing, all too often, we accept an exceptionally low yield on our hard-earned money. Don't fall victim to this trap.

You worked hard for your money. Make it work hard for you.

I personally target a 9% yield for my overall portfolio. That way I can take some lower-yielding securities which bring a higher degree of safety and lower volatility while simultaneously adding higher-yielding securities that may come with higher volatility.

Today I want to look at two excellent opportunities flooding my portfolio with their dividends.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 9.9%

Ares Capital (ARCC) set a new quarterly record with their earnings reported on February 7th. Net Investment Income came in at $0.68/share. Up 30% year over year. The main driver of this increase is higher rates. As we discussed throughout last year, BDCs (Business Development Companies) borrow at fixed interest rates and lend at floating rates.

Over the past year, ARCC has grown its portfolio and has seen its yield on cost rise from 7.9% in Q4 2021 to 10.5% in Q4 2022. Source

ARCC Q4 2022 Presentation

Also, ARCC has maintained a debt-to-equity ratio in the 1.2x range throughout the year. ARCC has been growing its portfolio by issuing equity, which it has been able to issue above book value.

In the earnings call, management noted that they were getting greater interest from larger companies with EBITDA over $500 million. As a result, the portfolio-weighted average EBITDA of ARCC's borrowers skyrocketed in Q4 to $275.4 million.

ARCC Q4 2022 Presentation

Borrower leverage has remained stable, while predictably, interest coverage has declined. After all, these are floating-rate loans, so higher rates mean higher interest expenses. Also, keep in mind that interest coverage was inflated in 2021 due to historically-low interest rates. For some context, interest coverage was 2.1x in 2018 and 2.3x at the end of 2019.

ARCC uses an internal rating system to estimate the risk of loans. Grade 1 means the borrower is in default or expected to default, and material loss is anticipated. Grade 2 means the company is performing below expectations, and loans might violate covenants but are being paid within the grace period. Grade 3 is where all loans start out and means the loan is still performing within original underwriting assumptions. Grade 4 means that the borrower is performing better than expected and these loans have the least risk.

ARCC Q4 2022 Presentation

It is interesting to note that Grade 4 has expanded considerably and now accounts for 23% of the portfolio by fair value. Here is a look at the same slide from Q4 2019:

ARCC Q4 2019 Presentation

Note how the highest risk grades, 1 and 2, are similar. There are always going to be some companies that are struggling. Yet the lowest risk grade has grown considerably.

This tells us that some companies are struggling in an inflationary and rising rate environment, but most of ARCC's portfolio is performing better in this environment.

ARCC also estimates the weighted average loan-to-value in the portfolio to be approximately 45%, providing a large safety cushion for their loans.

So let's summarize:

ARCC is collecting higher interest from rising interest rates.

ARCC is investing in larger companies.

Credit metrics remain healthy.

Many of ARCC's borrowers are outperforming original underwriting.

The weighted average LTV is around 45%.

This all adds up to an environment where we can expect defaults to remain low and for ARCC to get material recoveries when defaults do happen. In other words, a relatively low-risk environment for ARCC.

We are used to assuming that if the environment is low risk, yields should be lower. Yet this isn't always the case. In addition to higher interest rates, ARCC has also seen the spreads they are getting on new deal spreads being priced at 100-150 bps higher than in 2021. The spread is the "adder" on the interest rate index. So if a loan in 2021 would have paid ARCC "SOFR + 600 bps", today, they would be originating that same loan at SOFR + 700 to 750 bps.

CEO Kip DeVeer stated:

These enhanced economics are being achieved in transactions that also have reduced leverage and meaningfully better documentation. We think this is an exciting development for our new investment business, and we remain active in the market. To dig in a bit deeper, the senior loans that we originated in the fourth quarter had a weighted average yield of more than 10.5%, with weighted average leverage less than 5x debt-to-EBITDA. Many of these investments focused on larger businesses. We provided loans to companies with a weighted average EBITDA of more than $500 million in the fourth quarter.

So why didn't ARCC raise the dividend or announce a supplement this quarter? The answer is that their "spillover income", which is undistributed taxable income was at $675 million at the end of 2022. That's in line with the $678 million at the end of 2021. This works out to be about $1.27/share, which is a level management is comfortable at. Having a pool of spillover income creates a cushion for the regular dividend, providing room for ARCC to continue paying it if there are short-term fluctuations.

ARCC apparently realized a tax write-off associated with a legacy Allied Capital investment. Allied Capital was a BDC that ARCC acquired back in 2010. Taxable income and net investment income are often different because of the timing. A loss might be reflected in NII years before it is actually realized for tax purposes. So while NII was very high last quarter, taxable income was not.

If ARCC's NII continues to exceed the dividend by such a large amount, we can expect more dividends to be paid. That could be in the form of more supplements, but if management believes the earnings are sustainable, we could see hikes in the regular dividend as well.

Pick #2: ARI - Yield 11.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) absolutely crushed earnings. If you rely on headlines, you might not realize it as many sources reported a "miss" with earnings of $0.31/share. We agree, $0.31 would be a miss of epic proportions. Fortunately, ARI actually had distributable earnings of $0.48/share. Source

ARI Q4 2022 Presentation

Now last quarter, we weren't all that impressed with ARI's earnings:

ARI reported what objectively is an "ok" earnings report. They had $0.37 in distributable earnings, covering their $0.35 dividend by 106%. That's good. It isn't great. It certainly isn't a number that has you thinking a dividend hike is imminent.

This quarter, we see the cash flow raining down as distributable earnings shot up to $0.48/share. That's what we love to see! That is the kind of quarter that makes you think a dividend hike is on the table next month. ARI went from barely covering its dividend to outpacing it by a mile.

We don't put much weight on it, but we know some in the market love to obsess over book value. Book value came in at $15.78, slightly down from $16.12 last quarter but still up since last year.

ARI Q4 2022 Presentation

With distributable earnings rocketing up, book value is fairly stable, and let's not forget that ARI is still positioned to earn even more if interest rates rise.

ARI Q4 2022 Presentation

And it isn't just U.S. rate hikes that matter. ARI also has exposure to the SONIA Overnight rate, which was just hiked to 4% by the Bank of England. Euribor is also up nearly 50 bps. That adds an extra $0.05/year to ARI's earnings, according to the table. That is just with the already announced rate hikes and it is widely expected there will be a few more.

We likely won't see a huge quarter-to-quarter jump as we saw in Q4, but we can expect ARI's earnings to drift upward. ARI is firing on all cylinders, earning more money than it ever has before. The prospects for a dividend hike seemed so far away last year. This year, a dividend hike seems very likely.

Conclusion

With ARI and ARCC, we can generate a liveable yield and enjoy recurring income pouring into our account. We reviewed the recent earnings releases from these firms, and we highlighted the ups and downs of both.

The beauty of income investing is that you can regularly check in on your investments as new data arrives. Take time to review it, and if everything is up to snuff, you continue letting it do its job - work hard to earn you money.

That way, you can enjoy a retirement that is financially stable and less stressful. A financial calamity is one of the biggest fears for a retiree, so having a recurring income stream that is dependable will provide a higher degree of safety.

My retirement will be earned from over 42 individual holdings - as encouraged by our Rule of 42 - and will be yielding near my 9% target. How do you plan to pay for your retirement needs?