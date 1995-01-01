Style-Box Update: Growth Starts 2023 Well

Summary

  • Value outperformed growth smartly in 2022, the first time that’s happened in the large-cap space since 2016.
  • For the 1-year time frame, growth across all asset classes continues to show a loss, while value has a positive return for the 1-year time period and beyond.
  • Growth has narrowed the difference in 2023, but it’s still early in the year.

  • What’s interesting is that to start 2023, large-cap growth has outperformed large-cap value by 1 basis point.
  • In the mid-cap and small-cap asset classes, value continues to outperform growth, just on a smaller scale than on 2022;
Year-to-date returns by asset class

