Tencent: New Growth Opportunities In Games Overseas And Short Video Ads

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Tencent's revenues have been decelerating, largely as a result of economic and regulatory headwinds that have impacted the sector in general, but those headwinds are receding.
  • Having dominated the games market on home soil, Tencent is expanding overseas and is seeing positive traction.
  • Well positioned to benefit from growing Chinese ad spend on short video ads, which Tencent launched only last year.

Building of TENCENT company in Shenzhen, China

Nikada

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) revenues have been decelerating over the past few quarters partly driven by a shrinking games industry as a result of a covid-induced economic slowdown and a crackdown by Chinese regulators on the

China mobile games ARPU forecast

Statista

China mobile games market forecast 2026

Niko Partners

World's biggest game markets by game revenues

Newzoo

united States mobile game ARPU forecast

Statista

Tencent 1-year share price

Seeking Alpha

Analyst rating - Tencent

WSJ

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.68K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.