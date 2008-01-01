Enbridge's 7% Dividend: Safe, Steady, And Super-Sized

Feb. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA9 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.23K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I assess what has become one of my favorite high-yield stocks on the market: the Canadian Enbridge midstream giant.
  • The company offers a safe 7% yield backed by a business model capable of consistent long-term organic growth.
  • Enbridge has a healthy balance sheet, a sustainable payout ratio, and a valuation that makes sense.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Introduction

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has become one of my top picks in the stock market, and I'm excited to dedicate an entire article to this Canadian midstream giant. While I've mentioned Enbridge in previous articles this month, I believe it's worth

FAQ: In Oil & Gas what is upstream and downstream? | Eland Cables

Eland Cables

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Image

Seeking Alpha

Image

Enbridge 2022 10-K (Via SEC, Includes Author Annotations)

Image

TIKR.com

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Image

Enbridge Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TradingView (ENB Total Return)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TIKR.com

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.23K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CVX, VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.