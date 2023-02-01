neoblues/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The purpose of today's article is to update shareholders on the recent changes to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) due to its latest semi-annual reconstitution, effective February 1, 2023. SPYD increased its REIT exposure while decreasing exposure to Energy and Utilities stocks, two top-performing sectors over the last six months. While its 4.31% dividend yield remains attractive, the portfolio's estimated earnings growth is negative, its profitability score is low, and its earnings momentum is weak. SPYD is a contrarian play by design, but fundamentals indicate its holdings are priced low for a reason, and why you shouldn't expect outperformance anytime soon.

SPYD Overview

Strategy Discussion and Key Exposures

SPYD tracks the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, selecting the 80 highest dividend-paying securities in the S&P 500 Index in equal weight. Rebalancings occur on the last business day of January and July, meaning the new portfolio is about three weeks old. SPYD's 0.07% expense is a great feature for a high-dividend fund since expenses directly impact net distributions. Furthermore, SPYD has $8 billion in assets under management and a low 0.02% median bid-ask spread, meaning it's an efficient way to earn a high yield.

SPYD's distribution yield is 4.78% as of February 16, 2023. However, the 4.39% Index Dividend Yield figure is more relevant. As of February 17, 2023, my calculations place the Index Dividend Yield at 4.38%, indicating shareholders should net approximately 4.31% at current prices.

State Street

SPYD's sector exposures are listed below. Real Estate and Financials are the leading two, with over 20% each. Utilities follow at 12.31%, and SPYD has minimal exposure to Energy, Technology, Health Care, and Industrials.

State Street

SPYD's top ten holdings are below, though they aren't representative of the entire portfolio due to their equal-weight nature. Examples include Seagate Technology (STX) and Paramount Global (PARA), which yield about 4%. They are at the top of the list because of their substantial gains this month.

State Street

Reconstitution Recap

The Index added 12 holdings at the end of January. I've listed their returns for last year since the Index reference date used was December 31, 2022.

Portfolio Visualizer

All holdings except for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) experienced significant declines, driving up their yields. PKG enters SPYD the "right" way, increasing their dividend by 25% in June.

The Index also deleted 11 holdings. Most were top performers, driving down their yields. However, there were some exceptions, like Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). VNO slashed its dividend by 29% this year, though it was telegraphed by management when discussing the REIT's Q3 2022 results in November.

Portfolio Visualizer

Apart from these few exceptions, that's what investors should expect each February and August immediately following the reconstitutions. It's a straightforward way to buy the most beaten-down S&P 500 stocks and earn a high dividend. However, from a total returns perspective, I prefer stocks to join for the "right" reasons, like PKG.

SPYD Performance and Dividends

SPYD's track record isn't impressive, ranking #12 out of 17 high-dividend ETFs through January 2023. Its 3.24% gain from February 2022 to January 2023 was only average for the category, evidence that its strategy isn't optimal. Screening only for yield is a flaw. Other ETFs like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) have quality screens that investors should consider.

The Sunday Investor

On the positive side, SPYD is one of the few ETFs with a 4%+ dividend yield. It earns a "B+" Dividend Grade from Seeking Alpha and has a respectable 6.88% five-year dividend growth rate. However, I expect that won't continue, which I'll discuss shortly.

Seeking Alpha

A drawback is that not all distributions are qualified, meaning they aren't eligible for preferential tax treatment. According to State Street's tax summary, 73% of last year's distributions ($1.45 / $1.98) were qualified. With the additional REIT exposure this year, expect that figure to decline.

SPYD Fundamentals

The following table highlights fundamental metrics for SPYD's top 25 industries. I've provided the same fundamentals pre-reconstitution so readers can see the impact of the recent changes.

The Sunday Investor

I want readers to consider the following:

1. Analysts estimate SPYD's sales to grow at 4.90% over the next twelve months, virtually the same as its pre-reconstitution figures. However, estimated earnings per share growth is negative. I've seen earnings expectations decrease across the board as more S&P 500 companies report. However, SPYD is now the third-lowest among all dividend ETFs. The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), which applies a secondary low-volatility screen after selecting the top 50 highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks, is similar at -0.02%.

2. SPYD's gross dividend yield is 4.38% or 4.31% after expenses. Investors can expect to earn nearly the exact yield with SPHD, and although I don't recommend that fund, it looks better by comparison.

3. SPYD's constituents have a 7.66% five-year dividend growth rate, similar to the fund's 6.88% figure. That likely won't continue, given the fund's weak sales and earnings growth rates. If constituents were to raise dividends faster than earnings, investors should expect the offset to appear negatively in the share price. Excluding Real Estate, SPYD's components have an average 54% dividend payout ratio, slightly above their 50% four-year average.

4. Profitability remains a critical issue, as indicated by its 7.45/10 Profitability Score. That figure is lower post-reconstitution, suggesting SPYD's additions have low share prices that are justified. For example, S&P 500 Electric Utilities stocks have a 7.75/10 score compared to SPYD's 6.42/10. There are several securities with excellent profitability scores, but their yields meant they narrowly missed out on being added. Perhaps 80 stocks is too few in this case.

Seeking Alpha

5. SPYD has a disappointing 4.69/10 EPS Revision Score, down from 5.35/10. Again, this indicates share prices are low for a good reason, as analysts are bearish on the constituents and downgrading earnings expectations. As with SPHD, analysts may be wrong, but shareholders face an uphill battle.

6. SPYD trades at 19.38x forward earnings, a three-point increase post-reconstitution. However, most is linked to the increased REIT exposure, where traditional valuation metrics don't apply. Excluding these securities, SPYD trades at 14.86x forward earnings. Still, that's only a point or so less than SCHD, which most will agree is the higher-quality fund.

Investment Thesis

SPYD's latest semi-annual reconstitution added 12 securities and deleted 11. The changes resulted in a less-profitable portfolio with weaker earnings momentum for only a modest increase in dividend yield. SPYD's 4.31% dividend yield is its best feature, though its dividend growth prospects are limited because of its negative estimated earnings growth rate. For these reasons, I don't recommend investors buy SPYD, and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments section below.