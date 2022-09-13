Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pioneering Ideas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The Thesis

We believe that certain big-return investment ideas rely in the long run on just a handful of strong arguments: Facebook (META) was at the time of its IPO a bet on the continued effect of its virtuous cycle and increasing user base monetization; Amazon (AMZN) was a bet on the continuing growth of e-commerce; and Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) were a bet that the convenience of being cash-less will triumph cold hard cash.

Our thinking around UiPath (NYSE:PATH) follows a similar pattern:

Presence in a market (robotic process automation, or RPA) that is expected to grow by around 20% in the coming decade. We believe RPA is not just a fad, but it is still a new industry in its infancy, underpinned by clear secular trends.

grow by around 20% in the coming decade. Continued product excellency, with UiPath able to innovate and offer solutions to its customers with significant impact

Moats with various elements, continuously strengthening its competitive position

Growing RPA market

UiPath’s target addressable market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $50 billion by 2030, growing by 22% annually. CEO Ron Enslin estimates the UiPath's TAM to be even higher, at $90 billion. We believe that a strong, underestimated driver of the RPA trend is secular trends in the form of demographic shifts in Western democracies as well as recent changes in industrial policy. According to BLS data sourced from Bloomberg, the U.S. labor force will grow by a meager 0.5% in the coming decade – half the rate recorded over the previous decade (this still partially relies on the optimistic assumption that older generations’ labor force participation will increase by 3-5 p.p.). While this shift will form a drag on certain parts of the economy, some industries and segments will benefit. The US government’s industrial policy and its efforts to re-shore jobs back to America may further exacerbate issues connected with an inadequate labor pool and exert continuing pressure on employment costs. Unemployment currently stands at a 50-year record low and is likely to stay at lower levels going forward, notwithstanding any recession that may appear in the medium term. These shifts will force companies to embrace automation over the coming years to not just stay competitive, but actually stay in business. We believe that UiPath, with its product suite, will be a benefactor of this environment.

Continued product excellency

UiPath has a great product which clients value so much that they spend more and more money on it every year. It's net retention rate* was as high as >140% recently, though there is some softness around its numbers over the past couple of quarters. Deployment of UiPath can save its clients 10 of millions of dollars. CEO Enslin claims that Generali, a big insurance company, saved $80 million over the last three years using UiPath's solutions; New York State was able to identify a possible $12 billion in fraudulent Covid claims; and Uber saved $2 million daily when they were bringing back drivers in the post-pandemic surge.

We love the combination of a sticky product nature, solutions providing big tangible impact and clients spending ever-more money on the product.

(*What is net retention rate? In very simple terms, the net retention rate is the change in the annualized revenues from clients that have been with a company 12 months ago, net of churn. A net retention rate of 140% means that the clients that had spent $100 million on your product 1 year ago are now spending $140 million).

Moats

UiPath is in a business which enables market leaders to build moats, ultimately strengthening its competitive position.

Sticky product: The most notable moat is the switching costs of clients. Any company with a complex enough IT architecture is reluctant to change its dependable software providers. Managers are unlikely to take on the risk unless the alternative provides a substantial improvement including both cost efficiencies improvements as well as superior functionalities. The implementation of UiPath requires an initial investment, so it is typically a multi-year decision to implement the company's solution.

Community: UiPath’s second moat is its huge community with 1,5 million members. This supports the virtuous cycle as seen with other companies: the more users & developers exist, the more ‘evangelists’ are out there, implementation is easier for prospective clients, more education materials and support forums exist, which again simplifies client acquisition & retention... and so for forth. Have a look at LinkedIn: As of Feb 10, 2023, there are around 2,400 job listing in the US & Europe that include the term UiPath; and only 1,296 for Blue Prism (US + Europe), a Top-3 competitor (unfortunately it was not possible to check Automation Anywhere due do the ubiquity of the two terms in job listings). On a side note, Microsoft’s (NYSE:MSFT) RPA power platform was mentioned only in c. 200 job listings.

Data: UiPath is sitting on a data goldmine. As the market leader in RPA, it has probably automated the largest amount of tasks when compared to other key market players. UiPath can leverage this treasure trove of information by creating an AI-based interface that would minimize the effort to implement its automation solutions (imagine something like GitHub’s Copilot for UiPath’s product). This would lead to a substantial decrease in implementation cost for UiPath’s solution and provide it with a significant competitive advantage that would be very hard, if not impossible, to catch up with. Not only that – such a feature would likely lower technical and financial barriers of entry for new potential customers and further increase its addressable market. And if we let ourselves dream a little bit, we could see how such a feature could make UiPath grow at hyperscale speed. As a matter of fact, UiPath is already working with OpenAI on deploying AI in its products.

Even though UiPath is a great company, we believe that with its stock trading around $16.00, the market has gotten ahead of itself and future risk-adjusted returns do not look juicy enough to us. We therefore rate UiPath a 'Hold', but we will watch the stock and are ready to add on weakness, ideally below $12.

Valuation

Summary

While UiPath checks all the boxes we want to see, it has become less of an attractive investments over the past 3-4 months. The stock has bounced c. 50% since it’s November 2022 low of $10.55 and as of Feb 17, 2023, stands at $15.54. Though we initiated a small position below $12.00 and are sitting on some decent returns, we are saddened to see that the market has gotten way ahead of itself.

Methodology & Assumptions

We have performed a valuation based on an FCF exit-multiple in 2030. We have designed 3 scenarios - Bear, Mid, and Bull cases.

Key valuation assumptions and inputs:

Scenarios: Assumption Bear Mid Bull RPA market size in 2030 $34 billion $50 billion $90 billion UiPath market share in 2030 8% (eroding) 10% (stable) 15% (expanding UiPath free cash flow margin in 2030 15% 20% 30% Free cash flow multiple at exit 15x 20x 30x IRR <0% 8% 32% Click to enlarge

RPA 2030 market size: As explained above, we believe secular trends are currently strongly favoring the implementation of automation solutions at enterprises to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and get work done at all. Unemployment rates are globally at historically low levels while labor pools are predicted to grow at the slowest rate in decades. With globalization going into reverse gear, the need to improve labor productivity and efficiency in high-wage countries will grow even stronger. We will therefore see stronger adoption of RPA bots across large businesses but increasingly also at SMEs, the growth of cloud solutions. Fortune Business Insights estimates the size of the market at $50 billion in 2030 (our Mid case), while UiPath's CEO Rob Enslin tags the figure at $90 billion (our Bull case). We estimate the market size in our Bear case at $38 billion (2/3 of the Mid case), which would imply a meager 16% CAGR.

UiPath market share: We believe that UiPath, as the market leader, will continue to excel in what they are doing. We therefore assume in our Mid case a stable market of 10% going forward, while being more cautious in our Bear case (erosion to 8%) and much more bullish in our Bull case (15%).

UiPath free cash flow margin: While UiPath is currently not generating positive free cash flows, we believe this will be the case in the future. It's losses are attributable primarily to a high Sales & marketing spend, which we believe is down to the growth mantra of the past years. However, the company recognizes this issue and plans flat headcount growth for 2023. With >80% gross margins, the basis is there to turn the company into a profit machine. More mature software companies such as Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE) or Intuit (INTU) are generating free cash flow margins of around 25-30%. We therefore believe the company will be able to generate free cash flows in the range of 15% (Bear case) to 30% (Bull case).

Exit multiple: Mature software businesses CRM, ADBE, INTU or Oracle (ORCL) are currently trading in a range of 20-30x unlevered free cash flow. We therefore assume a conservative 15x exit multiple in our Bear case, 20x in our Mid case, and 30x in our Bull case.

Results

The very conservative bear case yields a share price of around $10 in 2030 - which is $6 less than today's share price, despite an almost trebling of the business. Our mid case yields a decent 8% IRR, but we consider this too low on a risk-adjusted basis, when compared with the S&P 500 long-term returns. And while we love the bull case because UiPath could become a 10-bagger, we acknowledge that it is based on very optimistic assumptions.

RPA is still a very young industry and disruption can happen quickly. The risk arising from these black-swan-type of events and developments is impossible to predict, but we do want to get compensated for it. Attractive entry points for UiPath have passed - the stock was priced attractively when below $12. But at the current stock price levels, we think investors are simply not compensated enough for the risk they are taking on.

Key risks

We have identified the following 3 key risks to our thesis.

RPA market growth does not materialize: RPA may turn out to be a dud and an alternative technology arrives that will dethrone UiPath's approach. Naturally one may think of AI & GPT, but, as a matter of fact, UiPath is working closely together with Microsoft and OpenAI. The shift to cloud-based solutions may be a bigger threat. However, with the IT landscape becoming ever more complex, we believe there will be a continued need for simple RPA solutions in the future, even in the cloud.

UiPath market share will deteriorate: Direct competitors may come up with better RPA solutions and steal market share from UiPath - for example, by offering simpler solutions for SMEs, niche solutions for industries or AI powered solutions. Although that looks unlikely at the moment, given UiPath head start which is going to be tough to catch up with. We would consider large cap tech companies like Microsoft or Oracle bigger threats, although in the short term we consider those players as irrelevant.

Losses will persist: UiPath may struggle to get to profitability. However, we deem the risk low. The company works with >80% gross margins. Its P&L currently still suffers from the growth mantra of past years and probably overspend on sales activities: The key cost bucket is Sales and Marketing, in the recent quarter amounting to c. 70% of revenues (~20% of which is stock-based compensation). Under the new co-CEO Rob Enslin, the company has embarked on an efficiency program and aims to get these costs under control - for next year, UiPath plans a flat headcount vs. 2022. As economies of scale kick in over time, so will UiPath's unit economics. While it's no guarantee that the company will be profitable, we are confident that they will achieve it. The story is similar to Salesforce which is facing investor activism over the same exact issue.

Conclusion

UiPath is a leader in a market with substantial growth potential (+20% CAGR over the coming 8 years). While it was an attractive portfolio addition for the long-term investor during last year’s market decline, at the current share price of $16.06, we believe an investment in UiPath would not provide space for any margin of error. We will therefore keep watching the stock and add on weakness as long as our thesis is intact. Our verdict: Hold.