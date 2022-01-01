Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data analytic company, one that's built a revolutionary software for processing data. The company's share price has remained incredibly volatile since its IPO as investors struggle to determine a fair valuation. However, the company has revamped its portfolio, which we expect will cause strong shareholder returns.
The company achieved strong highlights in the most recent quarter, highlighting its financial strength.
Palantir Highlights - Palantir Investor Presentation
The company managed to achieve GAAP profitability for the first time in its history. It's worth noting that the GAAP EPS was a nominal $0.01 / share. The company managed to grow revenue by an impressive 18% YoY with 22% YoY growth in the company's USG revenue. The company achieved 22% in adjusted operating margins and closed 261 deals up 20% YoY.
By each and every metric the company is continuing to grow rapidly. That's essential for its long-term goals of growing revenue and margins.
Palantir's success is based on continued strong financial performance.
Palantir Financial Performance - Palantir Investor Presentation
The company managed to grow its customer count by 55% YoY. The company's success is based on the combination of growing its customer base and growing its revenue per customer. The company proved an ability to do that and with customer relationships growing faster than revenue it could even accelerate its expansion.
This is evidenced by the company's growing TTM revenue per customer for the top 20 customers which grew by 13% YoY.
For Palantir, the metric for future success is being able to continue closing larger and larger deals.
Palantir Deals - Palantir Investor Presentation
The company managed to close at least 55 deals in 4Q 2022 which were worth at least $120 million in revenue at the minimum. The company has been increasingly signing large deals which will help to support additional revenue growth. That will help the company's financial performance to improve for the long run.
For 2022, the company earned $1.9 billion in revenue with 115% dollar retention. That helps to highlight the satisfaction of the company's customers.
Palantir Financial Guidance - Palantir Investor Presentation
The company's guidance for FY 2023 is roughly $2.2 billion in revenue, representing roughly 15% YoY growth. However the company does expect 1Q 2023 to be in line with 4Q 2022 for revenue. The company's FY' 2022 adjusted operating income was $421 down by just over 10% YoY from $473 million in FY' 2021.
That was a result of a decline in the company's margins from 31% to 22%. The company is expecting margins of 23% in 2023, implying a slight YoY increase in the company's margins from FY' 2022. The company expects GAAP net income from both its growing revenue and growing margins although growth rates are slightly slowing down.
Palantir operates in a difficulty industry. Working with large businesses is a slow process and it can take years to both prove value and for a company to be able to grow its billings. Palantir has been around for numerous years and it's working to grow its company. It's working on multiple congruent sales lines of both gaining new customers and growing sales with existing customers.
The company achieved GAAP net income for the first quarter in its history and it looks likely to repeat that feat in 2023. The company expects YoY margin and revenue improvement. Outside of net cash, the company's valuation of $16.5 billion is justifiable with the company's long-term growth and profit prospects.
Specifically it's the company's financial performance. The company's revenue grew 18% YoY from 2021 to 2022. The forecast to 2023 is roughly 15%. We expect that the company can generate roughly 15% in annualized revenue growth going forward. That's as the company continues to get new contracts and new revenue from existing contracts.
At the same time, we expect that the company's margins will remain strong. Roughly 20-30% although it'll fluctuate as the company's expenses continue to fluctuate. Let's look at where it'll be in 2030. With the revenue growth, that'll point to 2030 revenue of roughly $6 billion and operating cash flow at a midpoint of $1.5 billion.
We expect the majority of this will be FCF for the company, a comfortable return rate for the company's $16.5 billion market capitalization. The company is relatively high risk, but as we saw throughout this article, it has substantial long-term potential. More so we expect the company to continue having strong growth potential post 2030.
Long-term we see the company's software as playing a defining base role for numerous organizations and governments.
The largest risk to our thesis is that Palantir recorded a profitable quarter, which might make investors think the path is now clear for direct shareholder returns. However, its long-term success is still dependent on substantial continued growth for the company. Until the company can continue doing that, while generating profits and proving its value, we expect it'll continue to see volatility in its share price.
Palantir had blowout earnings which helped to substantially boost the company's share price. The company reported GAAP net income for the first time in its history on the basis of maintaining strong margins and consistently growing its revenue. The company has continued to perform well with both finding new customers and increasing the revenue per customer.
For 2023, the company is expecting a slight improvement in margins. Additionally, the company is expecting a double-digit increase in its revenue. This combination will enable the company to achieve GAAP net income for the year, and we expect the company to have substantial growth past the year. That makes the company a valuable investment.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments