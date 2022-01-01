Kevin Dietsch

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data analytic company, one that's built a revolutionary software for processing data. The company's share price has remained incredibly volatile since its IPO as investors struggle to determine a fair valuation. However, the company has revamped its portfolio, which we expect will cause strong shareholder returns.

Palantir 4Q and FY 2022 Highlights

The company achieved strong highlights in the most recent quarter, highlighting its financial strength.

Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir Highlights - Palantir Investor Presentation

The company managed to achieve GAAP profitability for the first time in its history. It's worth noting that the GAAP EPS was a nominal $0.01 / share. The company managed to grow revenue by an impressive 18% YoY with 22% YoY growth in the company's USG revenue. The company achieved 22% in adjusted operating margins and closed 261 deals up 20% YoY.

By each and every metric the company is continuing to grow rapidly. That's essential for its long-term goals of growing revenue and margins.

Palantir Financial Performance Growth

Palantir's success is based on continued strong financial performance.

Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir Financial Performance - Palantir Investor Presentation

The company managed to grow its customer count by 55% YoY. The company's success is based on the combination of growing its customer base and growing its revenue per customer. The company proved an ability to do that and with customer relationships growing faster than revenue it could even accelerate its expansion.

This is evidenced by the company's growing TTM revenue per customer for the top 20 customers which grew by 13% YoY.

Palantir Deal Closing

For Palantir, the metric for future success is being able to continue closing larger and larger deals.

Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir Deals - Palantir Investor Presentation

The company managed to close at least 55 deals in 4Q 2022 which were worth at least $120 million in revenue at the minimum. The company has been increasingly signing large deals which will help to support additional revenue growth. That will help the company's financial performance to improve for the long run.

Palantir Financial Guidance

For 2022, the company earned $1.9 billion in revenue with 115% dollar retention. That helps to highlight the satisfaction of the company's customers.

Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir Financial Guidance - Palantir Investor Presentation

The company's guidance for FY 2023 is roughly $2.2 billion in revenue, representing roughly 15% YoY growth. However the company does expect 1Q 2023 to be in line with 4Q 2022 for revenue. The company's FY' 2022 adjusted operating income was $421 down by just over 10% YoY from $473 million in FY' 2021.

That was a result of a decline in the company's margins from 31% to 22%. The company is expecting margins of 23% in 2023, implying a slight YoY increase in the company's margins from FY' 2022. The company expects GAAP net income from both its growing revenue and growing margins although growth rates are slightly slowing down.

Our View

Palantir operates in a difficulty industry. Working with large businesses is a slow process and it can take years to both prove value and for a company to be able to grow its billings. Palantir has been around for numerous years and it's working to grow its company. It's working on multiple congruent sales lines of both gaining new customers and growing sales with existing customers.

The company achieved GAAP net income for the first quarter in its history and it looks likely to repeat that feat in 2023. The company expects YoY margin and revenue improvement. Outside of net cash, the company's valuation of $16.5 billion is justifiable with the company's long-term growth and profit prospects.

Specifically it's the company's financial performance. The company's revenue grew 18% YoY from 2021 to 2022. The forecast to 2023 is roughly 15%. We expect that the company can generate roughly 15% in annualized revenue growth going forward. That's as the company continues to get new contracts and new revenue from existing contracts.

At the same time, we expect that the company's margins will remain strong. Roughly 20-30% although it'll fluctuate as the company's expenses continue to fluctuate. Let's look at where it'll be in 2030. With the revenue growth, that'll point to 2030 revenue of roughly $6 billion and operating cash flow at a midpoint of $1.5 billion.

We expect the majority of this will be FCF for the company, a comfortable return rate for the company's $16.5 billion market capitalization. The company is relatively high risk, but as we saw throughout this article, it has substantial long-term potential. More so we expect the company to continue having strong growth potential post 2030.

Long-term we see the company's software as playing a defining base role for numerous organizations and governments.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Palantir recorded a profitable quarter, which might make investors think the path is now clear for direct shareholder returns. However, its long-term success is still dependent on substantial continued growth for the company. Until the company can continue doing that, while generating profits and proving its value, we expect it'll continue to see volatility in its share price.

Conclusion

Palantir had blowout earnings which helped to substantially boost the company's share price. The company reported GAAP net income for the first time in its history on the basis of maintaining strong margins and consistently growing its revenue. The company has continued to perform well with both finding new customers and increasing the revenue per customer.

For 2023, the company is expecting a slight improvement in margins. Additionally, the company is expecting a double-digit increase in its revenue. This combination will enable the company to achieve GAAP net income for the year, and we expect the company to have substantial growth past the year. That makes the company a valuable investment.

