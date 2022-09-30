Solskin

Thesis

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is a company with a lot of potential, but the risks seem to outweigh the reward at this juncture. The company is experiencing significant operating losses and isn't growing enough to justify their valuation. Additionally, we believe that the reliance on related party transactions is cause for investor concern. For these reasons, we do not believe that the risk/reward is favorable at this time and investors can look elsewhere until Ginkgo's business fundamentals improve dramatically.

Significant Operating Losses and Disappointing Growth

Ginkgo reported an operating loss of $653,021,000 in their third quarter earnings release. While a good portion of this was due to SBC ($563 million), this is still a cost to investors in the form of dilution. Some will point to the fact that the company has plenty of cash to survive, but just because a company can sustain their burn rate doesn't mean that it's a good investment. Investors may be willing to tolerate losses and dilution as long as the company can continue to promise future growth and success.

As far as growth is concerned, Ginkgo reported the following figures:

Third quarter 2022 total revenue of $66 million, down from $78 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 14%.

Third quarter 2022 Foundry revenue of $25 million, down from $35 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 29%.

Third quarter 2022 Biosecurity revenue of $42 million, down from $43 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 3%.

In the core areas of their business Ginkgo is experiencing declining revenue in addition to their increasing losses. Even if we strip out all Q3 SBC we still arrive at loss from operations of $90 million compared to $27 million of operating losses in the year ago period.

It seems that for the time being Ginkgo is experiencing increasing losses and decreasing revenue, a sign of negative operating leverage. Whether this trend can reverse remains to be seen, and if such a reversal can happen fast enough to make it worth holding the stock at this price.

Related Party Transactions

Investors that have been watching Ginkgo for a while are probably familiar with the 175 page short seller report that cried foul about related party transactions, among other things. I personally think that many lengthy short-seller reports are just intended to overload the reader with information and throw a multitude allegations at the wall to see what sticks, and I didn't care too much when that particular report was released. As far as I'm concerned, the reliance on related party transactions is well known and isn't about fraud (as the short sellers allege) and is more about the business not being as healthy as it appears. There are legitimate reasons for a business to have related party revenue, but that revenue should be at least somewhat discounted by investors.

In their most recent quarter Ginkgo reported foundry revenue of $24,679,000 and that $10,032,000 of that revenue came from related parties. In my mind the foundry business is much more important to the long-term bull case than their biosecurity segment, and to see that 40.65% of foundry revenue came from related parties is concerning enough to damage the bull thesis for the stock, at least until more unassociated businesses enlist their foundry services.

In addition to the high percentage of related party revenue, total foundry revenue declined by 28.95% from the year ago period. The situation regarding what we believe to be their most promising business segment appears to be far from ideal.

Price Action

Ginkgo Bioworks came public via SPAC merger, but despite the negative connotation there is nothing inherently wrong with going public via this route. If Ginkgo went public via a traditional IPO it's likely that the chart would look just as bad, as the company would have been priced in a hot market. Many investors have been burned by this stock, which could result in selling pressure if the stock begins to change direction. Of course the other interpretation of the chart is that investors irrationally sold out of Ginkgo due to the market being in a risk-off mood, and that investors can now buy Ginkgo at a discount. Which one ends up being correct is a question of valuation.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Ginkgo Bioworks looks cheaper now than it has at pretty much any other time as a public company. That being said, a P/S over 5 with declining revenue and increasing operating losses isn't exactly cheap. The stock is however trading close enough to book value that a buyout may be on the table once the M&A market heats back up.

In our opinion the stock is still overpriced fundamentally, but there is room for management to prove us wrong. I personally wouldn't mind that, because I like the company and believe their technology has potential.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

A risk to this bearish thesis is if Ginkgo's management is able to significantly improve their operating results and bring the company to GAAP profitability. While we view this development as being far down the road, so does the market. This means that any positive surprises in this area would likely move the stock to the upside.

Of course, this thesis also assumes that there is nothing fraudulent about their related party revenue, and that it should just be viewed as lower quality revenue. If the short seller report is indeed correct regarding related party revenue, Ginkgo could face litigation and a massive loss in credibility which would be a disaster for investors.

The risk/reward does not seem compelling at these prices given the fundamental picture, but this is definitely one to keep on the watchlist.

Key Takeaway

We view the payoff from Ginkgo's business investments to be too far off in the future to justify buying the stock at these levels. We would wait for Ginkgo to return to revenue growth, stem their operating losses, and reduce the percentage of foundry revenue coming from related parties before we would consider making an investment. Until then, we believe there are much better places for investors to allocate their capital.