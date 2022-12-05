Eleganza/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Blackbaud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLKB) stock as a Hold.

In my prior article for BLKB written on December 5, 2022, my focus was on Blackbaud's poor share price performance last year, and activist interest in the company. With this latest update, I review Blackbaud's recently disclosed Q4 2022 results and full-year fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

My view of Blackbaud's recent financial performance and management guidance is mixed after considering metrics such as revenue, profit margins, and free cash flow. As such, I retain my Hold rating for BLKB.

Below Expectations Revenue

Revenue for Blackbaud increased by +5.2% QoQ and +10.8% YoY to $275 million for the final quarter of the previous fiscal year. BLKB's actual Q4 2022 top line turned out to be -1.3% lower than the Wall Street's consensus revenue projection of $278 million. Moreover, Blackbaud's adjusted top line would have only grown by +2% in the recent quarter if the effects of inorganic transaction and foreign exchange fluctuations were excluded, as per management comments at the Q4 earnings call.

One key metric worth noting is the modest +2.5% YoY expansion in Blackbaud's organic recurring revenue adjusted for foreign exchange effects in the most recent quarter. In comparison, BLKB had recorded a much higher +5.2% YoY increase in its constant currency organic recurring revenue in Q4 2021.

Another key metric that warrants more attention is the flat YoY growth in transactional revenue for BLKB in the fourth quarter of 2022. Blackbaud explained at the company's Q4 2022 results briefing that a decline in "average transaction size" and unfavorable "foreign exchange" effects were a drag on its transactional revenue growth for the recent quarter.

I mentioned in my earlier December 2022 write-up that the market is concerned that "weak economic conditions" could be a key downside risk for "BLKB's future financial performance." Blackbaud's weaker than expected Q4 2022 revenue appeared to validate investors' concerns.

To make matters worse, the mid-point of Blackbaud's FY 2023 revenue guidance at $1,095 million (source: BLKB's Q4 2022 investor presentation) came in -1.6% below the sell-side's consensus 2023 top line estimate of $1,113 million. The company's top line guidance for the current fiscal year also implies a -3.4% decline in its revenue.

Above Expectations Profitability

There are still positive takeaways from Blackbaud's most recent quarterly financial performance; the company's profitability metrics came in above expectations.

EBITDA for BLKB grew by +9.2% YoY from $62.2 million in Q4 2021 to $67.9 million for Q4 2022, while its operating profit increased by +11.9% YoY from $49.0 million to $54.9 million in the same time frame. Blackbaud's operating margin improved by +0.9 percentage points QoQ and +0.2 percentage points YoY to 20.0% in Q4 2022, and this was +200 basis points ahead of the sell-side analysts' consensus EBIT margin forecast of 18.0%. BLKB's actual fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.68 was +13.7% higher than the market's consensus bottom line of $0.60 per share.

Moving forward, Blackbaud is expecting to register EBITDA and normalized EPS of $328.5 million and $3.45, respectively, in 2023 based on the mid-point of its financial guidance. Based on S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, BLKB's EBITDA and bottom line guidance were +4.1% and +7.1% better than the analysts' earlier consensus financial estimates.

In its most recent quarterly investor presentation slides, BLKB specifically highlighted "workforce rebalance" and "shift to third-party cloud infrastructure" as some of the measures that the company is taking to reduce costs and improve profitability. This helps to explain why Blackbaud is able to achieve above expectations Q4 2022 profit margins and 2023 EPS guidance.

Read-throughs From BLKB's Post-Results Stock Price Performance

Blackbaud's shares have underperformed following its recent quarterly results announcement. Since reporting its Q4 2022 financial results on February 13, 2022 after the market closed, Blackbaud's stock price pulled back by -4.5% in the last few trading days as compared to a milder -1.4% correction for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Taking into account Blackbaud's post-results performance, it will be reasonable to assume that the market doesn't view BLKB's Q4 2022 results as a high-quality earnings beat. A high-quality bottom line beat is typically supported by strong revenue growth which also exceeds expectations, and this isn't the case with Blackbaud. Specifically, the current sell-side analysts' consensus financial figures point to BLKB's top line expansion moderating from +14.1% in FY 2022 to +3.4% for FY 2023.

Also, while BLKB's 2023 bottom line guidance is ahead of expectations as discussed earlier, the company's free cash flow guidance for the current year isn't as good as what analysts had expected. The mid-point of Blackbaud's FY 2023 free cash flow guidance is $180 million, and this is -6.2% lower than the prior consensus free cash flow forecast of $192 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). At its Q4 2022 earnings briefing, Blackbaud noted that negatives associated with "working capital changes and higher cash taxes" will partially offset positives relating to profitability improvement, in relation to its 2023 cash flow outlook.

In a nutshell, investors have concerns relating to the slowdown in Blackbaud's revenue growth and the company's weaker than expected free cash flow for 2023, notwithstanding the fact that BLKB's achieved an improvement in profitability for Q4 2022.

Closing Thoughts

Blackbaud's rating stays as a Hold. The company's mixed results and guidance mean that my Neutral view of BLKB's shares is unchanged.