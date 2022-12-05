Blackbaud Is A Hold Despite EPS Beat

Feb. 20, 2023 6:48 AM ETBlackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • BLKB's actual Q4 2022 top line and fiscal 2023 revenue guidance disappointed the market, which led to a decline in the company's share price following its results release.
  • But Blackbaud has taken steps to manage its expenses with the aim of expanding its margins, and that has translated into above-expectations fourth quarter earnings and 2023 bottom line guidance.
  • I continue to assign a Hold rating to BLKB; I view Blackbaud's financial performance and forward-looking guidance as mixed.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
Donation box with stuff (blankets and clothes)

Eleganza/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Blackbaud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLKB) stock as a Hold.

In my prior article for BLKB written on December 5, 2022, my focus was on Blackbaud's poor share price performance last year, and activist interest in the company. With this latest

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.87K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.