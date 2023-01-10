jetcityimage

Shares of BP (NYSE:BP) broke out to the upside after the British energy company reported record results for the fourth-quarter and for FY 2022 on the back of soaring petroleum and natural gas prices. Big oil and natural gas companies have benefited handsomely from last year’s energy bull market, but the current level of earnings and cash flow is unlikely to be sustainable in a lower-price market. The same goes for BP’s valuation which seems inflated to me and very vulnerable to a correction. While I have sold BP in 2022 -- and therefore didn’t participate in the upside breakout -- I am looking to buy back into BP at a more attractive valuation. I believe BP will be a much more attractive buy for dividend investors in the $28-32 range!

BP posts record profitability

BP was one of many major petroleum companies that reported record profitability for the 2022 fiscal year. With petroleum prices soaring to more than $130 a barrel almost exactly one year ago due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BP has been able to sell its products for prices materially above the longer term average. In FY 2022, BP sold its liquids products for an average price of $89.86 a barrel, which was 41% above the FY 2021 level of $63.60 a barrel. Natural gas prices rose even more rapidly: the realized natural gas price in FY 2022 increased 74% year over year to $8.91 per mcf.

However, fourth-quarter liquids and natural gas average prices have declined quarter over quarter which was the main reason why BP didn’t achieve the same level of profitability in Q4’22 as it did in Q3’22.

Market tailwinds clearly have been the most influential factor for BP’s record profitability in FY 2022. BP’s gas & low carbon business as well as the oil production business generated combined profits of $7.5B in the fourth-quarter, showing 21% year over growth as the company continued to benefit from high prices for petroleum and natural gas products. However, BP saw a sequential drop-off in segment profitability in both gas and petroleum as prices for major energy products skidded in Q4'22, in part because of a warm winter in Europe. Lower profits were therefore chiefly driven by lower gas trading/marketing results as well as lower volumes. BP’s gas profits declined 50% quarter over quarter to $3.1B while oil profits fell 15% quarter over quarter to $4.4B. I believe BP’s profits have peaked in Q3’22 and growing economic risks strongly indicate that energy prices will continue to fall in 2023.

Turning to cash flow.

BP generated $13.6B in operating cash flow in the fourth-quarter, showing 123% growth over the year-earlier period. BP’s cash flow covered its CapEx, dividends and stock buybacks which the company aggressively pursued throughout FY 2022. Last year, BP repurchased $11.25B of its shares in the market and $3.2B in the fourth-quarter.

Because BP generated $5.1B in surplus cash flow in Q4’22 -- essentially a distributable level of cash flow after CapEx and shareholder commitments -- BP has said it will complete another $2.75B stock buyback before it releases Q1’23 earnings.

I don’ like BP's stock buybacks very much as I don’t believe they are a good use of capital, especially right now since shares of BP are more expensive than they seem. I believe BP makes the same mistake here as Exxon Mobil (XOM) because the energy company buys back shares more aggressively at the top of the market cycle.

BP is attractive in the $28-32 range

Shares of BP have broken out to the upside in February (above $36.50) which was related to the company reporting record profits for FY 2022 and announcing aggressive stock buybacks for Q1’23.

However, I believe BP faces more valuation downside pressure after the breakout because (1) Shares are not as cheap as they look and (2) Petroleum prices have declined to ~$80 a barrel, suggesting that BP’s oil and gas profits have peaked in Q3’22.

To the first point, BP has a P/E ratio of 6.4 X, but only because earnings expectations are highly inflated, in my opinion. BP is expected to see earnings of $6.39 per-share this year which seems very optimistic to me. If profits drop off by, say, 50% next year due to a correction in petroleum markets, which I don’t believe is that unlikely, then BP is looking at a P/E ratio of 13 X, double what it is now.

To the second point, BP’s average prices for petroleum and natural gas have declined sequentially in Q4’22 and petroleum prices are down about half since reaching a peak above $130 a barrel last year. With the World Bank foreseeing sharply slower economic growth in FY 2023, I believe that it is more likely for petroleum and natural prices to continue their downtrend.

This raises the question as to what would be a good price to buy BP. I believe BP could realistically earn $4 per-share annually in a normal pricing environment going forward. Applying an earnings multiplier factor of 7-8 X would put BP into a fair price range of $28-32 which I believe is a level BP's shares could easily drop back to in the next 3-6 months. The midpoint is $30 which, in my opinion, is a good level to consider buying BP. The $30 fair price level implies 25% downside from today's price of $40.

Midstream investments more attractive right now than producers

Instead of BP and Exxon Mobil, I recently invested more of my capital into midstream companies, like this one, which offers investors a more predictable cash flow picture and a safer dividend. Midstream firms also generate the majority of their income from fee-based transportation contracts which makes their cash flows much more predictable and less exposed to wild changes in market prices for energy products.

Risks with BP

The big risk for BP and other petroleum and natural gas companies is that prices for energy products continue to decline which most certainly would be reflected in lower earnings, margins and cash flow. The challenge for BP would be to cover its CapEx as well as shareholder payments including dividends and stock buybacks with operating cash flow. A bear market in energy products would most likely also lead to a significant revision of EPS estimates for BP which itself could be a catalyst for a downside revaluation.

Final thoughts

Although shares of BP recently broke out to the upside, I believe that the breakout is not justified considering that the petroleum market has already moved against major oil companies. Crude oil prices are now trading well below $100 a barrel and will, in my opinion, continue to correct to the downside in 2023. This means that BP’s oil and natural gas profits likely peaked in Q3’22 and that investors will see a normalization of BP's earnings picture throughout the year. Shares of BP are not as cheap as they look as EPS estimates are inflated. I believe BP becomes interesting again when the stock price drops to the $28-30 region!