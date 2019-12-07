David Becker/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Lenovo Group Limited's (OTCPK:LNVGY) [992:HK] stock is a Hold.

I previously analyzed Lenovo Group's key businesses with my earlier December 7, 2019 write-up for the company. With this latest article, my attention turns to the review of Lenovo Group's most recent quarterly financial results.

Lenovo Group's Q3 FY 2023 (YE March) results were mixed. While the company registered below expectations top line in the recent quarter, its Q3 earnings were in line with the sell side's consensus estimate. Looking ahead, Lenovo Group's financial performance in the upcoming quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 is expected to be weak, but this has been priced into the stock's valuations. After considering the company's recent results and near term outlook, I deem Lenovo Group's shares to be worthy of a Hold rating.

Revenue Miss

Lenovo Group reported the company's earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 16 after trading hours.

Revenue for Lenovo Group dropped by -24.1% from $20,127 million for Q3 FY 2022 to $15,267 million in Q3 FY 2023. This also translated into a -10.7% QoQ contraction in the company's top line for the recent quarter. Lenovo Group's actual third quarter top line missed the sell-side analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $15,860 million by -3.7% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The company acknowledged at its Q3 FY 2023 earnings call that its sales were negatively affected by "a severe downturn" in the PC (Personal Computer) industry. In addition, Lenovo Group's reported top line was hurt by a stronger US dollar. Lenovo Group revealed at its third quarter results briefing that its top line was only "down 18% in constant currency" versus a -24% fall in its headline revenue.

But Lenovo Group's Q3 FY 2023 bottom line didn't disappoint the market, as detailed in the subsequent section.

In-Line Earnings

The company's net income attributable to shareholders decreased by -31.7% YoY and -19.2% QoQ to $437 million for Q3 FY 2023. Nevertheless, Lenovo Group's recent third quarter bottom line was largely in line with expectations, taking into account the market's consensus net profit forecast of $435 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Even though Lenovo Group's top line didn't meet the sell-side's expectations, the company managed to deliver in-line earnings as its actual profit margins beat the consensus financial projections.

Lenovo Group's gross profit margin improved from 16.7% for Q3 FY 2022 and 16.8% for Q2 FY 2023 to 17.1% in Q3 FY 2023. The EBIT margin for the company also expanded by +0.3 percentage points from 4.6% in Q3 FY 2022 to 4.9% for Q3 FY 2023. The actual Q3 FY 2023 gross margin and EBIT margin for Lenovo Group exceeded the consensus forecasts by +40 basis points and +60 basis points, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data.

At its most recent quarterly results call, Lenovo Group noted that it has witnessed a "favorable commodity (costs) trend", while trying its best "to manage our expenses from every angle." In other words, good cost control and an easing of inflationary cost pressures have helped Lenovo Group to achieve better than expected profit margins and in-line net income for Q3 FY 2023.

Negative Short-Term Outlook

The financial outlook for Lenovo Group in the short term isn't favorable.

Based on the sell-side's consensus financial forecasts taken from S&P Capital IQ, Lenovo Group's top line and bottom line are projected to decrease by -21.6% and -39.2% to $13,081 million and $250 million, respectively in Q4 FY 2023. The analysts also estimate that Lenovo Group's net profit attributable to shareholders will still decline by -1.6% to $1,706 million in FY 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), which could potentially mark the second consecutive year of earnings contraction for the company.

Lenovo Group's negative outlook in the near term is validated by industry data and the company's management comments.

Seeking Alpha News reported on February 1, 2023 that Gartner is predicting a -4.4% drop in "device shipments (including PCs, tablets and mobile phones)" for the current calendar year. Separately, Lenovo Group highlighted at the company's most recent Q3 earnings briefing that "in the short-term, the total addressable market for PCs would return to its pre-COVID level."

Undemanding Valuations

Lenovo Group's current valuations have factored in the negative outlook for the company to a considerable extent.

The market values Lenovo Group at 7.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E now, which represents a substantial -35% discount to the stock's five-year average P/E multiple of 10.9 times as per S&P Capital IQ.

Furthermore, Lenovo Group also trades at a meaningful valuation discount to its peer, HP Inc. (HPQ). HPQ is currently valued by the market at a consensus forward next twelve months' P/E ratio of 9.1 times.

Closing Thoughts

I rate Lenovo Group's shares as a Hold. The company's financial outlook for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2024 isn't encouraging, as weak PC demand will continue to weigh on its financial performance in the short term. On the positive side of things, Lenovo Group's valuations have priced in the negative prospects for the company. As such, a Hold rating for Lenovo Group is fair.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.