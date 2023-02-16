Jumia Technologies: More Cost Reductions, Improved Monetization, But Poor User Metrics

Feb. 20, 2023 7:24 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Jumia Technologies continues to restructure its business for cost efficiency and lowering (adjusted) EBITDA losses.
  • Macro headwinds, like inflation, currency weakness, and supply chain issues, are creating poor user metrics and pressuring the top-line.
  • While the company promised significant reductions in adjusted EBITDA loss for 2023, gross margins have likely peaked for now.
  • All together, 2023 will be yet another transition year on the way to profitability and a growth inflection. Fortunately, the stock looks almost completely de-risked at current levels.
Map of Africa on digital display

da-kuk

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is a leading e-commerce company in Africa. Last week, the company reported Q4 2022 earnings that focused on its latest achievements in reducing losses and costs as well as improving monetization. Former acting, and now permanent

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.55K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JMIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.