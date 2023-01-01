Gold's Bearish Reversal May Be Just Beginning

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Gold prices have finally succumbed to the fundamental downside pressures that I outlined last month.
  • While the recent price drop has eased some of the metal's short-term overvaluation, its fair value has inched further down as US inflation-linked bond yields have resumed their rise.
  • The fair value for gold prices now sits below USD1,500 based on the correlation between real gold prices and US 10-year inflation-linked bond yields.
  • These short-term headwinds are also being joined by a deteriorating outlook for liquidity conditions. M2 money supply is now running at -1.3% and is set to fall even further.

My bearish call on gold prices last month came just before the market peaked as the fundamental pressures I outlined then were too much for speculative demand to contend with (see 'Sell Gold And Buy TIPS'). While

Chart

Gold Vs 10-Year US TIPS Yield (Inverted) (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Chart

Spot Gold Price (Bloomberg)

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

