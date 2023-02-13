GXC Will Likely Outperform SPY As China Recovers

Feb. 20, 2023 7:38 AM ETSPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)SPY
Summary

  • The IMF predicts that China's economy will grow by 5.2% in 2023, compared to the US' projected growth rate of 1.4%.
  • China's inflation is at a safe 2.1%, and rate cuts are coming in the near future. The US is facing sticky 6%+ inflation and "higher for longer" rates.
  • GXC is trading at a 13.98x price/earnings ratio, compared to SPY's 18.71x.
  • Foreign investors have pushed $21 billion into Chinese stocks in 2023.
  • China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, and home sales in China rose more than 20% over the three-day New Year holiday.

China stock market graph ticker

The IMF predicts that China's economy will grow by 5.2% in 2023—that’s almost four times higher than the US’ projected growth rate of 1.4%. This tremendous growth is expected to buoy global markets, and investors may want to look to the

This article was written by

Frederik Bussler profile picture
Frederik Bussler
4 Followers
Frederik Bussler is a consultant for financial services organizations from startups to the F500. Bussler is a published author and contributes to publications like VentureBeat, Forbes, Hacker Noon, and more. As a public speaker, he’s presented for audiences including IBM, Nikkei, and Slush Tokyo.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

