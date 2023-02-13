NanoStockk

The IMF predicts that China's economy will grow by 5.2% in 2023—that’s almost four times higher than the US’ projected growth rate of 1.4%. This tremendous growth is expected to buoy global markets, and investors may want to look to the SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) as a way to gain exposure to the country's potential. GXC is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of Chinese shares.

The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index. It charges an expense ratio of 0.59% and has $1.35 billion in assets under management. GXC has a diverse portfolio across sectors, with its largest sectors being consumer cyclicals (26.36%), communication (16.42%), financial (15.41%), and industrials (7.7%). Consumption is taking the lead role in driving China's economic recovery, and having a high allocation in this sector is a major plus for the GXC ETF. Consumer cyclicals, or non-essential goods, are often the first to benefit from a rising economy.

As an article by the China-Britain Business Council explains, record savings rates and supportive government policies are set to provide a bumper year for Chinese consumer goods and services. Another study of Oliver Wyman clients representing over $50 billion in consumer spending in China found that 94% of firms are planning for growth in 2023. GXC's 26% allocation to the sector could be a major driver for the ETF in the coming year. When looking at the top ten holdings of GXC, investors can see that the ETF is heavily concentrated in large Chinese companies that will benefit from this rebound. Together, these ten holdings account for 33.7% of the fund's portfolio. The fund's largest holdings are:

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA)

Meituan Class B

China Construction Bank Corp Class H

JD.com Inc ADR

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd Class H

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)

Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd Class H

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

China's Re-opening Rebound

As the world experienced surging growth in 2021, following tight lockdowns during the 2020 pandemic, China remained stubbornly closed, even throughout 2022. China experienced one of its worst economic years in 2022, with its economy growing just 3%. But now, the IMF has upgraded its forecast for the country's growth in 2023 to 5.2%. This would make China one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, and it could also lead to big gains in the GXC ETF.

GXC's sizeable allocation to communication is also an attractive feature. The communications services sector the top-performing sector in the recent Chinese stock rally. The sector includes Internet companies, which have soared with the easing of regulatory restrictions and the growth of China's digital economy. This has been fueled by Chinese consumers "revenge-spending" their way out of zero-covid lockdown, a trend that is expected to continue into 2023.

GXC's next-largest allocation is to financials, which could benefit from a rebound in the Chinese property market. An increase in home lending and mortgage refinancing from an uptick in property sales could be a major boon for the GXC ETF. China's recovery is also evident in the country's manufacturing sector, which has recently seen strong growth. Industrials are the fourth-largest sector in the ETF, and manufacturers are seeing the benefits of increased infrastructure spending and stimulus money. For instance, China's 2022 excavator exports increased by 59.8% year-over-year.

Some investors might think that this has already been "priced in," but the GXC ETF is still trading at a discount to other global ETFs. As of Feb. 14, 2023, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was trading at a price/earnings ratio of 18.71x, compared to GXC’s 13.98x. In other words, SPY's P/E ratio is 33% higher than that of GXC.

A Favorable Monetary Policy Outlook

American stock bulls have a simple narrative in 2023: Inflation has peaked, and so has the Fed's hawkishness. However, a likely recession in 2023 could hamper the rebound in the U.S. economy. Further, inflation is still far higher than the Fed's target of 2%, and core inflation isn't seeing the same pullback as headline inflation.

On the other hand, China has had a more favorable monetary policy outlook in recent years. Inflation is at a safe and healthy 2.1%, and top Chinese economists expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to take a more accommodative stance, with possible rate cuts as soon as next quarter. GXC's heavy exposure to consumer cyclicals, communication services, financials, and industrials make it well-positioned to benefit from a Chinese rate cut. Consumers will be able to take advantage of lower borrowing costs, while businesses will have an easier time accessing capital.

Moreover, China is already actively increasing the size of its balance sheet, at a rate not seen in the better part of a decade. This is in sharp contrast to the US Fed's "higher for longer" rate stance, and it could be a major boon for Chinese stocks. Lower interest rates in China could lead to increased borrowing and increased economic activity, which in turn could lead to higher stock prices. This could be particularly beneficial for GXC, as it is invested in large Chinese companies.

Foreign Investors Return to Chinese Stocks

Foreign investors have started 2023 with a record $21 billion push into Chinese stocks, according to the Financial Times. The narrative that growth is slowing in the United States, combined with the promise of strong growth in China, has spurred a shift in the mindset of global investors. A series of strong economic figures further reinforced this sentiment, with China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 50.1 in January. This was the first time the index was back in expansionary territory since November 2022.

Furthermore, the weeklong Chinese New Year holiday saw the second-highest box office take ever, and nearly 3 million cross-border trips. This indicates that Chinese consumers have an increasing amount of disposable income, and this could lead to increased economic activity. Foreign investment isn't just happening from overseas brokerage accounts, either. After three long years of virtually barring out foreigners, China finally restarted its visa regime, allowing foreign investors to enter the country. This should bring even more foreign capital into Chinese markets, and the GXC ETF could be a major beneficiary.

Investors aren't only looking to public Chinese stocks, either. Accredited investors such as venture capitalists are facing tough market conditions in the US, and are seeking out private investments abroad. Finding these investments was once only accessible to the ultra-wealthy and well-connected, but platforms like Gridline are making these diversified investments possible for regular investors. Simply put, both public and private Chinese security markets are poised to see increased foreign investment.

Fears of China's Property Market Collapse Were Overblown

One of the major fears when it comes to investing in Chinese stocks is the country's property market. The Evergrande Group, one of China's biggest property developers, was in danger of defaulting on its debt, and many feared that a default could send shockwaves through the Chinese economy. However, not only has Evergrande escaped the worst-case scenario, but the broader Chinese property market has also seen signs of improvement. Home sales in China rose more than 20% over the three-day New Year holiday, compared to a year ago.

A combination of stimulus money, increased infrastructure spending, and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID-19 cases all contributed to the rebound. While property sales crashed by a whopping 25% in 2022, analysts expect the decline to narrow to 8% this year. That's far from the kind of collapse that some feared, and it indicates that China's property market is in a much better position than expected. Economic groups like Gavekal Dragonomics are predicting a 5%-10% rise in property sales this year, which could be a major boon for the GXC ETF. The fund has a large exposure to financials, which are expected to benefit from an increase in home lending and mortgage refinancing.

GXC Risks to Consider

Investing in a basket of international stocks is an attractive proposition to consider, not only as a portfolio diversification tool but also for the potential returns from one of the world's fastest-growing economies. That said, investors should be aware of the risks associated with investing in the GXC ETF. As Russia made clear with its invasion of Ukraine, geopolitical tensions can flare up at any moment and bring stocks crumbling down. China's foreign policy with Taiwan, in particular, could become a flashpoint, and any escalation could be detrimental to investors.

Another point of political risk is the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's ambitious infrastructure project. The project has been met with skepticism both at home and abroad, and lending for BRI projects has pulemtted. Partner countries are virtually drowning in debt, with the majority of China's overseas lending going to borrowers in distress in 2022, compared to just 5 percent in 2010.

Additionally, China's record trade surplus could be on the decline, as residents flock overseas and exports fall sharply. China's export sector provides for more than 180 million largely middle-class jobs and is a major driver of the country's economy. A significant drop in exports could be a big blow to China's growth and could be a major risk to GXC.

Conclusion

GXC is an attractive option for investors looking to take advantage of the rebound in China's economy. The ETF is trading at a discount to SPY, and it is heavily invested in sectors that would benefit from the country's economic rebound, including consumer cyclicals, communication services, financials, and industrials. Furthermore, China's government is actively supporting the economy, with increased infrastructure spending and stimulus money. The PBOC is also expected to take a more accommodative stance, with possible rate cuts as soon as next quarter.

Finally, China's property market has seen signs of improvement, with home sales rising sharply. While there are no guarantees, GXC could play an important role in a geographically diversified portfolio as China's economy rebounds in 2023. Investors should, however, be aware of the risks associated with investing in the GXC ETF, such as geopolitical tensions, the debt crisis in BRI countries, and a potential decline in exports.