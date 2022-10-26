Kevin Dietsch

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock's incredible resurgence from its November 2022 has stalled. Investors who chased its post-earnings surge likely got attracted to the media's headlines articulating CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team's "year of efficiency."

However, investors must consider that Meta Platforms will not likely be a growth stock moving forward with its Family of Apps (FoA) or Facebook's portfolio. The improvement in engagement driven by Reels has likely helped lift its FoA's daily active people (DAP) up to 2.96B, up 0.24% QoQ.

However, as Meta's DAP inches closer to the 3B mark, we believe it will be increasingly challenging to continue driving DAP growth. Notably, Facebook's main growth vector "is mostly in Asia and [the] rest of the world, which does not monetize well."

As such, the company is faced with structural challenges as its growth has slowed considerably, behooving it to rely further on engagement to drive monetization.

As such, the company has made engagement a critical focus in the face of signal loss challenges from Apple's (AAPL) ATT, worsened by TikTok's (BDNCE) competitive headwinds.

Stratechery's Ben Thompson highlighted in a recent article how "Facebook has increased engagement by having people spend more time on Reels and increased ad load by introducing new ad placements."

As such, the company's use of its AI stack to drive discovery has shown improvement, coupled with the increase in ad load. As such, even though ad prices fell 22% in FQ4, it was mitigated by the increase in ad impressions, which rose 23% YoY.

Therefore, it demonstrated that advertisers have been taking advantage of Facebook's lower ad prices to boost impressions. As such, the doomsday thesis suggesting a significant advertiser exodus from FoA's portfolio likely isn't supported.

Tigress Financial Partners even highlighted that Meta "will be able to monetize its family of apps and future product introductions," leveraging on AI and Facebook's social graph in unison. Coupled with its massive DAP base, Meta has significant leverage to drive ad impressions that other social media networks crave for.

Therefore, we believe Facebook's competitive moat has been lifted substantially by the introduction of AI, with further investments seen as appropriate. We believe the company that's best placed with significant resources to leverage AI is likely Meta, as digital display advertising shifts from deterministic to probabilistic.

Meta Revenue change % and EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

However, Meta is not expected to return to its high-growth phase seen before the pandemic.

Coupled with a much lower profitability profile through FY25, Meta's Reality Labs or RL will likely continue to drain resources amidst the company's competition with YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG) and TikTok in their battle for short-form video content leadership.

Moreover, TikTok's willingness to set attractively low cost-per-thousand (CPM) "is a challenge to competitors" as it continues to gain market share. Moreover, the company has ramped its pace to share more revenue with its creators, as its growth has recently slowed dramatically.

We believe TikTok's aggressiveness in a structurally slower-growth social media space is a threat to Meta and impact its ability to retain its grip in the broader digital ad space.

With that in mind, should investors ignore the abovementioned headwinds and plow into the revival driven by Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency," as the media turned from highly pessimistic to highly optimistic in the space of three months?

We urge investors to be cautious here.

META price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

META's remarkable surge has normalized its valuation (NTM EBITDA: 8.1x), in line with its peers' median of 8.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

However, with Meta's growth expected to slow, we believe market operators will likely be cautious about re-rating META further upward in light of structural impediments, continued metaverse spending, and competitive headwinds.

Moreover, META's mean-reversion price action from its previous capitulation also seems to have reached a line in the sand.

As highlighted earlier, META's upward recovery has stalled post-earnings. We believe bottom-fishers have likely capitalized on the recovery over the past three months to cut exposure.

As such, we believe it's time for investors who followed our November 2022 article, where we argued that a "mean-reversion opportunity has presented itself," to take some risks off the table.

Rating: Sell (Revised from Hold).