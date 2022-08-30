Cannabis Stocks Have Crashed: Trulieve Is A Gem In U.S. Cannabis

Feb. 20, 2023 7:51 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)6 Comments
Cannabis Growth Investor profile picture
Cannabis Growth Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Trulieve is one of the more profitable operators in US cannabis.
  • The company has 50% market share in Florida and is positioned to benefit from potential legalization in Pennsylvania and other states.
  • Leverage has risen over the past year, but with the stock down 80% from highs, valuations are undemanding.
  • Trulieve offers compelling upside in the US cannabis sector.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Cannabis Growth Portfolio get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

hemp leaves on the background of the American flag

dvulikaia

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) has had a rough slide since coming into the spotlight in 2021, a year in which US cannabis stocks experienced an intense rally due to hopes for quick federal legalization. Amidst the frenzy, TCNNF undertook large M&A in

Chart
Data by YCharts

footprint

December Presentation

EBITDA margin

Cannabis Growth Portfolio

Florida

December Presentation

Pennsylvania

December Presentation

Arizona

December Presentation

balance sheet

December Presentation

valuations

Cannabis Growth Portfolio

The Generational Opportunity In Cannabis Stocks

For more coverage on cannabis stocks including my top picks, consider a subscription to Cannabis Growth Portfolio. Subscribers get access to the model portfolio, cannabis sector research dashboards, real-time updates, and more.

Plus, get access to exclusive reports:

  • Trulieve's monopoly strategy
  • Why Ayr Wellness has multi-bagger upside
  • My top pick of the year

Join Cannabis Growth Portfolio Today!

This article was written by

Cannabis Growth Investor profile picture
Cannabis Growth Investor
2.17K Followers
Exclusive coverage of the generational buying opportunity in cannabis

The Cannabis Growth Portfolio is the premier cannabis research service, run by Julian Lin, a contributor to Seeking Alpha who is ranked in the top 1% for investment performance. Subscribe to The Cannabis Growth Portfolio to get exclusive coverage on the cannabis sector including a model portfolio and real-time buy and sell alerts.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCNNF, NLCP, GTBIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Cannabis Growth Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.