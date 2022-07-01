Hotel REIT Hersha Hospitality Trust Results Greatly Improved In 2022

Feb. 20, 2023 Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • Hersha Hospitality Trust reported AFFO of $0.34 for 4Q compared to $0.22 in 4Q 2021 on February 15.
  • Guidance for 1Q 2023 is $0.04 to $0.08 AFFO, which is somewhat disappointing.
  • They drastically deleveraged last year by selling nine hotels and paying down debt.
  • HT currently pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend and yields 2.3%.
Aerial drone view of South Beach and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, in a sunny day of May 2021

cristianl/E+ via Getty Images

Hotel REIT Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had a much improved 2022, but the stock is actually down a little since my January 17, 2022 article. After selling hotels worth $650 million in 2022, they were able to significantly reduce their debt leverage and began

