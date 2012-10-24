Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp.: Japanese Senior Care REIT Play

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • HLCRF is a Japanese senior care REIT with ample growth opportunities.
  • HLCRF has consistently been close to 100% occupancy rate.
  • Consistent FFO growth and the dividend payout ratios are in the mid-70%, making it a safe dividend play.
  • Risk: Currency fluctuations can impact the investors' returns.

Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy/E+ via Getty Images

Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp. (OTCPK:HLCRF) or (3455) as it is known in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is a senior care REIT based in Tokyo, Japan. It invests in senior care homes ranging

HLCRF occupancy showing 100%

HLCRF occupancy showing 100%

HLCRF July 2022 Acquisition Breakdown and Cap Rate

HLCRF Financials

HLCRF Annual Cash Flow from its 10 Property Acquisition

HLCRF Annual Cash Flow from its 10 Property Acquisition

A breakdown of HLCRF network to fuel its acquisition pipeline

HLCRF Website

HLCRF Analysis of its financial statements

HLCRF F-Score 1 of 2

HLCRF analysis of its financial statements

HLCRF F-Score 2 of 2

HLCRF dividend payout ratio

HLCRF dividend payout ratio

This article was written by

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.27K Followers
I studied Economics and Accounting at Wilfrid Laurier University, and I have earned designations in Certified Management Accounting (CMA CPA) and Certified Alternative Investment Analysts (CAIA).  I typically look for companies with above average dividend yields, under valued companies, or struggling companies with turn around potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.