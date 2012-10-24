Sean Anthony Eddy/E+ via Getty Images

Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp. (OTCPK:HLCRF) or (3455) as it is known in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is a senior care REIT based in Tokyo, Japan. It invests in senior care homes ranging from nursing homes to assisted living for seniors. The company had its first IPO in 2014 and has grown to 47 properties today.

I believe the company has strong fundamentals, a good network to source new acquisition opportunities, and it is hungry to grow. HLCRF is operating in a very lucrative industry as the Japanese senior population is growing larger over time. This makes HLCRF a good defensive investment in anyone's portfolio.

Japan has a growing senior population

In Oct 2022, it was reported that Japan has the highest senior population ratio in the world with over 29% over the age of 65. In the coming years, this statistic is expected to increase. As well, households headed by those aged 60 and above make up 40% of total 2011 consumption. The spending of a senior (age 60 and above) spends more than someone under the age of 39.

What this translates to is although the population is getting older, the buying power of this population cohort is still quite large. This puts HLCRF in a lucrative position since there is a growing demand for senior care. The proof of the strong demand is evident in HLCRF's portfolio occupancy, which is close to 100% (since 2014):

HLCRF occupancy showing 100%

(Source: HLCRF Website)

HLCRF Has Been Steadily Growing its Portfolio

HLCRF has an appetite for growth. Since 2019, the company had almost doubled in property size. I believe if it hadn't been for Covid, the pace of acquisitions would have come much faster:

In 2015, HLCRF acquired 3 properties

In 2016, acquired 2 properties

In 2017, acquired 6 properties

In 2018, acquired 1 property

In 2019, acquired 10 properties

In 2022, acquired 10 properties

Today, its property count has grown to 47 and it consists of the following senior care type:

42 paid nursing homes

3 assisted living for the elderly

1 medical service facility

1 combined nursing home and medical care complex)

In July 2022, HLCRF acquired 10 properties with an estimated total purchase price of 11,442MM Yen (~$85.3MM USD), an NOI of 597MM Yen (~$4.5MM USD), with an overall cap rate of 5.22%:

HLCRF Financials

(Source: HLCRF Financials)

For comparison, CBRE had reported in its June 2022 survey: the Japanese office sector was showing cap rates in the low 3%, the retail sector was also trading in the low 3%, and rental apartments are trading in the 3.8% to mid-4% range (depending on apartment type).

What this shows is a 5.22% overall cap rate to acquire 10 senior homes is priced at a relative discount to other asset types in the industry.

The 10-property acquisition on July 2022 was also accretive to HLCRF's bottom line:

HLCRF Annual Cash Flow from its 10 Property Acquisition

(Source: Various HLCRF Financials)

To be conservative, I have assumed a 1% interest rate on the 5,500MM Yen debt. The financials had shown various debt instruments charging an interest rate of below 1%.

The 10 properties add 215MM Yen (~USD 1.6MM) annually to its bottom line after debt servicing and dividend distributions.

Real estate has always been a relationship business and HLCRF has an extensive network of relationships to fuel its growth:

HLCRF Website

This allows HLCRF to find private deals where it is often traded below market.

(Source: Semi-Annual Report)

HLCRF Has Good Cash Flow and Strong Balance Sheet

In reviewing the financial statements, the Piotroski Score was applied to determine how financially strong the company is. A score of 9 shows the company is in a strong financial position. A score of 0 shows it is in a weak financial position. In the last 4 years, HLCRF shows a range between 4 to 7:

HLCRF F-Score 1 of 2 HLCRF F-Score 2 of 2

(Source: HLCRF Financials)

In its most recent fiscal period between Feb 2022 to July 2022, HLCRF shows a current score of 4 from a 7 in the prior period. Investors may think its financials may have deteriorated but this is not the case. In the current period, HLCRF issued new shares to acquire 10 properties and its current ratio shrunk only slightly, both these items lowered HLCRF's F-Score.

In looking at the financials over the past several periods, there are a few items worth noting: HLCRF continues to operate with positive cash flow, and its long-term debt remains healthy at below 37% of total assets, off its peak of 46% in 2019 to 2020.

Its dividend payout ratio also shows the company has been steadily increasing its distributions while maintaining a payout ratio of 72% to 73%:

HLCRF dividend payout ratio

(Source: HLCRF Financials)

Risks and Caveats to Consider

HLCRF is a good company to invest but there are a few items to also bear in mind.

The financials I have reviewed are more than 6 months old. HLCRF discloses its financials every 6 months so I am reviewing this right before its upcoming new financial release.

There will be currency risks in investing in HLCRF. Investors will need to consider the exchange rate between the JPY and the base currency investors trade-in. Rising interest rates especially in the US will push the USD stronger and the JPY relatively weaker, and various one-time events that impact the global economy will always ripple through the currency markets.

Conclusion: Buy

Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp is a buy. Relative to other real estate assets, senior homes as a real estate play are attractive investments yielding positive cash flow. The demographics in Japan are also ideal, seniors in Japan typically spend more, and there is a strong demand for senior care space as shown by HLCRF's close to 100% occupancy rate.

Its financials are very strong. It has a fairly low leverage ratio and its dividend payout ratio has never exceeded 75% in the past 3 years (during the Covid period)

I believe HLCRF is also hungry for more assets. It has a strong network to source new opportunities and HLCRF is capable of raising new money from both the equity and debt markets. This is a good investment play for investors looking for a defensive asset with a strong growth component.

I'm bullish on HLCRF.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.