BRP Inc. Scores When It Counts For Its Seasonal Industry

Feb. 20, 2023 8:13 AM ETBRP Inc. (DOO:CA), DOOO
Summary

  • BRP Inc. worked to get Juarez-3 capacity up by January 2022 to have it ready for the year-round products and succeeded in building half of the inventory growth at dealers.
  • Pre-order rates remain high, so getting dealership inventories up was essential, and supply chain resolutions explain the other half of inventory growth.
  • Side-by-side is getting priority over ATV, reminding us that this is a more vigorous market where ATV has issues, marred in particular by a poor safety record.
  • The seasonal products are also shipping well with supply chain issues and pre-emptive supply building over the last couple of quarters meaning open seas for this business.
  • We expect Q4 to show equally strong year round product growth thanks to capacity expansion and for the full benefits of a lighter supply chain situation and the new Sea-Doo to reflect on seasonal.
snowmobile on frozen lake .

Eric Panades Bosch/iStock via Getty Images

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO:CA)(NASDAQ:DOOO) is approaching its next earnings, and we think that the signal given from the last earnings report demonstrates the excellent choices of management that we started reporting on from

Inventory buildup

Inventory Buildup (Q3 2022 Pres)

BRP inc financials

Financial Highlights (Q3 2022 Pres)

brp inc saeasonal products

Seasonal (Q3 2022 Pres)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

