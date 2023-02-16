onurdongel

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Appalachian-based natural gas midstream company Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) announced its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results. One of the things that we have been seeing among numerous midstream companies lately is that their earnings announcements in every quarter of 2022 are coming in better than the announcements of the same quarter last year. Antero Midstream’s latest results were certainly no exception to this as the company showed substantial improvement year-over-year. This was not due to energy prices, as some might think though. In fact, natural gas prices today are substantially lower than they were last year:

This is because midstream companies like Antero Midstream are not particularly affected by changes in energy prices. This is good because the warm winter makes it rather unlikely that natural gas prices will recover in the near term. Rather, Antero Midstream’s strong fourth-quarter results were driven by rising volumes of handled resources and cost reductions. These are things that are likely going to continue, which positions Antero Midstream well for the future. In fact, the company is well-positioned to deliver growth over the coming years.

Earnings Results Analysis

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Antero Midstream’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report:

Antero Midstream brought in total revenue of $241.553 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents an 11.58% increase over the $216.490 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $144.146 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $128.520 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Antero Midstream had low-pressure natural gas gathering volumes of 282.438 billion cubic feet of natural gas during the reporting period. This represents a 3.67% increase over the 272.451 billion cubic feet of natural gas that the company gathered during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $231.048 million during the current quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $212.673 million that the company reported last year.

Antero Midstream reported a net income of $82.793 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 5.30% increase over the $78.626 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Antero Midstream showed improved year-over-year performance in every major measure of financial performance. As already stated, this came despite the generally lower natural gas prices that prevailed during the most recent quarter. In fact, resource price fluctuations do not have a significant impact on Antero Midstream’s cash flow. This is due to the business model that the company uses. In short, Antero Midstream enters into long-term contracts with its customers under which the company gathers and transports natural gas from wells owned by its customers throughout Appalachia. In exchange, the customers pay Antero Midstream a fee that is based on the volume of resources that are transported, not on their value. Thus, the company’s financial performance is generally going to be more dependent on the volume of resources that move through its pipelines than it is on energy prices.

As we see in the highlights, Antero Midstream’s low-pressure gathered volumes were higher than in the previous year:

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Antero Midstream’s low-pressure system gathered a total of 282.438 million cubic feet of natural gas. That works out to approximately 3.070 billion cubic feet per day, which is roughly a 4% increase over the prior-year quarter. Antero Midstream saw similar increases across a few other systems, although its high-pressure gathering and its natural gas processing volumes were down slightly compared to a year ago:

Overall, though, the company’s volumes were a bit higher than last year. That enabled the company to bring in more revenue and, generally speaking, a higher revenue means that more money is available to cover the company’s fixed costs and make its way down to cash flow and profit.

One of the reasons for the higher volume is that the production of natural gas in the Appalachian region was higher than in the year-ago quarter. This is quite clearly visible here:

Antero Midstream is one of the few midstream companies that actively serves this region so it seems logical that it would be a provider that the producers of the area would use when they seek out a midstream company that can get natural gas away from the wellhead where it is extracted to the ground and to the market where it will ultimately be sold. After all, there is absolutely no point in producing resources if they cannot be moved to someplace where they can be sold.

It is expected that this volume growth will continue going forward. As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, the International Energy Agency expects that the global demand for natural gas will grow by 29% over the 2020 to 2040 period. Although this contrasts with the narrative currently promoted by many media figures and politicians, it is necessary because the intermittent nature of renewable energy makes it infeasible as a sole source of power for the modern electrical grid. The United States is one of the few nations in the world that has sufficient natural gas reserves to increase its production to satisfy this demand, especially as many of the Western nations are trying to move away from Russia as a supplier of natural gas. It is only logical then that companies in Appalachia will boost their own production in order to take advantage of this dynamic.

Antero Midstream stated in its earnings report that it expects total transported volumes to increase at a “mid- to high-single-digit growth rate in 2023.” I interpret that as meaning that we should expect low-pressure gathering volumes to increase by 5% to 8% over the next twelve months. This is probably a pretty accurate forecast because of the lead time involved. It takes time for Antero Midstream to get gathering pipelines in place to serve its customers, so the customers usually provide Antero Midstream with some insight into their drilling plans. When combined with the fact that a company has a reasonable idea of how productive a well will be before drilling it, it is not really that hard to come up with a reasonable estimate of volume growth. If everything plays out based on the company’s current predictions, its adjusted EBITDA should come in between $930 million and $970 million for the full-year 2023 period. That would be a 5.20% to 9.73% increase over the $884 million that the company reported for the full-year 2022. That is certainly not a bad growth rate for a midstream company, and it definitely makes Antero Midstream one that investors may want to keep an eye on.

Antero Midstream is not relying solely on volume growth to improve its adjusted EBITDA, though. The company has also been working to reduce its costs as well as its need to depend on external financing. This is something that we have been seeing across the whole industry ever since the events of 2020 caused shockwaves across the traditional energy sector. This trend is most reflected in the company’s reduced guidance for capital expenditures. Antero Midstream guided for capital spending of $195 million to $215 million during 2023, which would be a 23% decline compared to 2022 levels at the midpoint:

One of the biggest reasons for this is that the company completed the trunkline infrastructure needed to support a long-term drilling program with one of its customers. The gathering pipelines that make up the bulk of Antero Midstream’s resource transportation business unit are not the giant pipelines that most people think of when they picture a midstream company. These are instead very small, low-capacity pipelines that connect directly to the wellhead. They only transport resources a limited distance before delivering them to the first stop on their journey to the end-user, which is usually either a larger and longer pipeline or a processing facility. In this case, the gathering pipelines being used by the customer in question will be connecting to the trunkline pipelines that Antero Midstream finished this past year. The fact that the company now only must construct the gathering pipelines means that its capital expenditures can go down because it does not have to spend money on the trunklines. This will ultimately provide a boost to the company’s cash flow because the lower capital expenditures should free up money for other tasks, all else being equal. This has allowed the company to guide to a much higher free cash flow in 2023. Antero Midstream expects that its free cash flow will be $515 million to $555 million in 2023, which should greatly improve the company’s ability to cover its dividend. In fact, Antero Midstream’s free cash flow was not able to cover its dividend in 2022 as the company came up $1 million short. That should change in 2023:

This is something that shareholders in the company should very much appreciate, especially those shareholders that own the company because of the yield that it pays out. The fact that the company should be generating enough free cash flow in 2023 to cover the dividend with a lot of money left over should greatly increase its safety. In fact, we could even see Antero Midstream increase its dividend going forward. The company has not stated its intention to do this, but it is likely that 2023 will not be the end of its growth, especially as the demand for natural gas continues to grow. Thus, there appears to be a lot to like here.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to look at the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This is usually accomplished by issuing new debt to repay the existing debt, which might cause a company’s interest expenses to increase depending on the conditions in the market. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes a company’s cash flows to decline might push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although Antero Midstream’s business model based around long-term contracts tends to give it a great deal of financial stability, we should still never ignore this risk.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company’s ability to carry its debt is by looking at its leverage ratio, which is also known as the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long (in years) it would take a company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of the close of the fourth quarter, Antero Midstream had a leverage ratio of 3.7x based on its trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. This is a very reasonable ratio. Wall Street analysts generally consider anything below 5.0x to be acceptable. However, over the past two years, we have been seeing many companies in the sector working to get their ratios down under 4.0x, which is the level where most of the most financially solid companies in the industry now reside. As we can see, Antero Midstream is now easily in that category.

Antero Midstream is not content with the progress that it has made in reducing its debt, however. In fact, the company has guided to get its leverage ratio down under 3.5x by the end of 2023:

This is one of the things that it intends to do with the growing cash flow that it should see over the coming year. This is something that would obviously be nice to see, but Antero Midstream is planning to go further than this. In its earnings release, the company outlined a plan to get its ratio down to under 3.0x by the end of 2027:

That would certainly be a very nice change from the company’s past, although Antero Midstream was never too bad in terms of leverage. The unfortunate downside here though is that we probably will not see much dividend growth until the company has achieved its leverage reduction goal. That is actually a bit disappointing since the current 3.7x ratio is already much better than peers such as Enbridge (ENB) or Kinder Morgan (KMI) possess. The lower the company’s leverage though, the better off it will be over the next few years as there are signs that interest rates will not be coming down soon. After all, the less debt that it has to roll over, the better in such an environment. Overall, this is the right move, although it would be nice to see the company grow the dividend somewhat while still paying down its debt.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why we invest in midstream companies like Antero Midstream is because of the incredibly high dividend yields that many of these companies possess. Antero Midstream is certainly no exception to this as its 8.47% current yield is one of the most attractive dividends in the market right now. The company’s history is far from flawless though as it did cut the dividend back in early 2021. It has maintained that level since:

Admittedly, a flat dividend is not exactly the most appealing thing in today’s highly inflationary environment. After all, inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods or services that we can buy with its dividend. This can make it feel as though we are getting poorer, even though our income from the company remains the same. Fortunately, this can be overcome by simply reinvesting some of the dividend payments.

The company’s past history is not necessarily the most important thing today. After all, someone purchasing the stock today will get the current dividend at the current yield and does not really have to care about the company’s cut a few years ago. We still want to ensure that it can afford to maintain the current dividend, however.

One way that we can judge a midstream company’s ability to maintain its dividend is by looking at the free cash flow. This is the money that is generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is left over after it pays its bills and makes all its capital expenditures. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Antero Midstream had a free cash flow of $115.744 million. The company pays out $107.688 million in dividends every quarter, so it did have a sufficient free cash flow to cover the dividend. There was admittedly not very much left over though, so we can see how important the company’s expected free cash flow growth is going forward. With that said, it should be able to maintain its dividend, especially since the previously discussed free cash flow growth does appear quite likely to occur.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there was quite a bit to like in Antero Midstream’s most recent quarterly report. The company is making great progress at improving its finances, which is something that we can appreciate given the tightening monetary policy and the aversion that many market players have to traditional energy companies. The fact that the company is well-positioned to continue this trend going forward is also very nice to see. Unfortunately, it does seem unlikely that we will be seeing any near-term dividend growth from the company, but the combination of a respectable 8.47% yield and a strengthening balance sheet means that investors should be rewarded while we wait.