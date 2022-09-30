urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Though 2023 so far has proven to be a fortuitous year for rebounding tech stocks, some laggards are being left out of the party - but for good reason. Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), a software platform specifically geared toward non-profits, educational institutions, and corporate giving initiatives, has seen its share price decline in the single-digits this year, with losses accelerating after the company reported very disappointing Q4 results.

Long a “legacy” software vendor with very little growth potential outside of its penchant for acquisitions, I continue to view Blackbaud as a company with very limited prospects.

I retain my bearish outlook on Blackbaud. To me, Blackbaud has a number of disadvantages to other tech investments. First and most obvious is the company’s lack of growth. Blackbaud has already reached a sizable scale of >$1 billion in revenue, largely through cobbling together a portfolio of products through acquisitions. Second, Blackbaud’s overall profit scalability is limited due to its gross margin profile in the mid-50s (versus other software companies which have margins in the 70s). And so while Blackbaud has already reached an adjusted EBITDA margin in the ~30% range, it’s difficult to see nominal adjusted EBITDA dollars improving because of the limited scope for margin gains plus limited top-line growth.

And despite what I view to be handicaps, Blackbaud isn’t exactly cheap either - across a number of metrics. At current share prices near $59, Blackbaud trades at a market cap of $3.11 billion. After we net off the $31.7 million of cash and $859.0 million of cash on Blackbaud’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $3.94 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY23, meanwhile, Blackbaud has guided to $1.08-$1.11 billion in revenue (just 3% y/y growth at the midpoint), a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin, $170-$190 million in adjusted free cash flow, and $3.30-$3.60 in pro forma EPS.

Against the midpoints of these estimates, Blackbaud trades at:

3.6x EV/FY23 revenue

12.0x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA

21.9x EV/FY23 adjusted FCF

17.1x forward P/E

No matter how it’s sliced, I can’t understand the rationale behind paying a valuation premium for a company that’s not growing. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q4 download

Let’s now discuss Blackbaud’s latest Q4 results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Blackbaud’s revenue in Q4 grew 11% y/y to $274.5 million, missing Wall Street’s expectations of $277.8 million (+12% y/y) by one point. Note as well that the overwhelming majority of this growth was driven by acquisitions: organic recurring revenue grew at just 1% y/y in the quarter.

Perhaps even more concerning than Blackbaud’s disappointing growth in Q4 is its strategy to drive growth in FY23, which is almost entirely via price increases.

Per CEO Mike Gianoni’s remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

On the revenue front, we institutionalized our pricing approach. We increased transaction fees where warranted, set subscription prices based on contract term lengths and embedded escalators in our 2-and 3-year contract renewals. We improved our renewal and retention processes by establishing a dedicated team and remaining focused on customer success […] And while it's still early days on the pricing initiatives, we expect to see improving performance with each successive quarter as contracts are renewed throughout the year. Additionally, these pricing initiatives have a double benefit to Rule of 40 with much of the revenue upside falling through to profit.”

Blackbaud has its peak renewal seasons in July and December, and on top of the pricing increases that went into effect at the tail end of FY22, the company also has more pricing initiatives in store in FY23. Management’s current belief is that these moves will drive revenue acceleration, but there is inherent risk here. First, corporate/non-profit giving as a whole may see substantial declines in the current recession, and secondly, with Blackbaud raising prices, longtime customers may decide to finally cut the cord.

And on the profitability side, though the company has initiated layoffs to get headcount levels down to target, we are so far still seeing relatively disappoints adjusted EBITDA - at least, not impressive enough to justify Blackbaud’s valuation.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $67.9 million, growing 11% y/y and maintaining a roughly flat margin at 24.7%. Full-year adjusted EBITDA margins were 24.8%, and as a reminder Blackbaud is guiding for this to jump to 29.5-30.5% in FY23, driven by personnel cuts and price increases - again, we don’t know whether these increases will ultimately drive churn and deleverage.

We note as well that Blackbaud remains quite heavily leveraged as a result of its recent acquisition of EverFi. The company is now sitting at a 3.2x leverage multiple, versus its target of 2.0x:

Note that a good chunk of Blackbaud’s >$850 million of debt is priced at variable interest rates per its 10-Q, so the significantly higher interest rates that Blackbaud is shouldering in 2023 (versus the earlier part of 2022, before interest rate spikes occurred) will weigh further on y/y profitability compares (though adjusted EBITDA, in adding back interest charges, will obscure this fact).

Key takeaways

On top of not having a value argument on its side to compensate for fundamental risks, Blackbaud is weighed down by its lack of growth, its high leverage ratio, and its risky strategy of raising pricing to drive revenue expansion in 2023 - a move that may backfire and result in higher churn. I continue to see Blackbaud as a tech company that is going nowhere: avoid this name and invest elsewhere.