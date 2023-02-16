Henkel May See Issues Outside Of Adhesives

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Even more well positioned consumer brands companies are seeing too large volume hits as pricing action means share won by supermarket-branded products.
  • Henkel's adhesives may do alright because these products are harder to commodify, especially those with industrial markets since industrial macro figures still look good.
  • Its other businesses are likely going to be unimpressive, especially the home and laundry business.
  • Guidance ranges are large. The preference shares aren't a good option considering macro and sustained share wins of supermarket brands is an issue for the ordinary too, even if beaten down.
  • 21x forward PE is not interesting. Pass.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Exterior view of the headquarters of Henkel France

HJBC

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY)(OTCPK:HELKF) is a consumer products company with a substantial focus on Europe. It has a pretty good portfolio of adhesives, and while there's a pressure on housing, DIY should be more resilient, and the industrial markets should be

henkel preferred shares

Shares Info (Henkel Website)

henkel adhesives

Q3 Adhesives (Henkel Q3 PR)

henkel beauty products

Q3 Beauty (Henkel Q3 PR)

henkel laundry

Q3 Laundry and Home (Henkel Q3 PR)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.49K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.