A Short Note While The U.S. Is On Holiday

  • The dollar is mostly softer, but turnover is mostly quiet.
  • The Swedish krona leads the move after higher-than-expected underlying inflation.
  • In Asia-Pacific, China stood out with the CSI 300 up almost 2.5%.
  • Europe’s STOXX 600 is up fractionally to recoup most of the pre-weekend decline.
  • US markets are on holiday, but equity futures are narrowly mixed.

The dollar is mostly softer, but turnover is mostly quiet. The Swedish krona leads the move after higher-than-expected underlying inflation. It is a mild risk-on day with equities moving higher too. In the Asia-Pacific region, China stood out with the

