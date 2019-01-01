BackyardProduction

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) still can generate around $171 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip of $2.85 NYMEX gas. It is less affected than many other producers by the drop in natural gas strip prices due to its hedges.

Gulfport's 2023 natural gas hedges were at well below 2023 strip prices in December. Now Gulfport's hedges should generate some positive value for it in 2023 based on current strip.

Gulfport's value is still diminished a bit compared to when I looked at it in December due to lower near-term cash flow expectations. However, I still believe that Gulfport can be worth $90 per share in a long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas environment. At that natural gas price, Gulfport could generate $11 to $12 per share in post-tax free cash flow.

Note On Hedges

The sharp decline in natural gas strip prices for 2023 means that Gulfport is going from a projection of over $500 million in realized hedging losses (based on December strip prices) to the current projection of $50 million in realized hedging gains.

Around 17% of Gulfport's natural gas production in 2023 is hedged with swaps at an average price of $3.64. These swaps have around $48 million in positive value at current strip.

Gulfport also has 30% of its natural gas production hedges with collars with a floor of $2.93 and a ceiling of $4.78. These collars have around $22 million in positive value as natural gas futures are below $2.93 for eight months of the year.

Finally, Gulfport has sold calls affecting 43% of its natural gas production. These sold calls have around negative $23 million in value at current strip, with futures (and actual prices) above the $2.90 sold call price for four months of the year.

The sold calls cap Gulfport's upside exposure to natural gas prices while providing no downside protection. However, the result of the 2023 natural gas strip moving downward is that Gulfport loses far less money on these sold calls than when the strip was $5+.

The sold calls are basically a costly legacy of a pre-bankruptcy decision in 2019 to sell 2022 and 2023 natural gas calls to improve its 2020 swap prices. At that time, Gulfport's pre-bankruptcy management team thought that $2.90 was a decent price for natural gas, but there has been a significant amount of cost inflation since then. A situation with $3.40 NYMEX gas now is probably similar to $2.90 NYMEX gas back then after factoring in maintenance capex.

Gulfport's Hedges (gulfportenergy.com)

Potential 2023 Outlook

For now I am continuing to model Gulfport's 2023 production at around 1.05 Bcfe per day. Given the deterioration in the natural gas pricing environment, Gulfport may reduce its capital expenditure plans for 2023. However, I believe that Gulfport is less likely to do that than some other natural gas producers.

Gulfport is a smaller company that intended to operate one SCOOP rig and one Utica rig throughout 2023 along with a top hole rig in the Utica for 1H 2023. It has less flexibility to drop a rig since that would stop all its horizontal drilling in a region, and there are concerns about being able to secure rigs (and completion crews) in a tight service market. A company with something like six rigs in a region would be able to drop down to five rigs with less concern.

The current natural gas strip for 2023 has gone down to $2.85 Henry Hub gas now. At that price, Gulfport is projected to generate $1.185 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. Gulfport's 2023 hedges have $50 million in estimated value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 346,841,250 $2.65 $919 NGLs (Barrels) 4,343,500 $32.50 $141 Oil (Barrels) 1,724,625 $72.50 $125 Hedge Value $50 Total Revenue $1,235 Click to enlarge

Gulfport is now projected to generate around $171 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip of $2.85 NYMEX gas.

Expenses $ Million Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression $376 LOE $65 Taxes Other Than Income $40 G&A $43 Interest and Preferred Dividends $55 Capex $485 Total Expenses $1,064 Click to enlarge

Notes On Valuation

While the reduced free cash flow expectations for Gulfport in 2023 lowers its value a bit, I still believe that it could be worth approximately $110 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $4 NYMEX gas and $70 WTI oil scenario.

At long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas and $70 WTI oil instead, Gulfport would be worth approximately $90 per share in my opinion. At those commodity prices, Gulfport should be able to generate around $11 to $12 per share in unhedged free cash flow, assuming that its preferred shares were converted into common shares. This also assumes that Gulfport is a full cash income taxpayer.

Conclusion

Gulfport Energy is projected to generate around $171 million in free cash flow in 2023 at current strip of $2.85 NYMEX gas. Although this is down significantly from projections from a couple months ago (when the 2023 natural gas strip was nearly double current levels), Gulfport still appears capable of generating some free cash flow while growing production modestly.

Gulfport's hedges prevented it from benefiting greatly from strong 2023 natural gas prices anyway. Gulfport may end up better off overall assuming that natural gas prices end up rebounding in 2024/2025 as development is reduced in 2023.

I believe that Gulfport is still worth around $90 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario. Gulfport would be able to generate close to a 13% post-tax FCF yield at that valuation.