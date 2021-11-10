3 Tech Megatrends Shaping The Future

Summary

  • As the stock market continues to see volatility with inflation and interest rate hikes, the pace of technological change has taken a giant leap forward and created opportunities for investors.
  • ChatGPT has been compared to the invention of the internet, robots are being introduced to workforce. And agricultural technology is being more widely implemented to try to solve for a growing global population.
  • Jeff Spiegel, US Head of BlackRock, Megatrend International and Sector ETFs, helps decode some of these new technologies and better understand the impact on both our lives and our portfolios.

The pace of technological change has taken a giant leap forward and created opportunities for investors. ChatGPT has been compared to the invention of the internet, robots are being introduced to workforce. And agricultural technology is being more widely implemented to

