Introduction

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has seen quite the volatility in its share price over the last week. It started the week at a share price of under $50, but skyrocketed by over 30% following its quarterly results, peaking at a share price of over $65. Yet, due to some weak economic numbers being released by the end of the week, the share price fell back by around 8% to $60, in line with the drop in most technology stocks. Despite this decrease in share price, the TTD stock price was still up by 25% over the full week, so the results must have been impressive, right?

And indeed, the performance of the Trade Desk stock over the latest quarter was strong, but the company did not manage to easily beat the consensus. It beat the EPS expectations by $0.02, but missed revenue by just $1 million, so the performance was roughly in line with analyst estimates. I must admit that I was scared of an earnings miss due to the severe economic headwinds for the advertisement industry and the weak results reported by industry giants Alphabet (Google) (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META). From that perspective, the results were, indeed, resilient, and the Trade Desk managed to keep on growing at a solid pace despite the headwinds.

What might have caused the real share price boost was the fact that the outlook was slightly above the analyst estimates, and with the economic uncertainty we are experiencing nowadays, investors are increasingly focusing on the outlooks given off by management teams. In addition to a strong outlook, management also announced a share buyback program, and although this might have also caused some positivity among investors, I am still not quite sure what to think of this. At least this will offset the stock-based compensation ("SBC"), which is a good thing for shareholders.

The increase in share price last week has made the stock quite a bit more expensive. This, then, raises the question of whether the Trade Desk is still a good buy today after the earnings report and the 25% jump in share price. Within this article, I will take a deep dive into the company and take a look at its fundamentals, products & offerings, competitive advantage, latest earnings report, outlook, and risks.

Is now a good time to buy or is it better to stay on the sidelines for now and wait for a better entry point? Let's dive in!

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in Ventura, California. It is one of the leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the digital advertising industry, serving clients in over 75 countries. A DSP, like the Trade Desk, is a software platform used by advertisers and agencies to purchase digital advertising inventory across multiple ad exchanges and supply-side platforms (SSPs). The platform allows advertisers to manage and optimize their advertising campaigns and offers advanced targeting capabilities, real-time bidding, and a wide range of data and analytics tools to help advertisers reach their targeted audiences and optimize their campaigns for maximum performance. Advertisers can target their ads to specific audiences, based on, for example, location, demographics, and browsing behavior. The Trade Desk charges a fee for using its platform, and they also earn a commission from the media companies where the ads are placed.

While this may sound very complicated, it is actually quite simple. The Trade Desk offers a platform where advertisers can choose where they want their ads to appear and who they want to target to achieve the highest ROI (return on investment) and gain insight into the performance of their campaigns.

AlikeAudience

So, now that we know what products and services are offered by the Trade Desk within the digital advertisement industry, there is one big question: Why should advertisers choose to work with the Trade Desk over an advertisement industry giant like Google? In the end, the competitive advantage is what gives the Trade Desk the ability to show massive growth over the next decade and take away market share from the walled gardens, making this a critical point to discuss. The digital advertising industry is also a highly competitive one, making it hard to distinguish yourself.

Yet, despite the competitive nature of the industry, it is dominated by two advertisement giants - Alphabet and Meta. These two together hold over 50% of the total advertisement industry due to products like the Google Search engine, YouTube, and Meta's family of apps that include Facebook and Instagram. These platforms are used by billions of people worldwide, giving these companies a very strong moat and plenty of eyeballs to sell.

InsiderIntelligence

So, how can the Trade Desk compete with these companies? The Trade Desk platform offers several significant advantages compared to the "walled gardens approach," primarily used by Meta and Google. These companies are called "walled gardens" because they operate closed ecosystems in which users, advertisers, and third-party developers are limited in their ability to access and share data. This closed ecosystem is often referred to as a "walled garden" because it is like a self-contained world that is isolated from the larger Internet.

The Trade Desk works in a completely opposite way, and CEO Jeff Green always speaks of the "open Internet." Through this theory, the Trade Desk platform offers several important competitive advantages as opposed to the walled gardens. One of these is independence. The Trade Desk is an independent platform, which means that it is not affiliated with any particular media company or platform. This allows advertisers to access a wider range of media inventory and to have greater control over where their ads are placed, giving them much more freedom, opportunities, and personalization capabilities.

Transparency is the second keyword for The Trade Desk, Inc. platform. The Trade Desk offers a high level of transparency in its platform, providing advertisers with detailed information on where their ads are being placed, how much they are paying, and how they are performing.

Finally, there is the combination of flexibility and advanced targeting capabilities that gives the Trade Desk platform an advantage over the competition. The Trade Desk's platform is designed to be flexible and customizable, allowing advertisers to tailor their campaigns to their specific needs and goals. This includes the ability to use their own data and technology, as well as to integrate with other third-party tools and services. This same system also allows them to target specific audiences.

Overall, The Trade Desk's strengths in independence, transparency, advanced targeting, and flexibility, have helped it to establish a strong position as a leading DSP. Its excellent platform capabilities have already attracted some of the largest retailers in the world to its platforms like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Walgreens (WBA), and Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY). Today, the Trade Desk already serves over 1000 customers and 50,000 advertisers. It has built its customer base at a rapid pace and has managed to keep its retention rate above 95% for many years now, illustrating the strength and innovation of the platform.

The Trade Desk

That the Trade Desk platform is attractive to advertisers is also proven by research from Gartner. Based on verified reviews from real users in the AdTech market, Trade Desk scores a higher rating compared to Google. Some of the reasons why the Trade Desk gets a higher rating are scalability, customization, ease of deployment, quality of End-User Training, and availability of 3rd-Party resources. This reflects that advertisers, indeed, appreciate the open Internet approach from the Trade Desk. As a result, the Trade Desk has been able to take away market share from the walled gardens over the last decade and show impressive growth. I see no reason why this trend will not continue over the next decade as well.

Gartner research results (Gartner)

As a result of market share growth for the Trade Desk, the company has seen much faster growth compared to the overall industry. Taking the period 2019-2021, the global advertisement industry grew at a 9.9% CAGR, digital advertising grew at a 16% CAGR, and CTV grew by over 20%. Meanwhile, the Trade Desk saw growth rates of 4x, 2x, and 4x higher for all industry segments, respectively.

With the global digital advertisement industry projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR until 2026, we should expect the Trade Desk to show continued strong growth rates. According to Research and Markets, the digital advertising industry will reach a market size of $786 billion by 2026. This growth will be primarily driven by the continued shift from traditional advertising to digital. By the end of 2022, digital advertising still only accounted for a little over half of all global advertising, leaving it with plenty of room for growth after 2026 as well. The shift to digital is far from over.

Statista

And with the Trade Desk well-positioned to take away even more market share over the next decade or so, we should expect it to keep growing at an even faster pace. I believe that based on these estimates, growth for the Trade Desk should come in between 20% and 30% until 2026, driven by market share gains and its focus on high-growth areas within the digital advertisement industry, leveraging its open Internet approach.

Additionally, the Trade Desk currently derives 90% of its revenue from the U.S. and just 10% from international markets. This is despite 67% of all advertising worldwide happening outside of the U.S. This means that by increasingly focusing on international markets, the Trade Desk might be able to boost growth even more, as there is massive potential in these markets.

The Trade Desk

One of the focus areas for the Trade Desk that need to be discussed is CTV. CTV stands for Connected TV, which refers to the streaming of video content to a TV screen via the Internet, as opposed to traditional broadcast or cable TV. The Trade Desk is a major player in the CTV advertising space, providing a platform that allows advertisers to purchase advertising inventory across a wide range of CTV channels and platforms. The great positioning of the Trade Desk within the CTV advertisement industry is thanks to its founder and CEO Jeff Green being an early believer in this specific advertisement segment. A couple of years ago, he already predicted Netflix (NFLX) to launch an ad-based subscription form, as he saw that it simply was not possible to keep growing the Netflix user base without introducing a lower-priced tier. He has been absolutely right and has put his company at the forefront of this transition from linear tv to streaming.

The CTV advertisement industry is expected to see much faster growth than the overall advertising industry as a result of the increased penetration of streaming services in households all around the world. With the many streaming services available today and the increasing offering of ad-based subscription tiers, CTV advertisement is seeing rapid growth. For 2023, overall ad spend is expected to grow by 5.9% while growth for the CTV advertisement segment is expected to be almost 3x times higher at close to 15%. At the same time, linear TV is expected to see a decrease of 6.3% YoY. This is no short-term trend but one that will increase over the next decade. CTV is poised for strong growth and the Trade Desk has positioned itself very well.

The Trade Desk

One final point to mention when discussing The Trade Desk, Inc. is the introduction of Unified ID 2.0 or UID2, an upgrade from the well-known cookies and developed by the Trade Desk. Cookies have traditionally been used to track users across the web and serve them targeted ads, but the increasing focus on user privacy and the phasing out of third-party cookies in web browsers has led to the need for a new solution. I do not want to get into the technical background of the system, but it is important to understand what it does, as it could drive up ad efficiency by a lot.

UID2 is an open-source ID that enables advertising companies to identify users and serve them targeted ads without relying on third-party cookies. It is designed to be a more privacy-friendly alternative to cookies, as it gives users greater control over their data and provides a more transparent and standardized way of identifying users across the web. As of the latest quarter, UID2 accounted for about 15% of all third-party data collection and has grown its partner base to over 500, including large infrastructure companies like Snowflake (SNOW), Amazon (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), and Oracle (ORCL). Disney (DIS) is also applying UID2 across its media portfolio, and just a few weeks ago Paramount (PARA) announced the integration of UID2 across its IQ inventory, including all its streaming and tv services.

UID2 partners (The Trade Desk)

Now that we have discussed the Trade Desk offering, advantages, and growth drivers, we can dive into the financials by taking a look at its latest quarterly results.

Quarterly Review

The Trade Desk released its 4Q22 results on February 15 and, as mentioned in the introduction, managed to beat on EPS bus missed the revenue consensus. Revenue for the quarter came in at $491 million, which was a record high and represented a 24% YoY growth rate which, considering the economic and advertising industry weakness, is quite impressive. Growth was primarily driven by CTV growth, as this showed a much faster growth rate over the last year compared to overall advertising growth. With the Trade Desk highly exposed to this advertising segment, this benefitted it nicely.

The Trade Desk

While the geographical revenue mix is heavily focused on the U.S., as illustrated earlier, the product mix is well-divided. Video, including CTV, accounted for around 45% of total revenue, mobile is close to 40%, and saw strong growth as spending on in-app and mobile video was strong. Display represented a low double-digit percentage of revenue and audio came in at 5%.

Even more impressive in last quarter's results was the 50% EBITDA margin the company reported for the fourth quarter. This resulted in an EBITDA of $245 million. Net income came in at $190 million and resulted in an EPS of $0.38.

Profitability has been a focus of Trade Desk over the last several years, and whereas many companies went on a hiring spree over the last couple of years, resulting in weak margins and layoffs today, the Trade Desk took a different approach and controlled its hiring with a focus on its long-term targets and not riding short-term trends. This is reflected in the next comment from the earnings call:

Compared to many others in our industry over the last 3 years, we did not overextend ourselves in terms of hiring. We have been deliberate and prudent keeping a laser focus on the long-term opportunities in front of us.

This has resulted in the Trade Desk reporting an EBITDA margin of 42% for FY22, in line with FY21 and one of the highest EBITDA margins across high-growth software peers. The strong margins also resulted in a very decent free cash flow of $450 million for FY22.

the Trade Desk

For FY22, the company reported a $7.8 billion spend on its platform by advertisers and about $1.6 billion in revenue, representing 32% growth YoY. These growth rates are much higher than the overall industry and are a testimony to the ongoing strength of programmatic advertising and the ability of the company to grow the top line efficiently. According to estimates by Dentsu, total global ad spend increased by 8% last year, showing just how impressive the growth rates of the company are. This also resulted in a 9-year streak of very consistent take rates of around 20%.

The Trade Desk's take rates over the years (The Trade Desk)

According to CEO Jeff Green, it is exactly these economic times when the Trade Desk managed to increase its market share at an even faster pace, illustrated by the strong 31% growth rates from Trade Desk compared to negative or low single-digit growth by competitors, showing the greatest outperformance in 6 years. According to Jeff, this is due to advertisers looking to achieve a higher ROI (return on investment) of their ad dollars spend and to achieve this, they prioritize the use of the open Internet. By using the Trade Desk platform, advertisers can achieve a much higher ROI, as they can better direct their ads to specific target audiences and use the data insights to improve ad campaigns, resulting in fewer dollars invested to end up with the same returns. Also, advertisers that want to benefit from the fast increase in CTV advertisement opportunities are better off with the Trade Desk compared to the "walled gardens."

To illustrate this, Jeff Green said the following during the earnings call:

For example, leading advertisers running campaigns on Disney, leveraging UID2 have been 12x more effective in reaching their targeted audience than without UID2. That's astonishing progress. And it's just the beginning.

When times get tough and every invested dollar counts, would you not choose the most effective way to spend it? It is in these economically challenging times that companies look for new solutions whereas normally they might stick with the same just because changing your advertisement system will cost too much time and resources. Yet now they are forced to. And I don't expect this shift to be temporary. Once a business shifts its advertising to the Trade Desk and managed to achieve a much higher ROI, why go back to Google or Meta? You won't. Jeff Green gave an example of a CTV commercial they did in Indonesia for Mondelez (MDLZ), and it beautifully shows the strength of CTV advertising:

For this campaign, Mondelez shifted spend from popular user-generated content platforms and the results were very positive. Ad completion rates were 8x higher than what they have been achieving against user-generated content and the click-through rate was 15x higher.

More and more companies, primarily large retailers, shift their advertising to the Trade Desk platform. The Trade Desk now serves over 80% of leading retailers in the U.S. Also, internationally the company is expanding rapidly and recently announced a partnership with British Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) and FairPrice, the largest grocery chain in Singapore.

Overall, it was an impressive and surprisingly resilient quarter delivered by the Trade Desk, and I do not think investors have much to complain about. The Trade Desk showed why it is valued quite high as it continues to rapidly take market share and perfectly navigates this treacherous economy.

We'll end this segment of the article with a quote from Jeff Green, commenting on the economic headwinds and the way the Trade Desk benefits:

I will close by highlighting that while we have those industry tailwinds, we are not immune to the general economic headwinds. I've met with dozens of CMOs through the first few weeks of 2023 and there is some level of uncertainty. They all are under pressure to do more with less. And precisely because of those pressures, CMOs are gravitating to places where they can be more deliberate and where they can apply data and decisioning. And in fast growing channels like CTV, they are finding data-driven advertising opportunities at massive scale.

Balance Sheet (and Buybacks)

The Trade Desk ended the last quarter with $1.4 billion on the balance sheet and no debt. The cash pile has been increasing at a strong pace over the last several years, with the company holding its take rates and margins steady, but free cash flow has been increasing due to solid revenue growth. As a result, the Trade Desk was able to add close to $200 million to the balance sheet over the last two quarters.

The Trade Desk

With the company not holding any debt and having decent positive cash flows, this is an investor's dream. To make the dream even better, management announced a $700 million share repurchase program. This is what was said about this during the earnings call:

Our strong balance sheet, coupled with the strength of our business model that produces significant cash flow, led to a review of our capital allocation strategy. Our review adjusted investments in our business, including managing our working capital, the potential for acquisitions and options for returning excess capital to our shareholders. Starting in the first quarter of this year, we plan to opportunistically repurchase shares, including helping to offset dilution from employee stock issuances.

While the reasoning sounds fair, I am not a fan of this buyback program. I would much prefer the Trade Desk to use this cash to improve the business and bring on new products and services to drive higher long-term returns or strengthen the balance sheet. Does the share repurchase program mean that the company has no way to invest in the business anymore? That is one point that worries me. And although I have absolutely no reason to doubt this management team, I just believe there are better ways to use this cash at this point of the business life cycle.

Management itself also acknowledges that the share repurchase program will primarily offset the stock-based compensation of employees. There has been quite a bit of negative commentary on the stock-based compensation issued by the company as a result of reward packages for CEO Jeff Green. Over 2021, the CEO received $835 million in stock-based compensation as the stock price hit certain goals during the year. If the Trade Desk share price would hit $340 per share this could result in a total of $5 billion in stock-based compensation payments if he exercises his options. Of course, this would also mean investors would see a return of 566% from the current share price, so is it really that bad? While stock-based compensation is never great, in this situation his benefits are aligned with shareholder interests, so I don't think it's that worrying.

Outlook & Valuation

During the earnings call following the release of the quarterly results, management also extensively focused its commentary on the outlook and expected growth drivers. In addition to this, the given outlook for 1Q23 was strong and slightly above the consensus. Let's start by checking out management commentary.

From an industry perspective, Trade Desk believes they have a lot of tailwinds as I discussed earlier. Management believes that 2023 will be the turning point for CTV driven by a lot of new ad-based low-tier offerings from the largest streaming companies in the world. This is what CEO Jeff Green added to this during the earnings call:

It won't be a long gradual shift to CTV. It will be an acceleration and then a full long shift. One of the themes I am preparing for as the CEO is making sure that we have the resources and scale in place to help our clients through that shift.

I agree with Jeff here. There is a transition going on within this industry and it is visible at the streaming companies as well. Ad-based offerings are increasing in importance, partially driven by lower consumer spending, but this is not a short-term trend. CTV will take market share from linear at an even faster pace driven by the simple convenience of the product and increased offering. Jeff has been right about CTV for many years and so there is zero reason to doubt his vision and reasoning today.

Jeff Green continues to be confident about the future of the open Internet, CTV, and therefore the Trade Desk. The market is increasingly turning away from walled gardens and is shifting towards the open Internet with more customization options and transparency. In this situation, Trade Desk is your go-to place and a winner, no matter what.

If we now shift our focus to the short-term, the most important factor is the economic uncertainty and the change this causes within advertiser preferences. The shift we are witnessing now is from price to value. Important to note here is that the Trade Desk platform is generally a bit more expensive compared to the offerings from Google and Meta but drives much higher efficiency. This is what the Trade Desk witnesses in the behavior and preferences of advertisers:

They will continue to put much more priority on whether those ad impressions delivered the right outcome for that price, in other words, value. Instead of focusing on buying a certain show or a certain piece of inventory, advertisers will put much more priority on audience precision regardless of channel, because data enables them to do that.

As discussed multiple times already throughout this article, advertisers want to achieve the highest efficiency and highest ROI, by targeting their target groups driven by data analytics. Again, a tailwind for Trade Desk versus the walled gardens. So, how does this reflect in the outlook?

Trade Desk admits that the near-term outlook continues to be uncertain but has seen steady growth numbers throughout the first 6 weeks of the year. The Trade Desk is cautiously optimistic about the first quarter results and expects revenue of at least $364 million for the first quarter or 15% growth YoY. This should result in an adjusted EBITDA of $78 million.

These numbers show a slight deceleration in growth, but this is as expected. The company is lapping strong growth rates from 2022 and the economic uncertainty is also impacting the Trade Desk. It is important to keep putting these numbers into perspective to its competitors. With competitors reporting negative growth, 15% growth is still impressive and once the economy picks up again, which is expected by the second half of the year and into 2024, Trade Desk should also see its growth rates accelerate again.

Therefore, Trade Desk is also not planning on slowing down on investments and will continue to grow its headcount, positioning it to take market share and talent from competitors that are seeing layoffs.

We enter 2023 in a strong position to grow and gain more share, continue to focus on both growth and profitability and remain highly optimistic about the prospects for our business this year and in the years to come.

How do these expectations then compare to the current Wall Street analyst consensus? The consensus for 1Q23 is in line with management at $364 million and the EPS estimate is $0.12. As with most companies, analysts expect the economy to recover by the second half of the year and this is reflected in analyst expectations for FY22. Analysts now guide for revenue of $1.89 billion for FY22 combined with EPS of $1.14, representing 20% and 9.5% growth, respectively.

I believe we could see a faster recovery by the second half of the year compared to current estimates driven by everything discussed throughout this article. Also, I believe we will avoid a recession, and believe a soft landing to be the most likely scenario. Therefore, I expect the Trade Desk to report revenue of $1.95 billion, translating into revenue growth of approximately 23%. As a result of higher revenue, I project EPS of $1.19, or close to 15% growth YoY.

For the following years until 2026, analysts project strong revenue and EPS growth as the Trade Desk continues to take away market share at an even faster pace driven by its moat in CTV and the general transition to the open Internet as discussed throughout the article. As a result, I believe we should see revenue growth of between 20% and 30%, with EPS growing at an even faster rate as revenue growth outpaces growth in expenses. Therefore, I expect EPS growth of above 30% until 2026. These estimates are roughly in line with analysts as shown below.

Revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha) EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The Trade Desk is currently valued at a forward P/E of 52.95, which is 38% below its 5-year average valuation of over 85x. Of course, this was at a time when the company saw much faster revenue growth. Based on my own EPS estimate, the Trade Desk is currently valued at a forward P/E of 51x, still quite pricy. Yet, investors should be willing to pay a high price for a quality high growth company like this one. Over 2022, there was some weakness in the price with it dropping back to $39 per share and a P/E of 35x, but this was a rare occasion.

25 Wall Street analysts have a price target of $69.55 on the company combined with a buy rating, which leaves investors with a little over 15% upside potential from the current share price.

Risks

Honestly, I do not see many risks for The Trade Desk, Inc. The one that needs to be pointed out, as for any company, is economic weakness. We should not forget that the advertising industry is very cyclical and sensitive to economic weakness. If we were to enter a recession by the second half of 2023, then a recovery of the economy will obviously not occur anytime soon and short-term estimates for the Trade Desk would need to go down, resulting in a lower share price.

Conclusion

The Trade Desk, Inc. is an incredible company in a very promising industry. I remain incredibly enthusiastic about its long-term outlook, product offering, competitive advantage, and management team. Jeff Green is one of the best CEOs out there and knows how to lead this company to success through his incredible knowledge of the industry.

The current share price is very demanding, but I do not expect The Trade Desk, Inc. to become cheap anytime soon. With a competitive advantage and outlook this strong, I am willing to pay the price right now. I do recommend investors to buy carefully as economic weakness could cause this growth stock to see a decline in its share price and offer slightly better entry points.

Despite the demanding share price and valuation, I rate The Trade Desk, Inc. a buy for investors willing to pay a high price for a company with an incredible outlook and a stomach for some volatility. I do recommend limiting your position in your portfolio, as The Trade Desk, Inc. is quite volatile and expensive right now.