onurdongel

Introduction

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent Genetics") (NASDAQ:FLGT) is a technology company offering large-scale COVID-19 testing services, molecular diagnostic testing services and comprehensive genetic testing designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care.

Fulgent Genetics classifies its customers by payor types such as 1. payment through insurance, 2. payment by institutions, and 3. payment by patients directly. It considers each paying unit as an individual customer. Since inception, the company has sold tests to over 1,800 customers. One can see that Fulgent Genetics is more of a wholesale business gaining revenue by building relationships with hospitals, medical institutions, large corporations and such rather than a retail business dealing directly to patients.

Fulgent Genetics currently operates 7 labs across the US, all of which are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited, and surpass the highest standards of diagnostic testing.

Fulgent Genetics delivered approximately 952,000 and over 5.5 million billable tests in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. On average, Fulgent Genetics charges $100 per billable test while the cost of each test is about $36.

It is projected that United States' genetic testing market would reach $10.29 billion in 2027. Given the guidance of approximately $178 million core revenue in 2022, there is significant amount of market share in genetic testing that Fulgent Genetics can capture. Organically, it is projected that United States' genetic testing market grows 13% year over year. Even if Fulgent Genetics remain status quo in terms of market share and product offering, it is still expected to grow 13% year over year in terms of top line, which significantly outpaces the current rate of inflation making it a fairly good investment in the long term.

Valuation

Now let's take a closer look at Fulgent Genetics' valuation.

As of February 17, 2023, Fulgent Genetics has a market capitalization of $992 million. Using 2021 full-year EPS, $922 million market capitalization represents about 2.00 PE ratio. However, if we strip out the temporary revenue and use the core revenue of $178 million for 2022 that are more recurring in nature, based on the profit margin of 64% ($100 average billable test price and $36 average billable test cost), we arrive at an EPS of $3.7 compared to the 2021 full-year EPS of $16.38. Accordingly, such P/E ratio would be 8.87 compared to an astonishing 2.00. Don't get me wrong, 8.87 P/E ratio is still fantastic compared to the current average P/E ratio for S&P 500, which is about 19.

Now that we know that even if Fulgent Genetics has none of the temporary revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulgent Genetics' core business at the current cost structure is still a solid business at an attractive valuation, let's look at its balance sheet.

As of September 30, 2022, Fulgent Genetics has about $1.04 billion liquid assets comprising of cash, marketable securities, trade receivables. Deducting all liabilities of $124 million, we come to $916 million. This means that if we are to liquid Fulgent Genetics on September 30, 2022, shareholders would be left with approximately the same as the current market capitalization of $992 million. Of course, several events took place between September 30, 2022 and February 17, 2023 that would decrease the liquid assets balance such as cash used to fund the acquisition of Fulgent Pharma Holdings ("Fulgent Pharma") and cash used to repurchase stocks. However, we do expect that cash continues to be generated from core operations that would offset the impact of other one-time events. This means that the current valuation of Fulgent Genetics provides a good downside protection to shareholders.

In addition, in March 2022, Fulgent Genetics authorized to repurchase up to $250 million worth of its shares. Considering that Fulgent Genetics' market capitalization is only at $992 million currently, $250 million stock repurchase represents a whopping 25% of its current shares outstanding. Between March 2022 and October 2022, Fulgent Genetics has repurchased about $54.4 million of its own shares. It demonstrates Fulgent Genetics' belief that its share price is significantly undervalued.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the net income is merely $1.7 million from $106 million total revenue. The cost of revenue increased disproportionally compared to total revenue due to the acquisition of Inform Diagnostics such as increased cost of billable test with a different cost structure, increased equity based personnel costs and depreciation. The gross margin percentage should hopefully balance in a few quarters as Inform Diagnostics is integrated into Fulgent Genetics. Still, Fulgent Genetics generated about $25 million in cash from operations in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Acquisition of Inform Diagnostics on April 26, 2022

On April 26, 2022, Fulgent Genetics purchased Inform Diagnostics for a total purchase price of $170 million.

With the addition of Inform Diagnostics, Fulgent Genetics will be able to further expand its test menu into breast pathology, gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology.

Inform Diagnostics is expected to help Fulgent Genetics widen its test menu through horizontal integration. Given the existing customer network at Fulgent Genetics and Inform Diagnostics, Fulgent Genetics can leverage the existing sales force to cross sell testing services and expand its overall customer base. However, it appears that the average billable test cost at Inform Diagnostics is significantly higher than Fulgent Genetics. It is yet to be seen whether Fulgent Genetics can increase average billable test price to offset the increase in test cost. During the transition period, it is expected that Fulgent Genetics will have a negative impact on gross margin and profit margin from integration of Inform Diagnostics.

Acquisition of Fulgent Pharma Holdings on November 7, 2022

On November 7, 2022, Fulgent Genetics acquired Fulgent Pharma Holdings for $100 million total purchase price. As you might have guessed, Fulgent Pharma Holdings used to be owned by the same party as Fulgent Genetics prior to 2016. In 2016, Fulgent Genetics was spun off to conduct its initial public offering.

Acquisition of Fulgent Pharma is expected to help Fulgent Genetics with vertical integration.

Currently, Fulgent Genetics can provide with cancer patients services such as diagnostics and monitoring. However, Fulgent Genetics' engagement with patients would end there. Cancer patients would need help from other health care providers to conduct treatment and follow-ups.

With the acquisition of Fulgent Pharma, Fulgent Genetics hopes to build a holistic platform to be able to provide with patients a comprehensive solution across the cancer continuum.

Fulgent Pharma's proprietary nano-drug delivery platform and drug candidate, FID-007, can be extremely valuable assets to Fulgent Genetics' future.

Although the acquisition of Inform Diagnostics can help Fulgent Genetics solidify its relationship with current customers by being able to provide a more comprehensive set of tests, one may question whether the acquisition of Fulgent Pharma may jeopardize some relationship given that Fulgent Genetics is now taking on the treatment part of the cancer continuum and may compete directly with some existing customers that rely on Fulgent Genetics for laboratory testing.

Risks

There are several significant risks that investors need to be aware of and consider carefully.

Customer concentration

Given the nature of Fulgent Genetics' business, one may not be surprised that Fulgent Genetics has some level of customer concentration risk. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, one customer accounted for 13% and 21% of Fulgent Genetics' revenue. In 2021, one customer, the County of Los Angeles, contributed 26% of Fulgent Genetics' total revenue.

Such business model can help drive significant revenue growth from time to time when a major customer is onboarded; however, it can bring significant revenue decline as well if such major customer is lost.

Regulatory and geopolitical scrutiny

There has been an increase in tension in recent years between China and the United States.

Fulgent Genetics has expanded its business in China in recent years. For example, in 2017, Fulgent Genetics formed a joint venture in China partnering with China based Xilong Scientific and Fuzhou Jinqiang Investment Partnership (FJIP) to bring its genetic testing capabilities to China capturing the rapidly growing demand. In 2021, Fulgent Genetics made a cash investment of $19 million to acquire majority stake in this joint venture.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Fulgent Genetics recognized about $10.5 million in revenue (approximately 1.8% of total revenue during this period) from China and other non-US countries.

Although the share of revenue contributed from China is very small, the overall exposure to be caught between the geopolitical tension does exist on a greater scale. There is actually a push for the County of Los Angeles (one of Fulgent Genetics' major customers) not to use Fulgent Genetics' services. As this is a sensitive issue, I won't go into greater details.

Litigation

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing, among other things, that the SEC was conducting an investigation into certain of Fulgent Genetics' reports filed with the SEC from 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. The disclosure followed Fulgent Genetics' receipt of a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.

Fulgent Genetics' stock price fell sharply on the news and hasn't recovered ever since. It appears that this litigation is priced in the stock price at the moment. However, given that Fulgent Genetics rely on its reputation and capabilities to gain important customer relationship with institutions, this investigation may drive some or many of its existing core business partners away to other testing service providers. Because this investigation was only announced on August 4, 2022, the current financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 will only include limited impact from this investigation. It is yet to see what the full quarterly impact will be from the upcoming release of financial results on February 28, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022. As of now, it is very unclear what will be the full impact of this investigation on Fulgent Genetics' overall business.

Conclusion

On surface, Fulgent Genetics appears to be a very attractive business to own. Not only it has an ultra strong balance sheet, it has a profitable core business even after one strips away the temporary COVID-19 testing windfall. In addition, Fulgent Genetics' recent acquisitions of Inform Diagnostics and Fulgent Pharma help it expand horizontally to solidify its value propositions to its core business customers and vertically to eventually create a one-stop shop for its patients.

However, the on-going investigation and geopolitical risk put Fulgent Genetics' future in question that one may not be able to answer for a while.

As a result, despite the attractive valuation at the current level, I prefer to hold the stock for now rather than increasing or decreasing a position.