G. Willi-Food International: A Good Buy On Sale

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • WILC's share price is slipping near to its 52-week lows, adding to our reasons for our bullish position on the stock.
  • Improving economic conditions, a growing population, and pending tax cuts on food will add to the company's revenue growth and earnings.
  • Investors have to consider risks when evaluating the potential opportunity of adding a small company to their portfolio, but this company is worth the risks.

Woman checking food labelling

97/E+ via Getty Images

We are extending our bullish position into 2023 for little-known G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC). We posted several articles after initiating coverage three years ago. Other SA authors posted 36 articles over the years, all but

chart

Overview of G. Willi-Food International (willi-food.com)

chart

5 Years' Share Price (seekingalpha.com)

chart

Earnings & Revenue History (wallstreetzen.com)

graphs

Financials (YCharts.com)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.94K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.