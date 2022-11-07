Why Airbnb Is One Of Our Top Long-Term Buys

Feb. 20, 2023 10:46 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)DASH, MAR, UBER1 Comment
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
833 Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb is currently trading near its initial public offering price.
  • The company is trading at a historically low multiple.
  • The asset-light nature of its business and clear growth runway are a powerful combination.

Young woman with a luggage using her phone at her holiday home

AJ_Watt

The Little Unicorn That Could

In the world of tech start-ups, it's a rarity to find a company that makes money. It's even more rare to find a company that consistently makes money. From that pool, it's even more rare still

Airbnb performance since IPO

ABNB vs SPY (Koyfin)

ABNB Shares Outstanding

ABNB Shares (Company Presentation)

Airbnb, uber, and doodash share count

Koyfin

Airbnb Revenue and Marketing

Company Data, Author Formatting

Mkt Cap and revenue

ABNB vs MAR (Koyfin)

Capital Expenditures

Koyfin

ABNB P/E

ABNB P/E (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
833 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.