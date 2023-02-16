New Gold: 2023 Guidance Offers A Sliver Of Hope

Feb. 20, 2023 10:57 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CA1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • New Gold's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased significantly from $202.6 million in 4Q21 to $162.8 million.
  • New Gold Inc. production for 2023 is expected to be 365K-425K GEOs with 280K-320K Au ounces and 38-48 Mlbs of copper.
  • I recommend buying NGD between $0.935 and $0.885 with possible lower support at $0.85.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold. Yellow nugget. Golden background. Macro

assistantua

Part I - Introduction

Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) released its fourth-quarter 2022 and FY22 results on February 16, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 4, 2022. I have followed NGD on Seeking Alpha

Map

NGD Reserve gold, silver, and copper in 2022 (NGD Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

New Gold Quarterly Gold Equivalent production

NGD Quarterly Gold Equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

NGD Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

New Gold production per metal

NGD Quarterly production per metal in 2022 (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Gold Production for Rainy River and New Afton

NGD Quarterly production per mine 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Grade per ton

NGD Quarterly grade per tonne per mine history (Fun Trading)

Table

NGD Consolidated 2023 Guidance (NGD Presentation)

Chart

NGD Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

New Gold posted revenue of $162.8 million for 4Q22, down 19.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.7% sequentially. The company posted a net loss of $16.9 million compared to a gain of $150.9 million in 4Q21. The adjusted net loss was $6.3 million or $0.01 per share.

Chart

NGD Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

NGD Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

NGD Balance sheet 4Q22 (NGD Presentation)

Chart

NGD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

NGD Gold, Silver, and Copper 1-Year (Fun Trading Stockcharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.91K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly trade short-term NGD and own a small long-term position, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.