Earnings Downturn: Look For Margin Stability

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
560 Followers

Summary

  • As anticipated, year-over-year earnings growth for stocks in the S&P 500 has flatlined and dipped into negative territory based on 4Q 2022 earnings reports.
  • During earnings downturns, despite the potential for further earnings weakness, markets have historically responded with expanding multiples ahead of an earnings trough (2009, 2016).
  • Within portfolios, international equities and higher quality small- caps that are anchored by sustainable earnings are poised to benefit and may present an opportunity for potential equity market outperformance.

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer

During earnings downturns, despite the potential for further earnings weakness, markets have historically responded with expanding multiples ahead of an earnings trough. While 2023 presents unique challenges, a resilient economy characterized by easing inflation, reduced supply chain pressures, and proactive cost containment efforts suggest

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
560 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.