Rithm's (NYSE:RITM) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, in line with its prior payout, for a double-digit yield of 10.5%. This payout has been on an upward ramp since the early pandemic era panic and margin calls that forced mREITs across the board to suspend or significantly cut back their dividends.

Data by YCharts

The internally managed mREIT had a diversified investment portfolio spread across a number of operating companies and income-producing assets from mortgage servicing rights to agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Rithm Capital

However, Rithm is increasingly becoming an alternative asset manager and in the fourth quarter launched a private funds business with the intent to raise third-party funds. Management was upbeat on the prospects of the new business during the recent earnings call for their fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, flagging international expansion opportunities.

The quarter saw earnings available for distribution come in at $0.33 per share, exceeding consensus estimates by $0.04. This was a sequential increase from $0.32 in the third quarter and formed a 75.75% payout ratio against the quarterly dividend. The mREIT's book value per share of $12.00 of course exceeds their commons by $2.48 to set the background for why some bulls are long the commons. Whilst the yield on the commons looks safe, I added the preferreds.

Why I Added The Series D Preferreds

Critically, my decisions around what income securities to buy hinge on two core needs. Firstly, is the yield sufficient to compensate for the historical rate of inflation? Secondly, is the payout guaranteed forever? To be clear, I want to be able to buy, forget, and come back to a position that through the passage of time, uninterrupted distributions, and DRIP has allowed the wonder of compounding to be comprehensively realized.

Rithm's Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:RITM.PD) pays out a $1.75 coupon for an 8.27% yield on cost. This near-guaranteed yield comes with an equity-like fixed-income security structure and with a quarterly distribution schedule. A few points of excitement from my bullish notes.

QuantumOnline

The Series D has no fixed maturity date and is slotted for redemption on November 15, 2026. This date provides Rithm with the option but not the obligation to fully redeem the $425 million Series D issue. The mREIT can still buy back the preferreds on the open market ahead of this time. During their most recent dividend declaration, Rithm announced it would be buying back up to $100 million of shares of its preferred stock through to the end of the current calendar year. This will most likely focus on its floating Series A (RITM.PA) and B (RITM.PB) preferreds whose call date next year on August 15, 2024, will see their coupon move higher. These are also currently trading at discount to their $25 par value of 8.6% and 9.8% respectively, a margin the mREIT would save by buying back now ahead of a future redemption event.

Seeking Alpha

Whilst it's income that matters, the total return of the Series D over the last 12 months comes in at a loss of 6.67% versus a gain of 1.88% for the commons. This presents a rebuttal for a position in the Series D and puts across the core case for the commons; the yield is far in excess of the preferreds and this provides more of a buffer in periods of great economic angst and downside volatility like we saw last year.

However, this would miss the second core need. The Series D currently sports a yield to call of 49.16%, the return that's possible if they're held to call and Rithm chooses to redeem. This is formed from total coupon payments of $6.5625 and a $3.84 capital uplift with the Series D currently trading at $21.88, a 15.36% discount to their par value. Hence, prospective buyers are set for an annualized total return of around 12% until the security is possibly called.

A Long-Term Inflation Proofed Income Source

Knoema

This annualized return is far in excess of forecasted IMF figures for US inflation over the next three years to set the preferreds up to meet the basic first core need. At their call date, their coupon floats to become the sum of the US five-year treasury rate plus 6.223% and will reset every five years after. For some context, the current US 5-year treasury rate is 4.03%. This would be an aggregate yield of 10.25% if the rate was to float today.

Data by YCharts

2026 is four years into the future and the Fed funds rate in the last four years has moved from near zero to its highest level in over a decade. The market expects two further 25 basis points hikes to close out the current rate hike cycle. The US five-year treasury rate will likely be materially lower than its current level at call but owners of the Series D are still getting their income backstopped against inflation.

Long-form estimates about specific economic metrics can be unpredictable and inflation remaining more elevated for longer sets the backdrop for a future floating coupon rate that is likely higher than the current $1.75 coupon. Fundamentally, Rithm is a changing and growing mREIT offering a rate of income on its preferreds that meets my core needs. I'm neutral on the commons but intend to own the preferreds for the long term.