Michael M. Santiago

Introduction

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was a long-term stock of Warren Buffett, as he owned shares for nearly 33 years. However, Berkshire Hathaway sold all Wells Fargo shares in the first quarter of 2022. The sale of the shares could be done by Warren Buffett himself, by Charlie Munger, by Tod Combs or Ted Weschler.

Wells Fargo’s stock price performed strongly compared to the S&P500. But recently, the stock declined sharply during the corona crisis and during the financial crisis, just after the Treasury yield curve inverted.

Data by YCharts

I wondered if Warren Buffett had sold all his bank shares, but he still has a significant stake in Bank of America of 11% of his total equity portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon. Banks are in a favorable position because they are more profitable when interest rates are high. Higher interest rates mean more income for banks, but on the other hand, this also carries more risks for an economic downturn. Banks need to build up more reserves.

Wells Fargo's financial results were strong as consumer spending rose significantly. However, the CFO gave a warning about its future outlook. I also noted a strong correlation between the share price and the yield curve. The yield curve is inverted, meaning there are risks to the U.S. economy and to Wells Fargo's stock price. On the other hand, Wells Fargo returns a lot of cash to shareholders by distributing dividends and repurchasing shares; the dividend per share is expected to rise in the coming years. Also, the stock's valuation looks favorable at the current price level. Because of the strong correlation between the inverted yield curve and a stock market crash, I remain cautious about the share price. Therefore, the stock is on hold.

WFC’s Near-Term Future Looks Mixed

Earlier, I wrote an article about yield curve inversion and its correlation with the S&P500. When the yield curve inverts, the S&P500 usually falls more than 20% within 1 year. This was seen recently during the corona crisis. Now the yield curve has inverted again due to increased interest rates in this high-inflation environment.

This reminds me of the 1970s when there was also high inflation. If we look at Wells Fargo's stock price then, we see that the price has not increased significantly in 10 years. If inflation remains high in the coming years, we can expect a similar result for Wells Fargo's stock price.

The yield curve is not a good predictor of stock market crashes when inflation is high. Therefore, I suggested buying heavily when the yield curve is at about 3 (after which it has inverted).

Wells Fargo's CFO Mike Santomassimo signaled warnings about the U.S. economy, which is expected to deteriorate over the course of the year. Macroeconomic data showed a tight labor market but coupled with high inflation and a slowdown in housing and manufacturing. Consumer spending was healthy, with Wells Fargo debit card spending up 3% from a year ago. Credit card spending rose 20% year-on-year in January. Loan demand slowed significantly due to higher interest rates. Positive consumer data but mixed macroeconomic data paint a mixed picture about Wells Fargo's near-term future.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Wells Fargo's dividend per share was raised until 2019, after which management decided to cut the dividend. Now the dividend is $1.20, representing a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Dividend Growth History (WFC Ticker Page on Seeking Alpha)

In addition to the dividend payment, Wells Fargo also buys back a fair amount of shares. This is beneficial to its investors because the dividend per share is increased for the same dividend payout (because there are fewer shares available). Second, share buybacks could drive up the stock price because demand for shares increases while supply decreases.

Wells Fargo is good at returning cash to shareholders, as its dividend payment plus share repurchases exceeded its net income until 2020. But now the dividend has been reduced and net income has fallen. A note from the table below: cash flow statement for the fourth quarter of 2022 is not yet available, so I don't have enough data to fill in the blanks.

Wells Fargo's Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and Author's Own Calculation)

Looking ahead, 20 analysts expect the dividend per share to rise to $1.52 in 2024 from $1.32 in 2023. That's growth of 15%. The consensus dividend yield is 3.2%, which is slightly higher than its average dividend yield. In a higher interest rate environment, the dividend yield would have to be higher to compete with the higher free risk interest rate.

Wells Fargo Seems Favorably Valued

Finally, we look at the valuation of the stock. The P/E ratio is a common metric to gain insight in its stock valuation, and in addition, the P/B ratio is often used. Currently, the P/E ratio is 15, and the 3-year average is 12. But a caveat is that the P/E ratio is a bit skewed upward due to its high value during the corona crisis. So take a conservative value of 10. Looking ahead, many analysts expect earnings per share to rise to $5.29 by 2024. If we multiply this by the average P/E ratio of 10, we arrive at a share price of $53, representing 12% growth excluding dividends in two years.

The P/B ratio currently also shows a favorable picture, as the ratio is now 1.1. Historically, this ratio is usually higher, around 1.3, but due to the stock market crash, the average P/B ratio has fallen sharply recently. In my opinion, the P/B ratio is trading favorably compared to historical figures. Both the P/E ratio and the price-to-book ratio suggest undervaluation of the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Wells Fargo was a long-term favorite stock of Warren Buffett, but he recently sold all his shares after holding them for nearly 33 years. Wells Fargo's earnings report was strong as consumer and credit card spending rose significantly. However, the CFO warned about the near-term future of the U.S. economy. Currently, the yield curve is inverted due to increased interest rates to reduce high inflation, and there is a strong correlation between the inverted yield curve and falling stock prices. This poses a major risk for investors in Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo has cut its dividend in the corona crisis to increase its financial strength. Now, many analysts expect the dividend per share to rise sharply in coming years. The stock's valuation also shows a favorable picture. However, Wells Fargo's short-term outlook is mixed, so I would wait until inflation numbers are favorable and the yield curve is positive again before taking a position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.