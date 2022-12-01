UnitedHealth: Take Advantage Of Its Stock's Recent Drawdown

Feb. 20, 2023 11:49 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)2 Comments
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group's recent drawdown presents a lucrative investment opportunity to value-seeking investors.
  • The stock's year-to-date slump is likely due to the financial markets' recent risk-on appetite and the anticipation that insurance premiums could suffer from softer pricing in 2023.
  • However, we think the stock market will level out in the coming months, subsequently providing support to lower beta securities such as UnitedHealth.
  • Furthermore, UnitedHealth's substantial market share means it is less susceptible to lower implied insurance prices. Moreover, investors need to remember that the company's claims aren't lumpy as it focuses on long-term solutions.
  • Yes, UnitedHealth's stock price multiples aren't overly attractive. However, its countercyclical nature could phase out valuation-based risks. In fact, we believe the stock's realized total returns could sustain into perpetuity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Two doctors looking at patient data on digital tablet

Solskin

Despite a recent financial market recovery and a comprehensive earnings beat, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) stock finds itself lingering among the year-to-date losers. In our opinion, the market's low-beta attitude, coupled with the unwanted prospect of softer life & health insurance

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

UnitedHealth

VBN

UnitedHealth

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

L&H pricing (St. Louis Fed)

VBN

M/M Sector Returns (GuruFocus)

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.62K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: U.S. & EM Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Quantitative modeling, Top-Down, and Street Gossip.

While we encourage debate, we no longer regularly respond to comments on our articles, as direct dialogue is primarily restricted to our marketplace subscribers.

Our articles do not constitute any financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.