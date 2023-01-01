Vanguard's Consumer Staples ETF Is A Low-Cost SWAN Fund

Feb. 20, 2023 12:04 PM ETVanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)PG, KO, PEP, WMT, MO, CL, XLP, FSTA, RCD, QQQ, DIA, VOO3 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.75K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is a relatively low-cost (0.10% fees) sleep well at night ("SWAN") fund that can be a shelter-in-the-storm during times of economic & market volatility.
  • That's because the relatively un-glamorous yet defensive-oriented consumer staples companies make non-discretionary products that consumers require in good times and bad.
  • In addition, companies that make consumer staples products can typically pass much (if not all) of inflationary costs right on through to the consumer.
  • Today, I'll take a closer look at the VDC ETF - which has top-holdings such as Procter & Gamble, Coke, Pepsi, Costco, and Walmart.
  • The VDC ETF has a solid 10-year average annual return of 10.1% and currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 2.30%.

Procter And Gamble Report Strong Earnings As Cleaning Supplies In High Demand During Pandemic

Procter And Gamble Reports Strong Earnings As Cleaning Supplies In High Demand During Pandemic

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Over the past year, and during the 2022 bear-market, the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) significantly outperformed the broad market

Chart
Data by YCharts

VDC ETF Holdings

Vanguard

WalMart's Q3 FY22 Results

Walmart

VDC ETF Sub-sector Exposure

Vanguard

VDC ETF Performance Track-record

Vanguard

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.75K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLP, VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.