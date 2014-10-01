QVAL: A Close Look At The Methodology

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
88 Followers

Summary

  • Value investing is one of the oldest investment styles, and the original idea remains unchanged: cheap stocks tend to outperform expensive stocks on average.
  • Despite weak performance from 2018 until recently, the underlying drivers of the value premium remain still valid and the factor enjoyed a comeback since late 2020.
  • The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF couldn't detach itself from the difficult value-period and has massively underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark since its inception in October 2014.
  • QVAL also had problems within the value world. The ETF underperformed two simple academic value benchmarks from Kenneth French's website, and 7 other well-known value peers.
  • Some of the underperformance could come from the fact that Alpha Architect does not consider more recent academic insights on value investing in some parts of their process.

Businessman holding virtual download icon progress for increasing value added to business product and service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

After several articles about momentum and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to implement it, I will now take on the next big factor: value. As most of you probably know, value investing is one of the oldest investment styles available and, due to its long history, there

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and AQR Capital Management's data library. (Tuck School of Business and AQR Capital Management)

process

Alpha Architect Website "The Quantitative Value Investing Philosophy", 2014. All rights belong to Alpha Architect. (Alpha Architect)

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. Value-peers are VLUE, VTV, VBR, IVE, IWD, IWN, DFFVX, and IUSV. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

table

Data from Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API

This article was written by

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
88 Followers
AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur. The views expressed in this article are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisation I am associated with.
Given that I am based in Germany, I have no access to the mentioned securities for regulatory reasons. However, I do have beneficial long-positions in comparable securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.