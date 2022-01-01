When I wrote my last article in Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), "Costamare: There Will Be Pain, But Much More Gain", I concluded that, in the short time, there may be some pain, but long-term investors should taste the fruits of their patience. Today, I'm revisiting my thesis, starting from the company's recently posted Q4 2022 earnings. In the following paragraphs, I will make a quick review of Costamare's earnings, outline the pros and cons and, finally, reach to conclusions as to whether the time of pain has passed, and the time of gain is coming.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Costamare reported total revenues of $265 million and earnings per share of $0.61. While the former outperformed estimates by $13 million, the latter fell $0.04 short. Spectacularly, the company finished the year with $973 million of total liquidity, almost $950 million of which, are cash and cash equivalents, as well as short-term investments. Things get even more spectacular if we take into consideration the company's market cap of $1.2 billion, and its total debt of $2.6 billion.
To the readers that are unfamiliar with the company, let me point out that Costamare was a container shipper which decided to differentiate its services by expanding into the dry bulk sector. Therefore, the company purchased a total of 45 dry bulk vessels, across all vessel types, except for Capesizes. The purchase of these vessels was opportunistic, with the intention to exploit the booming dry bulk market at the time. The total number of dry bulk vessels owned by the company is now 68, with total available tonnage reaching 2.4 million DWT. All of Costamare's tonnage is being deployed in the spot market. The containership segment is comprised of 72 vessels with a total capacity of 531k TEUs and an average age of 14 years.
In addition, the company set up a new venture, under the name Costamare Bulkers Inc. (CBI) in an attempt to enhance operations and extract more value from forward freight agreements, hedging, and vessel chartering. The new venture, which is fully consolidated under the parent company, has already chartered in 23 vessels, of the Capesize and Kamsarmax categories.
Costamare is definitely worthy of an investment right now. I believe that, despite the recent plummeting of the BDI, freight rates are expected to improve rapidly in the next few quarters, as the first quarter of each year is usually the weakest. Moreover, the company has also exposure in the much worse container market, but with the unequivocal advantage of secured, long-term time charters. The newly created CBI will boost value and, in my opinion, is hinting towards a strong recovery. The only caveat is the very high leverage, although it is completely manageable.
Technically, the share price has left the local bottom of $8.70 and is following a clear uptrend, confirmed by increasing volume. However, the $10.77 Fib level will be hard to break, as it is fortified by the 200-day moving average. In all, after a period of accumulation in the present share price levels, I expect a breakout towards the next resistance of $12.20.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CMRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.
Comments