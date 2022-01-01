Costamare: Diversified And Hinting Towards Strong Growth

Feb. 20, 2023 1:19 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)
True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Costamare is diversified across the dry bulk and container shipping segments. Recently, they started chartering in vessels, which hints to some strong rate of growth coming.
  • Despite the increased age of its fleet, CMRE has done a great job securing long-term time charters for its container vessels, thus, offsetting the weak dry bulk spot market.
  • While the dividend of the common shares is not outstanding, there is a strong alignment of interests between the sponsor family and shareholders and an ongoing share repurchase plan.
  • To the dark side of things, the company's rapid growth has caused it to be highly leveraged, although, still at a manageable level.
  • In my opinion, investors could consider a long position in Costamare, given the prospects of the dry bulk market and the current position of the company in the container market.

loading cargo ship

PepeBaeza/iStock via Getty Images

When I wrote my last article in Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), "Costamare: There Will Be Pain, But Much More Gain", I concluded that, in the short time, there may be some pain, but long-term investors should taste the

Costamare Technical View

Costamare Technical View (TradingView)

This article was written by

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.33K Followers
True Orion is comprised of two notions. Orion, the ancient mythical hunter, and truth. The neverending pursuit for truth. This is my motto. I believe that knowledge is key to achieving oversized returns in a financial as well as in a personal level. As a private investor, with a real estate investment educational background and with more than 15 years of investing experience in the real estate and stock market, I can tell you that. Here in SA, I provide my readers with articles regarding specific stocks, or market analysis. My main focus is in REITs, shipping and value/growth smallcap stocks. Megacaps (usually) leave me tremendously indifferent. The purpose of my articles is to express my ideas and get them tested by reality, while at the same time gain additional knowledge throughout the process. As I said above, the notion of the neverending pursuit of truth is hidden behind True Orion. If you like my content, don't forget to follow me, like, share and comment. As a contributor affiliated with SA, signing up for the SA's premium annual subscription plan by clicking here, you are supporting my efforts even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CMRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.