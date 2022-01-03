Lackluster Goldman Sachs

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., in the time period following the Great Recession, tried to change its business model to produce steady, more consistent results as the Federal Reserve was changing policy.
  • It did not do a very good job.
  • Recently, Goldman Sachs has been talking about returning its business model to something that more closely resembled its past business model.
  • This has not gone well, investor dissatisfaction grew, important management left the company, and discontent seemed to rule insider employee attitudes.
  • Goldman Sachs is not functioning well, and little confidence is being expressed about the ability of the current management to turn the situation around.

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Planning Layoffs In Beginning Of Year

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Who would have thought of ever calling The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) "lackluster?"

And, who would have ever thought that the leaders of Goldman Sachs, beginning with David Solomon, chief executive officer, would spend hours trying to explain

Goldman Sachs stock performance

Goldman Sachs stock performance (S&P Capital)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.22K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.