A Quick Take On Healthy Green Group Holding Limited

Healthy Green Group Holding Limited (HGRN) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm sells natural and organic food through its retail stores in Hong Kong.

HGRN has shown contracting top-line revenue and other worsening financial metrics.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Healthy Green Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Healthy Green Group Holding Limited was founded to develop its Greendot brand of organic and natural food for sale in Hong Kong, China.

The company now operates 22 retail stores located in residential areas, shopping complexes and Metrorail stations.

Management is headed by Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Wong Ka Wo, who has been with the firm since its inception in March 1999 and was previously at the Tsit Wing Coffee Company and a director of Kampery Development and Kampery F&B.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Packaged foods

Fresh foods

Frozen foods

Other products.

As of June 30, 2022, Healthy Green has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million in debt from investors.

Healthy Green - Customer Acquisition

The firm operates a network of 22 retail stores and obtains customers through location and word of mouth.

HRGN offers more than 600 products sourced from various regions including China, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan and Europe.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 29.9% 2021 29.7% 2020 26.0% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, improved slightly to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 -0.1 2021 -0.2 Click to enlarge

Healthy Green’s Market

According to a 2021 market research report, the Hong Kong market for retail food & grocery products was an estimated $18.3 billion in 2020.

The market had grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.1% from 2016 to 2020.

Also, the natural and organic food market in Hong Kong is fragmented and competitive, with more than 300 specialty retail stores in 2020.

According to a report by Frost & Sullivan commissioned by the company, the top five largest food chains in Hong Kong represented 23.4% of the market share in terms of estimated revenue.

Healthy Green Group's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing top-line revenue

Flat gross profit but slightly increasing gross margin

Reduced operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 10,278,000 -2.0% 2021 $ 20,527,000 -5.4% 2020 $ 21,690,890 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,823,000 -8.4% 2021 $ 9,597,000 -3.1% 2020 $ 9,906,910 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 46.93% 2021 46.75% 2020 45.67% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 150,000 1.5% 2021 $ 860,000 4.2% 2020 $ 1,210,040 5.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 170,000 1.7% 2021 $ 516,000 5.0% 2020 $ 1,615,510 15.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (630,000) 2021 $ 302,000 2020 $ 1,809,730 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2022, Healthy Green had $226,000 in cash and $12.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($824,150).

Healthy Green Group IPO Details

Healthy Green intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a "party to any significant proceedings."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Healthy Green’s IPO

HGRN is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various aspects of its business expansion and modernization efforts.

The firm’s financials have shown reduced top-line revenue, flat gross profit but slightly improved gross margin, lowered operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($824,150).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has decreased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple rose slightly to negative (0.1x) in the most reporting period.

The firm paid a special dividend of $2.8 million in June 2022 but does not have plans to pay any dividends in the foreseeable future.

HGRN’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for retail goods in Hong Kong is large but slow-growing.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (63.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the Healthy Green Group Holding Limited IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.