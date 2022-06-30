Healthy Green Group Holding Limited (HGRN) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm sells natural and organic food through its retail stores in Hong Kong.
HGRN has shown contracting top-line revenue and other worsening financial metrics.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.
Hong Kong, PRC-based Healthy Green Group Holding Limited was founded to develop its Greendot brand of organic and natural food for sale in Hong Kong, China.
The company now operates 22 retail stores located in residential areas, shopping complexes and Metrorail stations.
Management is headed by Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Wong Ka Wo, who has been with the firm since its inception in March 1999 and was previously at the Tsit Wing Coffee Company and a director of Kampery Development and Kampery F&B.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Packaged foods
Fresh foods
Frozen foods
Other products.
As of June 30, 2022, Healthy Green has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million in debt from investors.
The firm operates a network of 22 retail stores and obtains customers through location and word of mouth.
HRGN offers more than 600 products sourced from various regions including China, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan and Europe.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
29.9%
|
2021
|
29.7%
|
2020
|
26.0%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, improved slightly to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
-0.1
|
2021
|
-0.2
(Source - SEC.)
According to a 2021 market research report, the Hong Kong market for retail food & grocery products was an estimated $18.3 billion in 2020.
The market had grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.1% from 2016 to 2020.
Also, the natural and organic food market in Hong Kong is fragmented and competitive, with more than 300 specialty retail stores in 2020.
According to a report by Frost & Sullivan commissioned by the company, the top five largest food chains in Hong Kong represented 23.4% of the market share in terms of estimated revenue.
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Decreasing top-line revenue
Flat gross profit but slightly increasing gross margin
Reduced operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 10,278,000
|
-2.0%
|
2021
|
$ 20,527,000
|
-5.4%
|
2020
|
$ 21,690,890
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 4,823,000
|
-8.4%
|
2021
|
$ 9,597,000
|
-3.1%
|
2020
|
$ 9,906,910
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
46.93%
|
2021
|
46.75%
|
2020
|
45.67%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 150,000
|
1.5%
|
2021
|
$ 860,000
|
4.2%
|
2020
|
$ 1,210,040
|
5.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 170,000
|
1.7%
|
2021
|
$ 516,000
|
5.0%
|
2020
|
$ 1,615,510
|
15.7%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ (630,000)
|
2021
|
$ 302,000
|
2020
|
$ 1,809,730
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2022, Healthy Green had $226,000 in cash and $12.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($824,150).
Healthy Green intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a "party to any significant proceedings."
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.
HGRN is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various aspects of its business expansion and modernization efforts.
The firm’s financials have shown reduced top-line revenue, flat gross profit but slightly improved gross margin, lowered operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($824,150).
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has decreased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple rose slightly to negative (0.1x) in the most reporting period.
The firm paid a special dividend of $2.8 million in June 2022 but does not have plans to pay any dividends in the foreseeable future.
HGRN’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating negative operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for retail goods in Hong Kong is large but slow-growing.
Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.
The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.
Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.
Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.
Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.
EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (63.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
When we learn more about the Healthy Green Group Holding Limited IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
