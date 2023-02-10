Yields Are Back, But Could Rise Further

Summary

  • Two key risks could challenge recent market optimism: weaker consumption and a squeeze on corporate profitability.
  • Despite these elevated risks, current credit spreads are not reflective of recessionary risks when compared with historical levels.
  • The opportunity set for income remains compelling over the long term, but we believe the time to go all-in on risk assets has not yet arrived given this disconnect.

By Justin Christofel, CFA and Michael Fredericks

Originally published on February 10, 2023

It's true. Yields are back. For those with a long-term horizon who can withstand some near-term bumps in the road, it's an exciting time to be

US consumer spending has been well above trend chart

Credit Spreads Today versus History and Implied Recession Probability chart

