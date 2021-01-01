The Hidden Gem Of Logistics: XPO Logistics' Untapped Potential

Feb. 20, 2023 3:50 PM ETXPO, Inc. (XPO)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.22K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I discuss XPO Logistics,  one of my favorite trucking companies due to its young age and impressive expansion.
  • After two major spin-offs, the company is now focussing on its core strengths, which should provide the company with a path to aggressive long-term growth in the LTL market.
  • While I believe that XPO shares are extremely undervalued, I am not yet a buyer due to my negative view of the economy.

Trucks at an XPO Logistics distribution point in San Jose, California

Sundry Photography

Introduction

There are two trucking companies that I really like. The first one is Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL), which has become a market leader in operating efficiency (as I discussed in this article). The

What is the difference between LTL and TL shipping? — Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight

Image

XPO Logistics

Image

XPO Logistics

Image

FreightWaves

Image

TIKR.com

Image

TradingView (ISM Index vs. XPO (% Off High))

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.22K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.