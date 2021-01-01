Sundry Photography

Introduction

There are two trucking companies that I really like. The first one is Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL), which has become a market leader in operating efficiency (as I discussed in this article). The other is XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), a much younger company that is reshaping its business after two major spin-offs in recent history.

Now, XPO is increasingly focusing on issues that made ODFL one of the best-performing industrial stocks on the market. The company is improving its operating qualities, perfecting its pricing strategy, and gaining market share as a result.

While the current economic environment is increasingly tough for less-than-truckload companies, I'm confident that XPO will deliver tremendous shareholder on a long-term basis the moment demand expectations rebound.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and more.

So, let's get to it!

The New & Streamlined XPO

Founded in 2000 by Brad Jacobs, XPO has turned into North America's fourth-largest LTL trucking company. LTL, or less-than-truckload, involves shipping smaller quantities of goods, often for multiple customers.

Roadrunner Freight

Frequently, companies opt to ship less-than-truckload shipments of replenished goods to wholesalers to ensure that distant customers have access to inventory and minimize the risk of potential sales loss due to inventory shortages. This approach avoids the need to wait until a wholesaler is low on product inventory before shipping a full truckload. While shipping costs may increase incrementally, and delivery time may be longer compared to a dedicated full truckload, the benefit is more reliable inventory availability.

In other words, LTL is highly dependent on industrial production and consumer spending as it's the key to providing smooth supply chains.

XPO has been a pure-play TLT company since November 2022, when it spun off its truck brokerage business, which is now listed as RXO Inc. (RXO).

The company reaches 99% of US zip codes thanks to its network of 294 terminals, 28,000 trailers, and more than 22,000 employees.

XPO Logistics

In 2021, the company's market share was 8%. The company services 27,000 accounts, which includes more than 12 million shipments per year.

The average tenure of its top ten customers is 16 years, which is a big deal, given that XPO was founded 23 years ago. None of its customers account for more than 2% of total revenue.

With all of this said, the company has big plans. Between 2021 and 2027, management aims to grow adjusted EBITDA by 11% to 13% per year.

There are several pillars the company's success is being built on:

Investments in network expansion in anticipation of higher demand. The company is investing in order to grow its customer base by 900 new contracts. The company is building trailers in-house and investing in driver schools to increase its talent pool.

Why it may sound obvious, the company is lifting its service quality to levels that provide it with the chance to gain market share. The way ODFL operates is by simply being better than its peers. Again, it's hard to quantify these things for outsiders, but it allows companies like XPO to keep prices high and outgrow peers who cannot compete with its massive network and service quality.

Related to point two, the company is optimizing pricing and operational efficiency through the use of its propriety technology. Again, it's hard to describe this to outsiders. However, looking at its spin-offs GXO (GXO) and RXO, the company has been the birthplace of some incredible technologies able to disrupt industries.

Total gross CapEx has grown to 9.1% of revenue, which is a boost versus prior levels, but still nothing wild. The company aims to spend between 8% to 12% per year on gross CapEx. If it can find an edge in the industry, I think it can exponentially outgrow its weaker peers, becoming a new mini-ODFL.

XPO Logistics

Hence, the aforementioned 11% to 13% annual compounding EBITDA growth rate consists of three components: volume gains and higher pricing, technology optimization, and insourcing from third parties.

Based on this context, let's dive a bit deeper. After all, we recently got the company's 4Q22 earnings and comments.

XPO Is Making Tremendous Progress

The company believes in its qualities. As reported by FreightWaves the other day, XPO is not sacrificing price to buy volume. In other words, the company isn't taking the easy step to reduce prices in order to gain new clients. That's only possible if it comes with better services. Otherwise, you're left out with a worse value proposition compared to competitors. That's economics 101.

In its 4Q22 quarter, the company reported a 0.9% increase in tonnage per day in an environment where the average peer saw a decline by mid to high-single digits. Unfortunately, the company saw a decline in revenue per hundredweight (its yield). That number was up just 1.4%. This is below the peer average.

FreightWaves

In the fourth quarter, the company experienced several dynamics that caused these developments. One of these was the effect of lapping an early GRI (general rate increase) taken in Q4 of the previous year. This year, the GRI was taken in January, which is the customary timeline. Additionally, the company onboarded strategic national accounts, which contributed to shipment count growth, while also taking market share from higher-yielding local accounts. However, a weight per shipment decline in the higher-yielding local account channel caused an overall decline in weight and affected yield. Despite these challenges, the company asserts that it is not sacrificing price to buy volume with price adjustments.

Speaking of taking market share and concerning the aforementioned growth initiatives, the company attributes its success in gaining market share in the LTL industry to its focus on service quality and investment in network capacity. The company is on track to open the remaining 900 new doors projected in its growth plan. In Europe, the business has exceeded expectations. The company aims to continue investing in growth and is confident in achieving the aforementioned targets it set for its LTL business, which include a revenue CAGR of 6-8%, an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 11-13%, and an adjusted operating ratio improvement of at least 600 basis points by 2027.

In 4Q22, the company achieved an adjusted operating ratio of 87.1%. This is an improvement of 60 basis points versus 4Q21. However, it was below its guidance of 120 basis points due to severe winter weather and higher labor and maintenance expenses. ODFL has an operating ratio in the low 70% range. However, XPO's number is good and another step in the right direction.

So, what does this mean for its valuation?

Valuation

XPO is trading at 6.1x 2024E EBITDA of $1.0 billion. This is based on its $4.3 billion market cap and $1.8 billion in expected net debt.

This is close to the lower bound of the valuation range.

TIKR.com

I believe that XPO should trade at least 70% to 80% higher. However, that is easier said than done.

Falling economic growth expectations like the ISM manufacturing index (displayed by the blue and black lines in the chart below) are putting tremendous pressure on cyclical stocks. It's likely that shippers will have to adjust their outlook in the months ahead. Also, historically speaking, it's fair to say that divergences between stock price performance and economic expectations are unlikely. Hence, I wouldn't bet against another move lower in XPO shares.

The upper part of the chart below compares the ISM index to the XPO stock price. The lower part compares the ISM index to the max drawdown of XPO shares. It's similar, but it shows how XPO shares behave in a declining economic trend.

TradingView (ISM Index vs. XPO (% Off High))

This is in line with my expectations that the stock market (S&P 500) will trade in a volatile sideways trend between the low-3,000 and mid-4,000 on a prolonged basis. I'm an aggressive buyer of cyclical stocks close to the lower bound of that range.

Hence, despite my expectations that XPO will do very well on a long-term basis, I will give the stock a neutral rating.

Takeaway

XPO Logistics is a young company reshaping its business after two major spin-offs and now focuses on issues that made Old Dominion Freight Lines one of the best-performing industrial stocks. Although the current economic environment is challenging for less-than-truckload companies, XPO is improving its operating qualities, perfecting its pricing strategy, and gaining market share. With its investment in expanding its network, service quality, propriety technology, and gross CapEx, XPO aims to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 11% to 13% per year between 2021 and 2027. By focusing on volume gains and higher pricing, technology optimization, and insourcing from third parties, XPO is making tremendous progress and delivering better services. Despite experiencing several dynamics that caused a decline in revenue per hundredweight, XPO reported a 0.9% increase in tonnage per day in its 4Q22 quarter, while its peers saw a decline by mid to high-single digits. Overall, XPO is positioning itself to deliver tremendous shareholder value in the long term as demand expectations rebound.

Unfortunately, due to economic challenges, I remain neutral for the time being, expecting that XPO shares will give us a better entry in the months ahead.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!