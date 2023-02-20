Faurecia S.E. (FURCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 20, 2023 6:31 PM ETFaurecia S.E. (FURCF), FAURY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.48K Followers

Faurecia S.E. (OTCPK:FURCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Koller - CEO

Olivier Durand - EVP and Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Pierre-Yves Quéméner - Stifel

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Foundoukidis - ODDO BHF

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Koller

Welcome to our 2022 results presentation. On the agenda today, we will start with the 2022 key highlights. Then Olivier will present in more details our 2022 results. And finally, we will communicate the 2023 guidance and our key takeaways.

But we will start with a short video, which is summarizing the key elements of 2022.

[Video Presentation]

Our key highlights. The key words for 2022, growth, resilience, cash generation and deleveraging. The step change in size first, we achieved €25.5 billion of sales, which means plus 63% versus 2021; on an organic basis, plus 17%. And if I exclude the inflation, we are more -- we are above 10%. And resilient operating margin with an H2 operating margin of 5% and 4.4% for the full year above €1.1 billion.

Strong net cash flow at €471 million for 2022, representing 1.9% of our sales and with deleveraging performance, while we went down from 3.1x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at June 30, 2022 to 2.6x at December 31, 2022.

A word about the EBITDA. We were at 12.2% in the second half of H2, above €3 billion for the full year at 11.8%. Performance on our three priorities, which are deleveraging of the company, HELLA integration and sustainable growth.

Deleveraging, we fulfilled our disposal target of €1 billion for 2023. We communicated to the market that we are looking for signatures closings in the first half in order to achieve the cash in the second half. So we

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.