HJBC

Thesis

Like other oil majors, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) reported an exceptionally strong FY 2022 performance. However, while other energy firms - especially US based companies - have started to trade at a somewhat reasonable valuation, TTE continues to be priced at a FWD EV/EBIT of about x4.5.

In 2022, supported by high energy prices, paired with robust volume, the European Oil Major generated $49.1 billion of operating income. Anchored on exceptional profitability, TotalEnergies balances attractive shareholder returns with long-term investments in a strong renewables energy portfolio.

On the backdrop of improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including China's COVID reopening, I raise my EPS expectations for TTE through 2025, and I now calculate a base case target price of $91.17/share.

Strong Q4 And FY 2022

TotalEnergies ended 2022 with an impressive Q4: From September to December, the company reported $63.95 billion in total revenues, which reflects an approximate 16% YoY growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The oil major's operating income for the period came in at $7.9 billion. Although operating profits decreased by 9% as compared to $8.7 billion in Q4 2021, the result was about in line with analyst expectations.

TotalEnergies' full-year revenues for 2022 surged to $263.3 billion, versus $184.6 billion in 2021 (42% YoY growth). Supported by favorable energy prices, TotalEnergies achieved its highest-ever FY adjusted profitability level, propelled by robust top-line growth. In FY 2022, the European Oil Major generated operating income of nearly $49.1 billion, more than double the $23.7 billion achieved in 2021.

TotalEnergies 2022 Presentation

On the backdrop of an exceptional profitability, TotalEnergies allocated approximately $17 billion to shareholders, $7 billion in the form of share buybacks, $7.3 billion in form of dividends and $2.7 billion in form of a special dividend. Notably, as compared to a market capitalization of about $160 billion, in 2022 TotalEnergies investors enjoyed an equity yield of close to 11%.

TotalEnergies 2022 Presentation

In addition to $17 billion of shareholder distributions, TotalEnergies allocated about $14.5 billion to debt reduction - bringing the company's net financial debt to $19 billion -- and TTE allocated $16.3 billion to business investments. With that frame of reference, TotalEnergies invested $4 billion to expand the company's renewables energies business and close to $2 billion to grow the LNG & Gas segment.

TotalEnergies 2022 Presentation

Going Into 2023 With Confidence

TotalEnergies' management anticipates that oil prices will remain favorable in 2023 Q1, thanks to a rebound in Chinese demand, uncertainty around Russian exports, and depleted oil inventories worldwide. That said, investors should consider that the energy market was already stretched in 2022, notwithstanding the year-long COVID lockdown in China. Now, as China lifts COVID restrictions and Europe's economy starts to recover, the first half of 2023 is expected to experience a strong demand recovery.

TotalEnergies 2022 Presentation

Notably, TotalEnergies' management expects the brent benchmark to trend around $80 per barrel, while the company forecasts refining margins in Europe--specifically for fuels such as diesel--to be boosted by the European embargo on Russian oil products. That said, if oil prices would indeed trend around $80 in 2023, TotalEnergies is poised for another year of exceptional profitability.

Our oil price sensitivity is sometimes underestimated. But clearly, in 2022, we benefited strongly from the rise in oil prices, thanks to our low breakeven and low-cost portfolio, which allowed us to capture this price increase.

Anchored on management commentary and sensitivity assumptions, I estimate that TotalEnergies is likely to accumulate about $35 - $45 billion of operating income in 2023. And given the company's balance sheet strength, I assume that TotalEnergies could likely afford to distribute another $15 - $20 billion to shareholders in 2023.

For reference, TotalEnergies' breakeven $/boe is below $25.

TotalEnergies 2022 Presentation

Valuation Update: Still Too Cheap To Ignore

Expecting a sharp economic rebound in China, which will likely support elevated energy prices, I now estimate that TTE's EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $10.7 and $11.0 (in line with consensus estimates). I also update my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025 to $9.30 and $8.70, respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate, as well as on a 9% cost of equity.

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $91.17.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

Below is the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

Conclusion

TotalEnergies' profitability continues to be supported by a strong energy market. And reflecting on a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2023, paired with a strong demand tailwind coming from the China COVID reopening, I am confident to model strong EPS though 2025.

With that frame of reference, I argue TotalEnergies stock should trade close to $91.17/share (TTE reference) in order to be fairly priced. TTE remains a "Buy."